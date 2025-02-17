Premier League Darts 2025: Night three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Dublin on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Premier League night three: Who wins in Dublin? 1pt Michael van Gerwen to win the night at 9/2 (General) By Chris Hammer Ahead of each week of the Premier League season, James Cooper's predictive model, which is based on player performance data, will be used to chart each player's potential opponent and give a percentage chance of them beating each one, as well as forecasting the likelihood of them winning the whole night. As you can see from Coops' probabilities this week, Luke Littler is clear favourite to make it back-to-back nightly successes having broken his duck for the season in Glasgow, beating the week one champion Luke Humphries in the final. There will be no repeat of that in Dublin due to the fact they find themselves in the same half of this week's draw bracket, while Littler also has a tough opening clash against Gerwyn Price who is looking much more like his old blockbusting self.

Although the probability model - as well as the bookies - make him quite a big outsider based on the stats and the level of performance that Littler is continually producing, I do believe the Iceman can make his life awkward over this short format. I am therefore dipping into the 'softer' bottom half to predict this week's winner and Michael van Gerwen has a very strong chance of reaching the final at the 3Arena. The Dutchman has won both his quarter-final matches so far and his rising stats suggest he'll have too much in the tank for the likes of Chris Dobey, Rob Cross or Nathan Aspinall to deal with. He's averaged over 100 in three of his four games and fired in a whopping 17 180s which actually means he has a higher 180 per leg rate than Littler at this early stage of the campaign. Nobody in the bottom half is playing to that level yet so if MVG can maintain his momentum, I expect him to be battling out for five points and £10,000 by the end of the night.

Night Three quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, February 20 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Venue: 3Arena, Dublin

Luke Humphries (2/5) v Stephen Bunting (7/4) Head-to-Head : 11-6 (TV: 4-3)

: 11-6 (TV: 4-3) Average (2025 overall) : 98.10 – 96.69

: 98.10 – 96.69 180s per leg (2025 overall) : 0.27 - 0.31

: 0.27 - 0.31 Checkout % (2025 overall): 44.03% - 42.34% BEST BET: 0.5pt Luke Humphries to beat Stephen Bunting 6-2 at 6/1 (Spreadex, Unibet) By James Cooper Having got off the mark in week one, successfully navigating a tricky-looking section with Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler, Luke Humphries cemented a really solid start to his Premier League campaign with a runner-up effort in Glasgow. The final was soured by a series of inopportune whistles when Humphries was about to throw, which certainly didn’t help but the game was there for the taking with Cool Hand having the darts to win 6-4. As the above stats illustrate, Humphries boasts a lovely blend of heavy scoring and premium-level checkout ability which makes him such a tough player to beat, even when he’s not at his best.

Stephen Bunting on the other hand, is going through a disappointing spell. Two defeats out of two and a minus seven leg deficit has Bunting propping up the table, albeit at an embryonic stage of the event. In fairness, MVG would have been hard for anyone to live with last week but Bunting's scoring power hasn't materialised so far. Alongside the Premier League, Bunting hasn't pulled up any trees in the Players Championship events and unless he can find his "A" game sharpish, Humphries should land the odds here. I've been long on the checkout line featuring Bunting so far but with the likelihood of nine legs or fewer on the cards, I'm leaving that market alone. Instead, I'll have a speculative correct score bet, with a 6-2 HUMPHRIES WIN a shade too big at 6/1 without any knowledge on who is throwing first. Score prediction: 6-2

Gerwyn Price (9/4) v Luke Littler (1/3) Head-to-Head : 5-4 (TV: 4-4)

: 5-4 (TV: 4-4) Average (2025 overall) : 97.59 – 100.75

: 97.59 – 100.75 180s per leg (2025 overall) : 0.32 - 0.43

: 0.32 - 0.43 Checkout % (2025 overall): 42.51% - 40.86% By Chris Hammer Luke Littler reached a century of televised matches as a pro (102) during last week's Premier League Darts round in Glasgow and remarkably he's won 77 of them and averaged over 100 on 66 occasions. In the last 50 of those 102 games, he's exceeded a ton in 40 of them. And he's done it in 29 of his last 32. Although this latter stat is a small sample size, this is the kind of rate Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen were managing in their peak years.

Luke Littler's crazy televised stats after moving past 100 matches on TV since turning pro.



If you thought 66 100+ averages was crazy, he's actually done it in 40 of his last 50 games, and in 29 of his last 32! pic.twitter.com/mLfMxt5zJS — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 13, 2025

This is exactly why opponents have to play out of their skin to beat him and in some of these cases they also have to defy some large gaps in the averages. Price is one of the few players who have pulled out a big blockbusting performance capable of defeating him this year at the Bahrain Darts Masters while I also feel his stage presence - that others don't have - is also another key reason why he's managed to win half of their eight televised meetings so far.

Luke Littler's four losing averages in 2025 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iv85f1jLrK — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 6, 2025

The Iceman has also won their last four matches in all competitions - including an 8-1 battering in a World Series final last August - so maybe his aura and demeanour does perhaps intimidates Littler enough to make a difference. Or you could argue Price simply loves playing at his best when firmly in the spotlight. Littler will be fired up to end his losing run against Price and although he'll be fresh having opted out of traveling to Romalen for this week's Players Championship events, I expect this one to go down to the wire. Score prediction: 5-6

Rob Cross (8/11) v Nathan Aspinall (11/10) Head-to-Head : 8-10 (TV: 5-8)

: 8-10 (TV: 5-8) Average (2025 overall) : 97.42 – 94.53

: 97.42 – 94.53 180s per leg (2025 overall) : 0.27 - 0.33

: 0.27 - 0.33 Checkout % (2025 overall): 42.79% - 37.41% By Chris Hammer As much as Nathan Aspinall loves trying to prove the doubters wrong, he's struggling to do that at the moment following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and a lack of sparkling displays anywhere else this year. He did average over 100 in both of his matches at Players Championship 3 on Monday, including in a fine 6-1 triumph over Gian van Veen, but he's only managed it eight times on TV over the past 12 months. Pundits and experts aren't looking past him because they doubt his ability or because they've forgotten his fighting spirit - it's purely down to the fact his best displays have been fewer and far between in recent times, which have also been blighted by injuries and battles with dartitis. Rob Cross has dealt with his own critics that had mounted towards the end of 2024 by winning a World Series title and also the opening Players Championship event of the campaign, so his confidence is on the up and a worthy favourite to reach the semi-finals in Dublin. I'll go for Voltage to pinch this one but doubt the winner will go much further if they run into MVG next. Score prediction: 6-4