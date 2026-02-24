Premier League Darts 2026: Night four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Belfast on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.

Night four quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday February 26 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1815 GMT)

Sky Sports (1815 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast

Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton Season Average : 102.50 - 97.29

: 102.50 - 97.29 Season 180s per leg : 0.47 - 0.39

: 0.47 - 0.39 Season checkout %: 43.65% - 48.96% SELECTION: 1pt 7+ 180s and 2+ 100+ checkouts in Littler v Clayton at 5/2 (Sky Bet) Jonny Clayton is making the absolute most of his Premier League return and heads to Belfast on a real high having stormed to the top of the standings last week, thrashing Luke Littler 6-1 along the way. His averages, 180 hitting and finishing on Thursday nights have been superb and while his performances in other events haven't set the world alight so far this year, he's clearly primarily focused on the tournament that means so much to him. Littler on the other hand has endured a surprisingly sluggish start to the Premier League campaign and you could argue the complete lack of activity away from this event since his World Masters triumph may have contributed to a bit of rustiness. However, he bounced back to his brilliant best on the European Tour this weekend at the Poland Darts Open, when thrashing everyone is his way with a tournament average of 105.36. He managed 113.84 against Mike de Decker due to a faultless display on his doubles and then responded to Gian van Veen's nine-darter in the final by averaging 108 in an 8-4 victory. Having got that A-game back into his system, we should now expect to see the real Littler in Belfast and Clayton will have to be at his absolute best just to keep it close. I fancy the Nuke to get revenge on last week but between them we should see plenty of a maximums and at least a couple of 100+ checkouts. Scoreline Verdict: 6-3

Stephen Bunting v Luke Humphries Season Average : 94.49 - 101.22

: 94.49 - 101.22 Season 180s per leg : 0.28 - 0.39

: 0.28 - 0.39 Season checkout %: 35.53% - 42.14% SELECTION: 1pt Luke Humphries to win, hit most 180s and have highest checkout at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) It's been a miserable start to the year for Stephen Bunting and his task to turn his fortunes around doesn't get any easier with a quarter-final meeting against Luke Humphries. Aside from a run to a Players Championship final, in which he was thrashed 8-1 by Chris Dobey with an average of just 85, Bunting has struggled to find any kind of form and he's actually been quite a frequent visitor to the sub 90s across all competitions. One of those poor displays came against Humphries on the European Tour on Sunday as he averaged 88 in a 6-1 defeat, which is yet another sign pointing towards a fourth successive loss in the Premier League. Humphries hasn't got the results he would have wanted in this competition so far but he has averaged well over 100 in four of his five matches so there's certainly nothing wrong with his performance levels, while he also won a Players Championship title with a string of stunning displays last week. If Cool Hand dominates and wins the majority of legs, then the match treble could be a viable option. Scoreline Verdict: 2-6

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price Season Average : 96.25 - 99.44

: 96.25 - 99.44 Season 180s per leg : 0.31 - 0.32

: 0.31 - 0.32 Season checkout %: 39.47% - 44.66% SELECTION: 1pt Price to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 11/2 (Unibet) Michael van Gerwen returns to action in Belfast but we shouldn't expect him to be operating at full capacity due to the ongoing illness that has forced him to miss a whole week of action. The Dutchman, who had started the Premier League campaign very well by picking up eight points from the opening two weeks, was ruled out of last week's action in Glasgow before also missing the opening European Tour event in Poland and this week's Players Championship tournaments. Gerwyn Price will be eager to make the most of this opportunity against a wounded opponent and bounce back from his quarter-final defeat to Jonny Clayton, and unless MVG makes a miraculous recovery, I think we'll see a pretty comfortable victory. Price looked extremely sharp in Wednesday's Players Championship event with four huge 100+ averages of 104, 108 (x2) and 109 so if Van Gerwen isn't at the races at all, then the match treble price of 11/2 is very tempting indeed. Scoreline Verdict: 2-6