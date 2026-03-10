Premier League Darts 2026: Night six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Nottingham on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night six
Night six quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday March 12
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Nottingham
Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting
- Season Average: 95.57 - 95.00
- Season 180s per leg: 0.26 - 0.29
- Season checkout %: 39.8% - 37.71%
SELECTION: 2pts over 5.5 180s in Rock v Bunting at evens (General)
Aside from an unforgettable nine-darter in Belfast, it's been an awful start to the Premier League season for Josh Rock and the pressure is building to get his first win on the board.
It's still relatively early on in the campaign so a couple of good weeks - preferably winning a night - will lift him into a position where he can start thinking about the play-offs. But if this winless streak continues for much longer then he's going to lose touch with everyone else and end up playing for pride.
Rock's confidence will have grown thanks to a highly encouraging run to the UK Open semi-finals, where he pushed eventual champion Luke Littler pretty hard before suffering an 11-8 defeat.
The Northern Irishman's performance levels may not have been astronomical and didn't manage a single 100+ average but his battling spirit and character was clear to see in all four of his matches which all went 17 legs or longer.
One of those victories came against fellow struggler Stephen Bunting, whose only three wins in the Premier League this year came on that night in Belfast which saw him take a surprising nightly title.
I can see a bit of a scrap and it's hard to make a strong case for either of them to take the victory - but if we do see at least nine legs then even-money about six or more 180s is tempting.
Bunting may only have a 180s per leg ratio of 0.29 in all competitions this season but on TV it's up at 0.39 while Rock's is a respectable 0.30 on the big stages.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 96.00 - 96.54
- Season 180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.29
- Season checkout %: 45.01% - 39.78%
SELECTION: 2pts Clayton to win the match and hit most 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
Jonny Clayton still holds a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table after reaching his second final of the campaign in Cardiff and he's yet to endure a fruitless night where he's failed to pick up any points.
The Ferret was looking fairly sharp at the UK Open at the weekend with a run to the quarter-finals that was ended by Gerwyn Price in a hard-fought battle so it's no surprise to see him go off as marginal favourite against the inconsistent Michael van Gerwen.
Having won the opening night then finishing runner-up a week later, the Dutchman remains in a decent enough position despite not picking up any points since then due to illness and back-to-back quarter-final defeats.
In Minehead we saw MVG averaging almost 102 in a superb win against Nathan Aspinall in his opening match but his hopes were ended two matches later when James Wade battered him 10-3 on his way to the final, perhaps underlining why he feels he deserves to be in the line-up.
I'm going to side with Clayton and I'll also throw in the most 180s considering how many times we're seeing the Welshman's finger pointing exploits this year.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-3
Luke Humphries v Gian van Veen
- Season Average: 101.09 - 98.30
- Season 180s per leg: 0.39 - 0.31
- Season checkout %: 40.93% - 43.49%
SELECTION: 2pts Humphries to win the match and hit most 180s at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
Luke Humphries boasts the second highest seasonal average in all competitions with a very impressive 101 but will no doubt be feeling frustrated that his efforts have so far only returned a solitary Players Championship title in 2026.
He was fantastic throughout the World Masters only to be pipped by Luke Littler but he's yet to get going in the Premier League having picked up just six points and not yet reached a final.
Humphries was looking extremely good in his opening two UK Open matches before being stunned by an inspired Danny Noppert so it will just be a matter of time before it all just clicks together on a Thursday night.
This week Cool Hand's first task is to defeat a player who's beaten him in seven of their last meetings, with the only exception being his rampant 5-0 triumph in the World Masters semi-finals.
Gian van Veen won both their meetings since then - once in the Premier League and the other on the European Tour - but like most of their other battles, the scorelines have been extremely close.
It promises to be another entertaining affair as the Dutchman bids to maintain his momentum at the start of his debut campaign, but on this occasion I expect Humphries to get a measure of revenge.
Humphries has also been extremely prolific on the 180s so far with almost 0.40 maximums per leg compared to Van Veen's 0.31 so I'm going to include those too.
Scoreline Prediction: 6-4
Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler
- Season Average: 99.69 - 102.00
- Season 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.43
- Season checkout %: 44.04% - 43.86%
SELECTION: 3pts Luke Littler to win the match and hit most 180s at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Luke Littler still holds seven of the 10 PDC major titles after retaining his UK Open crown at the weekend and he did so without being at his brilliant best.
And that's extremely worrying for everyone else as he sets his sights on a complete clean sweep in 2026.
He was probably peaked at about B+ during his quarter-final with Danny Noppert when averaging 104 but we saw a couple of C- performances in the early rounds, especially when avoiding a scare against Kevin Doets on Saturday night.
Littler battled past Josh Rock and James Wade on the final evening to get his hands on the eye-catching trophy once more, and even when he was in a spot of both during both matches, he found a way to get the job done.
This came swiftly off the back of winning his first Premier League night of the campaign, which including a pair of superb victories over Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton with averages of 111 and 106 respectively, so I think this could be about to see him take full control of the competition after a sluggish start.
Littler has spent most of the week at the Cheltenham Festival so unless he's lost all of his UK Open winnings, he should be in supremely confident mood to pick up his fourth successive victory over Gerwyn Price in all competitions.
The Welshman isn't short of belief himself having produced some superb performances of late, averaging over 100 in 10 of his last 17 matches, and one of those came in a narrow defeat to James Wade in the UK Open semi-finals.
However, I expect the Nuke to hit the ground running and storm to a fairly convincing victory, while the gulf in their 180 hitting prowess means it makes sense to include Littler to throw most maximums as well.
Scoreline prediction: 6-2
Premier League night six: Who wins in Nottingham?
SELECTION: 2pts Luke Humphries to win night six at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
Luke Humphries is one of three players yet to win a Premier League night this season and he hasn't even reached a final despite - as mentioned earlier - producing a high standard of performance level across all competitions.
If he keeps playing like he has done then the rewards are bound to come sooner than later, especially with the talents he possesses, and they could well come in Nottingham.
Although he's in the same half of the draw as Littler, it may be the best time to play him when he's not at his absolute best and to be honest, he'd probably expect their paths to cross at some stage anyway.
