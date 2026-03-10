Premier League Darts 2026: Night six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Nottingham on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.

Night six quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday March 12 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Nottingham

Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting Season Average : 95.57 - 95.00

: 95.57 - 95.00 Season 180s per leg : 0.26 - 0.29

: 0.26 - 0.29 Season checkout %: 39.8% - 37.71% SELECTION: 2pts over 5.5 180s in Rock v Bunting at evens (General) Aside from an unforgettable nine-darter in Belfast, it's been an awful start to the Premier League season for Josh Rock and the pressure is building to get his first win on the board. It's still relatively early on in the campaign so a couple of good weeks - preferably winning a night - will lift him into a position where he can start thinking about the play-offs. But if this winless streak continues for much longer then he's going to lose touch with everyone else and end up playing for pride. Rock's confidence will have grown thanks to a highly encouraging run to the UK Open semi-finals, where he pushed eventual champion Luke Littler pretty hard before suffering an 11-8 defeat. The Northern Irishman's performance levels may not have been astronomical and didn't manage a single 100+ average but his battling spirit and character was clear to see in all four of his matches which all went 17 legs or longer. One of those victories came against fellow struggler Stephen Bunting, whose only three wins in the Premier League this year came on that night in Belfast which saw him take a surprising nightly title. I can see a bit of a scrap and it's hard to make a strong case for either of them to take the victory - but if we do see at least nine legs then even-money about six or more 180s is tempting. Bunting may only have a 180s per leg ratio of 0.29 in all competitions this season but on TV it's up at 0.39 while Rock's is a respectable 0.30 on the big stages. Scoreline Prediction: 6-4

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen Season Average : 96.00 - 96.54

: 96.00 - 96.54 Season 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.29

: 0.34 - 0.29 Season checkout %: 45.01% - 39.78% SELECTION: 2pts Clayton to win the match and hit most 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet) Jonny Clayton still holds a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table after reaching his second final of the campaign in Cardiff and he's yet to endure a fruitless night where he's failed to pick up any points. The Ferret was looking fairly sharp at the UK Open at the weekend with a run to the quarter-finals that was ended by Gerwyn Price in a hard-fought battle so it's no surprise to see him go off as marginal favourite against the inconsistent Michael van Gerwen. Having won the opening night then finishing runner-up a week later, the Dutchman remains in a decent enough position despite not picking up any points since then due to illness and back-to-back quarter-final defeats. In Minehead we saw MVG averaging almost 102 in a superb win against Nathan Aspinall in his opening match but his hopes were ended two matches later when James Wade battered him 10-3 on his way to the final, perhaps underlining why he feels he deserves to be in the line-up. I'm going to side with Clayton and I'll also throw in the most 180s considering how many times we're seeing the Welshman's finger pointing exploits this year. Scoreline Prediction: 6-3