Premier League Darts 2026: Night five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Cardiff on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.

Night five quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday March 5 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Cardiff

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen Season Average : 101.22 - 96.25

: 101.22 - 96.25 Season 180s per leg : 0.39 - 0.31

: 0.39 - 0.31 Season checkout %: 42.14% - 39.47& SELECTION: 1.5pts Luke Humphries most 180s at 5/6 (Betfred, Star Sports and AK Bets) A heavyweight clash to open with. Despite going off a very warm order against Stephen Bunting last week, the Luke Humphries reversal wasn’t as bad as it looks, certainly from an average perspective, anyway. Cool Hand banged in 13 140+ visits and averaged 106.3 in defeat with a 4-13 record on the doubles proving costly against the 6-8 checkout record of Bunting, including a couple of 100+ out gut punchers. That sort of thing can obviously happen in elite-level darts and while Humphries has enough experience to avoid panicking yet, van Gerwen will provide a very stern examination. After missing week three through illness, MVG chucked away a commanding 5-3 lead against Gerwyn Price in Belfast and having hit the ground running with a week one success, it’s been fairly unconvincing stuff in this competition since from the most successful Premier League player. Van Gerwen shades the head-to-head record and will have his backers at 13/8 but while the match prices look about right to me, I’d make HUMPHRIES MOST180s a shade shorter than the 5/6 on offer. A look at the maximum hitting from the pair in 2026 sees Humphries recording 0.39 180s per leg against 0.30 from MVG and while this best-of-11 encounter is a relatively short match, making the tie a runner, 5/6 still looks a shade of value. Prediction: 6-4

Gian van Veen v Jonny Clayton Season Average : 96.97 - 97.29

: 96.97 - 97.29 Season 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.39

: 0.33 - 0.39 Season checkout %: 36.36% - 48.96% SELECTION: 2pts Over 112.5 match checkout at 17/20 (BetVictor) Aside from the obvious disappointment of coming up short in another final, last week’s runner-up effort cemented a very positive start for Premier League debutant Gian van Veen. A hyper-critical take would be that van Veen has struggled to replicate previous averages in several final appearances in 2026 but on balance, it’s hard to not be impressed with the progress of the likeable Dutch youngster. Jonny Clayton has seized the opportunity with both hands, winning week three before lowering the colours of Luke Littler a week ago. A no-show against Stephen Bunting followed but that 6-0 rout can be viewed as something on an aberration given he heads the standings going into his home week. I make this match a shade closer than the market so my “expected legs” prediction is slightly above the general line. That is the key metric when assessing whether the checkout figure will be breached and it certainly doesn’t harm the bet that Clayton tops the charts when it comes to checkout percentage in 2026, while a longer year-long look sees van Veen at the summit as far as pinning the double is concerned. Different firms disagree on the line but OVER 112.5 looks a very attractive proposition (17/20 with BetVictor and 5/6 with PP/Betfair and bet365). Prediction: 5-6 Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting Season Average : 99.44 - 94.49

: 99.44 - 94.49 Season 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.28

: 0.32 - 0.28 Season checkout %: 44.66% - 35.53% Both of these have experienced well-publicised dips in form and while the former is back in no uncertain terms, the latter’s success in Belfast last week could end up being a pivotal moment in his career. The 2025 Premier League was a nightmare for Bunting and that likely played a role in a tepid end to the year but he had enough credit in the bank to earn the call-up for this renewal and the league table certainly has a more appealing look now for The Bullet I’ve made the case for Price to win the night so will sit this match out from a betting perspective. Prediction: 6-3