Premier League Darts 2025: Night six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

Ahead of each week of the Premier League season, James Cooper's predictive model, which is based on player performance data, will be used to chart each player's potential opponent and give a percentage chance of them beating each one, as well as forecasting the likelihood of them winning the whole night.

It doesn't really matter how short or long the format is, beating Luke Littler at the moment takes a hell of a display.

The world champion was on a 19-match winning run in all competitions until Gian van Veen edged him out 7-6 with a 121 checkout on the bullseye during Tuesday's Players Championship 5 semi-final in which Littler averaged over 100 for the 33rd time in this calendar year from 47 games.

About 30 minutes earlier he managed a ridiculous personal best of 122.96 in a 6-1 rout of Damon Heta that was only 0.60 short of Peter Wright's world record for a broadcast match back in 2019.

He extended his 2025 tally of 100+ averages to 35 in 49 games the following day although his effort 104 wasn't enough to beat an inspired underdog Dom Taylor, who played out of his skin to win 6-5 with an average of 105.7.

Littler's Premier League triumph in Brighton last week was sandwiched by his UK Open and Belgian Darts Open titles and the only surprise is that he still trails Luke Humphries by two points in the standings.

He can put that right immediately with a win over Cool Hand in the quarter-finals although, the world number one has produced plenty of performances of late that would trouble Littler. Indeed, he did finally grab his first over Premier League win over the 18-year-old in the night four final a couple of weeks ago.

Whoever wins this tie will probably go on and take the nightly title so instead I'm dropping into the bottom half of the draw to find their potential final opponent.

Stephen Bunting is still without a point after five weeks of the campaign and while it seems like there's plenty of time to turn things around, the way the two Lukes are playing, those season-changing five-point hauls are going to be extremely hard to come by.

So he needs to build up some match wins as quickly as possible, starting in Nottingham on Thursday night.

The Bullet, whose statistics certainly don't deserve 0 points, was expected to break his duck against Nathan Aspinall in last week's quarter-finals but he was unfortunate to run into a 106 average from the Asp in a 6-2 defeat.

He'll still fancy his chances against Gerwyn Price, who has been inconsistent in all competitions of late, while likely semi-final opponent Michael van Gerwen continues to blow hot and cold.