Premier League Darts 2025: Night six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Nottingham on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.
Premier League night six: Who wins in Nottingham?
1pt Stephen Bunting to reach the final at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
Ahead of each week of the Premier League season, James Cooper's predictive model, which is based on player performance data, will be used to chart each player's potential opponent and give a percentage chance of them beating each one, as well as forecasting the likelihood of them winning the whole night.
It doesn't really matter how short or long the format is, beating Luke Littler at the moment takes a hell of a display.
The world champion was on a 19-match winning run in all competitions until Gian van Veen edged him out 7-6 with a 121 checkout on the bullseye during Tuesday's Players Championship 5 semi-final in which Littler averaged over 100 for the 33rd time in this calendar year from 47 games.
About 30 minutes earlier he managed a ridiculous personal best of 122.96 in a 6-1 rout of Damon Heta that was only 0.60 short of Peter Wright's world record for a broadcast match back in 2019.
He extended his 2025 tally of 100+ averages to 35 in 49 games the following day although his effort 104 wasn't enough to beat an inspired underdog Dom Taylor, who played out of his skin to win 6-5 with an average of 105.7.
Littler's Premier League triumph in Brighton last week was sandwiched by his UK Open and Belgian Darts Open titles and the only surprise is that he still trails Luke Humphries by two points in the standings.
He can put that right immediately with a win over Cool Hand in the quarter-finals although, the world number one has produced plenty of performances of late that would trouble Littler. Indeed, he did finally grab his first over Premier League win over the 18-year-old in the night four final a couple of weeks ago.
Whoever wins this tie will probably go on and take the nightly title so instead I'm dropping into the bottom half of the draw to find their potential final opponent.
Stephen Bunting is still without a point after five weeks of the campaign and while it seems like there's plenty of time to turn things around, the way the two Lukes are playing, those season-changing five-point hauls are going to be extremely hard to come by.
So he needs to build up some match wins as quickly as possible, starting in Nottingham on Thursday night.
The Bullet, whose statistics certainly don't deserve 0 points, was expected to break his duck against Nathan Aspinall in last week's quarter-finals but he was unfortunate to run into a 106 average from the Asp in a 6-2 defeat.
He'll still fancy his chances against Gerwyn Price, who has been inconsistent in all competitions of late, while likely semi-final opponent Michael van Gerwen continues to blow hot and cold.
CLICK HERE to back Bunting to reach the night six final with Sky Bet
Night six quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, March 13
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Motoerpoint Arena, Nottingham
SL ACCA: 1pt Littler, Bunting & MVG all to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet
Luke Humphries (13/10) v Luke Littler (4/7)
- Head-to-Head: 7-9 (TV: 4-7)
- Average (2025 overall): 98.60 – 102.16
- 180s per leg (2025 overall): 0.30 - 0.46
- Checkout % (2025 overall): 43.56% - 43.63%
BEST BET: 0.5pts 7+ 180s and 3+ 100+ checkouts in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
As already mentioned in the first section of the night six preview, only a premium display stands a chance of getting the better of Luke Littler right now.
The statistics, results and titles speak for themselves.
That said, Luke Humphries was fortunate to benefit from a rare below-par display from the 18-year-old a few weeks ago in Exeter when the pair met in the night five final, with the world number one picking up his first ever Premier League win over the Nuke at the seventh attempt.
ALSO READ: THE FRIENDLIEST RIVALRY IN SPORT IS ALSO EXPLOSIVE
It was a poor game by their high standards as both players averaged in the 90s but usually we can expect more drama and fireworks when these two are involved.
A nine-dart finish by either player is around the 14/1 mark while it's clearly tempting to go high on the 180s and 100+ checkouts, especially if we see 10 legs or more.
Score prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to back 7+ 180s and 3+ 100+ checkouts with Sky Bet
CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Littler with Sky Bet
Rob Cross (4/5) v Chris Dobey (19/20)
- Head-to-Head: 9-8 (TV: 3-3)
- Average (2025 overall): 97.08 – 96.47
- 180s per leg (2025 overall): 0.27 - 0.35
- Checkout % (2025 overall): 40.38% - 38.39%
Rob Cross hit his first ever televised nine-darter last week about 90 minutes after being on the receiving end of Luke Humphries achieving the feat for the first time.
Even more bizarrely, they ended up losing those matches.
Voltage played exceptionally well in both of his games in Brighton, averaging 111.2 against Humphries before reaching 106.9 in a 6-5 defeat to Aspinall, and while he's not enjoyed much success in the three tournaments since then, his statistics have been consistently high.
Chris Dobey hasn't been ripping up trees from a results and stats perspective in recent weeks but the form guide would have looked so different had he not been agonisingly denied by Littler in a 6-5 defeat last Thursday night.
It's a very tricky game to call but I'm giving the edge to Cross, with Dobey firing in more maximums.
Score prediction: 6-4
CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v Dobey with Sky Bet
Stephen Bunting (6/5) v Gerwyn Price (4/6)
- Head-to-Head: 6-12 (TV: 2-4)
- Average (2025 overall): 96.84 – 97.32
- 180s per leg (2025 overall): 0.30 - 0.31
- Checkout % (2025 overall): 42.45% - 42.1%
Stephen Bunting is the marginal outsider in this one but unless he upsets the odds in this match then he'll end the night at least nine points behind the play-off positions.
Panic buttons will be pressed in that eventuality but I've made my case at the top of this preview for him getting his season up and running with a final run, starting with victory over Gerwyn Price.
The pair met as recently as Wednesday's Players Championship 6 event in Leicester, with Bunting running out a 6-4 winner with an average of 104, so hopefully that will help with the crowd favourite's confidence levels in Nottingham.
Score prediction: 6-3
CLICK HERE to bet on Bunting v Price with Sky Bet
Nathan Aspinall (5/4) v Michael van Gerwen (8/13)
- Head-to-Head: 8-19, 1 draw (TV: 5-14, 1 draw)
- Average (2025 overall): 95.84 – 98.64
- 180s per leg (2025 overall): 0.38 - 0.27
- Checkout % (2025 overall): 38.81% - 39.76%
BEST BET: 1pt MVG to win and Aspinall to hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
Nathan Aspinall would have been the player most backed to finish bottom of the Premier League table before the season began but he's relishing the challenge of proving the doubters wrong.
The Asp may well be propping up the averages table with just 95.2 but he's defied the stats to reach two finals and win five matches to sit third in the table behind the dominant Lukes.
Aspinall also upset the odds to beat Michael van Gerwen in one of his three semi-finals this season so from that perspective, he'll have his fair share of backers ahead of this clash.
When it comes to 180 hitting, he's been highly prolific at 0.36 maximums per leg compared to MVG's 0.26 and that's one particular battle I'm confident of him winning.
However, MVG was unleashing some fairly ominous averages on the Pro Tour this week with efforts of 108.9 and 111.1 and while he's still struggling to string lots of wins together, I feel his overall game will be too strong for Aspinall.
Score prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to back MVG to win and Aspinall to hit most 180s with Sky Bet
CLICK HERE to bet on Aspinall v MVG with Sky Bet
