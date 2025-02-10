Premier League Darts 2025: Night two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Glasgow on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Premier League night two: Who wins in Glasgow? 1pt Gerwyn Price to win the night at 10/1 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index) By Chris Hammer Ahead of each week of the Premier League season, James Cooper's predictive model, which is based on player performance data, will be used to chart each player's potential opponent and give a percentage chance of them beating each one, as well as forecasting the likelihood of them winning the whole night. As you can see from the table further down, Luke Littler is unsurprisingly rated the most likely nightly champion at almost 32% and although the world champion hasn't managed to get his hands on any trophies this season, his losing averages in 2025 show it's not because of poor displays.

Luke Littler's four losing averages in 2025 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iv85f1jLrK — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 6, 2025

That said, he didn't perform particularly well in the opening Players Championship event of the season, recording three averages of 91 or less, while the winner of that tournament - Rob Cross - is his first opponent in Glasgow. Voltage posted three averages in excess of 104, including a 108 against Andrew Gilding in the semi-final, but the following day he crashed out at the first hurdle with a 90 average as Littler got his act together with a run to the quarter-finals before falling narrowly to Gerwyn Price. Should Littler justify favourtism then he'll either come up against Michael van Gerwen, who defied his 113 average last week, or the in-form Stephen Bunting and both have shown they can beat him this year in shorter format darts having been humbled at the Ally Pally. That's why I'll look into the bottom half of the draw for a spot of value with Price. Despite falling in the opening round last week, the Iceman has shown signs of progress since his encouraging displays at the World Championship and won his first ranking event since 2023 on Tuesday, where he revealed he'd been working with a sports psychologist. I tipped him up to win the whole thing last week based on the fact he's rediscovered his love for the game and could soon be operating at his old blockbusting levels, and hopefully Glasgow is where he gets his first big W of this campaign. He should get past a struggling Nathan Aspinall and although Luke Humphries would be his expected semi-final opponent, Cool Hand isn't operating at his formidable levels just yet and I feel a fired-up Price can battle his way into the final and give himself a real chance of all five points. CLICK HERE to back Price to win night two with Sky Bet

Luke Littler has a 32% chance of winning the night according to our model

The Premier League statistics after week one of the season

Night Two quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, February 13 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Glasgow SL ACCA: 1pt Price (-1.5), Littler, MVG and Humphries all to win their QFs at 5/1 with Sky Bet

Rob Cross (5/2) v Luke Littler (2/7) Head-to-Head : 2-8 (TV: 2-7)

: 2-8 (TV: 2-7) Average (last 12 months) : 95.98 – 99.34

: 95.98 – 99.34 180s per leg (last 12 months) : 0.25 - 0.41

: 0.25 - 0.41 Checkout % (last 12 months): 41.68% - 41.36% By Chris Hammer If you were told Luke Littler had lost four of his nine televised matches in 2025 since winning the world title, you'd be forgiven for thinking he was suffering from a slump in form. But you only need to look at his losing averages of 105.5, 107.6, 108.5 and 113.9 to see he's still playing breathtaking darts on the big stage and his defeats have only been down to his opponents playing out of their skins. Rob Cross will probably have to do the same in Glasgow to stand a fighting chance and heads north of the border in confident mood having picked up the opening Players Championship of the season on Monday as Littler endured a bit of a stinker. A day later, however, Voltage crashed out in round one and Littler played much more like his usual self before a marginal defeat to Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals. All things considered, I'd expect a fairly comfortable win for the 18-year-old in which he'll bag the most 180s and achieve the highest checkout. Score prediction: 3-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v Littler with Sky Bet

Michael van Gerwen (8/11) v Stephen Bunting (11/10) Head-to-Head : 21-4 (TV: 10-1)

