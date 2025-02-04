Premier League Darts 2025: Night one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

World champion Luke Littler will get the defence of his Premier League title under way against Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of January's Ally Pally final, as eight of the sport's biggest names battle it out on night one in Belfast.

The format is the same as last year, with the nightly champion bagging five points and a cheque of £10,000 while the runner-up takes three points and the two other quarter-final winners picking up two apiece.

The top four in the table out of Littler, MVG, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey and Stephen Bunting at the end of the 16th week of the regular season will advance to Finals Night at the O2 on May 29, with a top prize of £275,000 up for grabs.

Every week this season we'll be using James Cooper's predictive model to show you the chances of each of the eight players winning the nightly title, while he and Chris Hammer will also bring you stats and tips for each of the quarter-finals.

But as we prepare for the start of the season, we'll open this week's preview with our ante-post selections.

Premier League 2025: Who wins the title?

1pt Gerwyn Price to win the Premier League at 16/1 (BetMGM, Unibet)

1pt Stephen Bunting to win the Premier League at 16/1 (Betfred)

By Chris Hammer

The usual factors that come into play when trying to predict a winner of a darts tournament - such as form and recent performance data - go out of the window when it's an event that doesn't finish for another four months.

Although it sounds extremely unlikely that Luke Littler or Luke Humphries will fail to make the play-offs, it's not inconceivable that either player is enduring a slump of form and confidence by the time they turn up at the O2 on May 29, while third favourite Michael van Gerwen, who is 7/1, could feasibly be back to his intimidating best.

The current title odds reflect everyone's chances if the trophy was up for grabs in Belfast tonight and when it comes to Littler and Humphries, their prices won't be that much shorter come Finals night.

With that in mind I'd rather pick one of the outsiders who can work their way into the top four and have a fighting chance of landing the second most lucrative prize in the sport.

Rob Cross looks like he's put a worrying end to 2024 firmly in the past with the way he's started the new year with victory in the Dutch Darts Masters and is a tempting proposition at 28/1.

Questions marks linger over Chris Dobey's ability to handle the pressure at the biggest moments while I just can't see Nathan Aspinall silencing the critics often enough to finish in the top four.

That leaves us with STEPHEN BUNTING and GERWYN PRICE, who are both available at 16/1 and have shown me plenty of reasons why they can keep trending in the right direction over the coming weeks and months.

Bunting's career trajectory has gathered a lot of pace over the past 12 months and his confidence continues to grow thanks to another strong World Championship campaign and a maiden World Series crown, while his huge fanbase will be a big factor during this 17-week arena tour.

As for Price, he's not yet reproduced his blockbusting performances of old on a regular basis but his crowd pleasing Alexandra Palace campaign certainly helped him fall back in love with the sport after a largely troubled 2024 when it came to the majors and overall title count.

The way he responded to the Ally Pally crowd and played the game with a smile on his face was great to see while his high octane displays on the World Series Tour in January show real signs of progress.

Come May, we could have the major-winning Price back for good.