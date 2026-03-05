Premier League Darts 2026: Night five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Cardiff on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week two.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night five
SL Darts Acca: 1pt Over 112.5 checkout in Clayton v Van Veen, Humphries most 180s and Price (-1.5 legs) to win with Sky Bet
Night five quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday March 5
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Cardiff
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
- Season Average: 101.22 - 96.25
- Season 180s per leg: 0.39 - 0.31
- Season checkout %: 42.14% - 39.47&
SELECTION: 1.5pts Luke Humphries most 180s at 5/6 (Betfred, Star Sports and AK Bets)
A heavyweight clash to open with.
Despite going off a very warm order against Stephen Bunting last week, the Luke Humphries reversal wasn’t as bad as it looks, certainly from an average perspective, anyway.
Cool Hand banged in 13 140+ visits and averaged 106.3 in defeat with a 4-13 record on the doubles proving costly against the 6-8 checkout record of Bunting, including a couple of 100+ out gut punchers.
That sort of thing can obviously happen in elite-level darts and while Humphries has enough experience to avoid panicking yet, van Gerwen will provide a very stern examination.
After missing week three through illness, MVG chucked away a commanding 5-3 lead against Gerwyn Price in Belfast and having hit the ground running with a week one success, it’s been fairly unconvincing stuff in this competition since from the most successful Premier League player.
Van Gerwen shades the head-to-head record and will have his backers at 13/8 but while the match prices look about right to me, I’d make HUMPHRIES MOST180s a shade shorter than the 5/6 on offer.
A look at the maximum hitting from the pair in 2026 sees Humphries recording 0.39 180s per leg against 0.30 from MVG and while this best-of-11 encounter is a relatively short match, making the tie a runner, 5/6 still looks a shade of value.
Prediction: 6-4
Gian van Veen v Jonny Clayton
- Season Average: 96.97 - 97.29
- Season 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.39
- Season checkout %: 36.36% - 48.96%
SELECTION: 2pts Over 112.5 match checkout at 17/20 (BetVictor)
Aside from the obvious disappointment of coming up short in another final, last week’s runner-up effort cemented a very positive start for Premier League debutant Gian van Veen.
A hyper-critical take would be that van Veen has struggled to replicate previous averages in several final appearances in 2026 but on balance, it’s hard to not be impressed with the progress of the likeable Dutch youngster.
Jonny Clayton has seized the opportunity with both hands, winning week three before lowering the colours of Luke Littler a week ago.
A no-show against Stephen Bunting followed but that 6-0 rout can be viewed as something on an aberration given he heads the standings going into his home week.
I make this match a shade closer than the market so my “expected legs” prediction is slightly above the general line.
That is the key metric when assessing whether the checkout figure will be breached and it certainly doesn’t harm the bet that Clayton tops the charts when it comes to checkout percentage in 2026, while a longer year-long look sees van Veen at the summit as far as pinning the double is concerned.
Different firms disagree on the line but OVER 112.5 looks a very attractive proposition (17/20 with BetVictor and 5/6 with PP/Betfair and bet365).
Prediction: 5-6
Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting
- Season Average: 99.44 - 94.49
- Season 180s per leg: 0.32 - 0.28
- Season checkout %: 44.66% - 35.53%
Both of these have experienced well-publicised dips in form and while the former is back in no uncertain terms, the latter’s success in Belfast last week could end up being a pivotal moment in his career.
The 2025 Premier League was a nightmare for Bunting and that likely played a role in a tepid end to the year but he had enough credit in the bank to earn the call-up for this renewal and the league table certainly has a more appealing look now for The Bullet
I’ve made the case for Price to win the night so will sit this match out from a betting perspective.
Prediction: 6-3
Luke Littler v Josh Rock
- Season Average: 102.50 - 95.53
- Season 180s per leg: 0.47 - 0.31
- Season checkout %: 43.65% - 44.16%
A 30k set of golden darts and a 9-darter in his home event was certainly some recompense for Josh Rock a week ago but a quartet of 6-2 defeats has been a most disappointing return on his debut campaign.
Rock’s task doesn’t get any easier against the best player in the world who will surely see this as a gilt-edged chance to ignite a run that ensures he’s the right side of the qualification line as soon as possible.
Such are the standards Littler has set, any minor dip in form will always come under the microscope but since retaining the World Championship trophy, Littler has added a World Series of Darts title in Bahrain along with the Masters and a European Tour event, so we are hardly at crisis point.
At 2/7, Littler will go in the accumulator of many but this one-sided contest makes little appeal from a betting point of view, including the side markets.
Prediction: 6-2
Premier League night three: Who wins in Cardiff?
SELECTIONS: 1pt Gerwyn Price to win night five at 11/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet) & 0.5pt Jonny Clayton to win night five at 14/1 (paddy Power, Sky Bet)
Four Premier League nights and four different winners, with neither Luke yet to get on the board has been the early narrative of an unpredictable quartet of results.
Stephen Bunting laid to rest a few demons in this tournament with a stirring victory in Belfast, recording his first points of the campaign in the process.
The week five host is another capital city, this time Cardiff where home favourite Jonny Clayton, fast becoming something of a Thursday night specialist, tops the table.
It’s not yet crisis point for Messrs Littler and Humphries but with just four points apiece, the pair need to start stringing a couple of wins together on a fairly regular basis to ensure qualification.
At 13/8 and 9/2 respectively there are enough doubts about the market leaders to look elsewhere, with home representatives GERWYN PRICE and JONNY CLAYTON appealing at 11/2 (13/2 with a couple of smaller firms) and 14/1.
Price was critical of a minority of the Belgian crowd despite winning week two but back in Wales he should be on a level footing as far as that is concerned and what has struck me about Price so far in 2026 is that not only is he keeping himself match sharp, he has been producing sky-high averages at a greater rate than anyone else.
Okay, it’s easier to hit three-figure averages in the Players Championship events but Price managed that feat an incredible 16 times in 24 matches last month.
He’s in the same half of the draw as Luke Littler and while he’s still the player to beat, that doesn’t overly worry me in the rat-a-tat eight player best-of-11 matches and 11/2 about the Iceman winning the night looks a tad too big.
With a +12 leg difference and 11 points in the bag, Clayton has been the stand out Premier League player so far and his overall record in a fairly unique format of three games in a night is a superb one.
Of the two, I think Price will benefit more from the home venue environment but while there are one or two question marks over a few of the others, a saver on Clayton at 14/1 looks a no-brainer.