: 21-4 (TV: 10-1) Average (last 12 months) : 97.26 - 96.80

: 97.26 - 96.80 180s per leg (last 12 months) : 0.28 - 0.32

: 0.28 - 0.32 Checkout % (last 12 months): 40.49% - 40.95% BEST BET: 2pts Over 112.5 match checkout at 5/6 (General) By James Cooper Having been pitched into the same stacked half as Like Littler and Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen will probably be kicking himself that he didn’t win the opening night in Belfast given how things unfolded. After gaining a semblance of revenge in a decider against Littler in what was a classic best-of-11, MVG really should have added to his tally against Humphries. A break of throw up and the heavier scorer of the pair at 4-3, a raft of missed doubles cost the Dutchman dear. Bunting on the other hand, never really got going on the opening night against Rob Cross, a player who has dominated their head-to-heads over the years. The Bullet’s record against Van Gerwen doesn’t make for pleasant reading, either, though Bunting has taken his form to a new level in the last couple of years so earlier reversals don’t mean a great deal when assessing Thursday’s contest. As the night probabilities table at the top of this article hopefully illustrates, I have this match in line with the prices available but there does look to be a bit of value siding with the OVER 112.5 MATCH CHECKOUT at the readily-available 5/6. I referenced Bunting’s prowess checking out on the bullseye in last week’s article, a weapon that can really help when betting overs in this market and in Van Gerwen, we have another elite-level performer when it comes to checkout percentage on our side. With this match also producing the highest “expected legs” of the four ties, there will hopefully be 10 or 11 opportunities for the 112.5 line to be breached. Score prediction: 6-5 CLICK HERE to bet on MVG v Bunting with Sky Bet

Nathan Aspinall (13/10) v Gerwyn Price (8/13) Head-to-Head : 12-18 (TV: 9-8)

: 12-18 (TV: 9-8) Average (last 12 months) : 94.57 - 96.70

: 94.57 - 96.70 180s per leg (last 12 months) : 0.27 - 0.31

: 0.27 - 0.31 Checkout % (last 12 months): 39.60% - 37.45% BEST BET: 1.5pts Gerwyn Price -1.5 legs to beat Nathan Aspinall at 21/20 (Betfred) By James Cooper He certainly won’t fail for lack of effort, but I do wonder whether Nathan Aspinall’s Premier League campaign may end up being pretty brutal viewing. As Peter Wright found out last season, there’s no hiding place in this event and Aspinall didn’t look comfortable against Luke Humphries a week ago. In a bid to find some spark, Aspinall entered the first Players Championship event on Monday but it was no to avail as he fell at the first hurdle against Keane Barry with an average under 90, and two more of those followed on Tuesday in another early exit. Gerwyn Price has had his fair share of ups and downs too on the oche in recent years but he looks a far more solid proposition in recent times and his confidence will have further cranked up a notch by winning Players Championship 2 on Tuesday. An opening 6-4 defeat in the Premier League against Chris Dobey, who he beat in Tuesday's final, was a shade disappointing, though it was a closely-fought encounter on the averages, with his opponent's 6/10 checkout record the difference on the night. In short, I think Price has the scope to rate higher than his current level on my model (as he has in the past) while Aspinall may go the other way unless he can arrest the slide. With that in mind, I think the odds-against on Price -1.5 legs looks the way to go in this match. Score prediction: 3-6 CLICK HERE to back Price (-1.5) to win with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Aspinall v Price with Sky Bet

Luke Humphries v Chris Dobey Head-to-Head : 7-10 (TV: 5-6)

: 7-10 (TV: 5-6) Average (last 12 months) : 98.26 - 96.84

: 98.26 - 96.84 180s per leg (last 12 months) : 0.32 - 0.34

: 0.32 - 0.34 Checkout % (last 12 months): 42.13% - 38.78% By Chris Hammer Luke Humphries has bounced back from his World Championship disappointment as professionally as we probably all expected and while he isn't firing on all cylinders from a statistical point of view, he still managed to pick up the first major title of the season at the World Masters and follow that up with five points on night one of the Premier League. In his 18 matches of 2025, Humphries has averaged over 100 on only six occasions but he's only lost three of them so that's pretty ominous for everyone else when he does up his levels to what we know he's capable of on a regular basis. Chris Dobey, who was thrashed 6-1 by Cool Hand in last week's final, hadn't ventured over 100 in any of his games this season until Tuesday's Players Championship 2 event, where he managed it four times en route to finishing runner-up to Gerwyn Price. With that boost in confidence, I think this quarter-final will be closer than what we saw in Belfast but Humphries should do enough to progress. Score prediction: 6-3 CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Dobey with Sky Bet

Premier League Darts 2025: Current standings