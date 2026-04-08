Premier League Darts 2026: Night 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season moves to Brighton on Thursday, so check out our match-by-match guide to week nine.

Night 10 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday April 9 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Brighton

Luke Humphries v Jonny Clayton Season Average : 100.83 - 95.71

: 100.83 - 95.71 Season 180s per leg : 0.36 - 0.30

: 0.36 - 0.30 Season checkout %: 39.86% - 44.28% SELECTION: 2pts Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 7/5 (Boylesports) Luke Humphries admits he's "probably getting to the point of no return" if loses many more quarter-final matches and knows he's in a real fight to 'creep in' to the play-offs. Only Gary Anderson (2012), Michael van Gerwen (2020) and Glen Durrant (2021) have missed out on the top four 12 months after lifting the trophy so Cool Hand will be eager to avoid becoming just the fourth name on that list. Humphries currently sits in sixth place in the table on 11 points despite boasting the second highest tournament average behind Luke Littler but it's time he turned those performances into more victories - starting with a crucial clash against Jonny Clayton.

The Ferret was the runaway leader for a while before three successive quarter-final defeats including one to Humphries and two to Josh Rock ground him to a halt and he's now dropped down to third. Pressure could indeed be building for Clayton and this could be the ideal opportunity for the world number two to take advantage and pick up a crucial two points in the play-off race. Humphries is also the more prolific 180 hitter this season so I'm going to include him hitting most maximums as well as the victory. Scoreline Prediction: 6-3

Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock Season Average : 99.90 - 94.88

: 99.90 - 94.88 Season 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.30

: 0.32 - 0.30 Season checkout %: 44.62% - 36.9% Gerwyn Price has been playing phenomenal darts for the past three weeks of Premier League action and got his just rewards in Manchester when averages of 104, 113 and 106 saw him romp to the nightly title for the loss of just six legs. That lifted the Iceman above Jonny Clayton into second in the table and he will threaten top spot if he has a better week than Luke Littler. Josh Rock, by contrast, is pretty much out of the running for a top four spot but a pair of victories over Clayton in the past couple of weeks has at least given his debut season some respectability while his averages have also been improving. There's still not enough evidence to suggest him halting Price's recent charge and I expect the Welshman to cruise through. Scoreline Prediction: 6-2

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting Season Average : 101.94 - 94.88

: 101.94 - 94.88 Season 180s per leg : 0.43 - 0.30

: 0.43 - 0.30 Season checkout %: 43.01% - 36.85% It's not often a beaten quarter-finalist dominates the headlines on a Premier League night but that's exactly what Luke Littler did in Manchester when losing his cool in a deciding leg against Gian van Veen. Although this isn't the first time Littler's attitude has been called into question by some quarters, it was baffling to see the Mr Nice Guy of darts being on the receiving end of it! As eventual nightly winner Gerwyn Price said - as well as Paul Nicholson in his Sporting Life column - I think this was a storm in a tea cup really, and don't think it was bad for darts at all, especially when you compare it to the other famous oche 'bust ups' down the years.

🍿 How does the Luke Littler v Gian van Veen incident compare with the most heated moments in darts history... pic.twitter.com/yhkXh80Mbg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 2, 2026

Unfortunately for Stephen Bunting, I expect he'll be on the receiving end of a Littler backlash in Brighton and he'll do well to make this much of a contest. The Bullet doesn't even have luck on his side at the moment having lost his last three Premier League matches 6-3 with averages of 104.10, 107.47 (both to Littler) and 106.66 (to Gerwyn Price). He seems to bring the best out of the Nuke and a resounding scoreline is on the cards. Scoreline Prediction: 6-2