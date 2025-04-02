Premier League Darts 2025: Night nine predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Berlin on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Premier League night seven: Who wins in Berlin? This current format of Premier League Darts may only be in its fourth season but the fact Luke Littler has the chance to break another record in just the ninth week is extraordinary. Never before has a player managed to win five nightly titles in a single campaign - mainly because we were supposed to be in an era where there was no longer a dominant force anymore - but the defending champion already has four to his name and will almost certainly surpass this target before the season ends. He's obviously favourite to do it as early as tonight and the way he's been playing, it'll take a brave punter to back against him. When he's playing at his mind-boggling best, everyone else struggles to keep up - as we saw with Stephen Bunting last week - and even when he's only managing to produce his C-game of mid-90s averages, many of his opponents seem beaten before a dart is thrown anyway. He strolled past both Rob Cross and Luke Humphries last week when operating at those mediocre levels and while his lack of titles at this week's Players Championship events may give his rivals a tiny glimmer of hope, I expect one way traffic in Berlin tonight. The only sticking point might be if he faces Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals considering the Iceman has an astonishing six-match winning run over Littler but that kind of record can't be maintained when there's such a gulf in glass. Probability table and seasonal stats tables to appear here later this morning

Night nine quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, April 3 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Berlin SL ACCA: 1pt Bunting, Littler (-2.5) & Price all to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet

Nathan Aspinall (10/11) v Stephen Bunting (10/11) Head-to-Head : 5-6 (TV: 1-3)

: 5-6 (TV: 1-3) Average (2025 all comps) : 95.77 - 96.24

: 95.77 - 96.24 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.37 - 0.33

: 0.37 - 0.33 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 39.21% - 39.07% Stephen Bunting may well be out of realistic contention of qualifying for the Premier League play-offs - unless he starts playing like a peak Luke Littler for the rest of the season - but he probably wants a match win more than anyone else right now. Although he won't be happy with a fair few of his performances, his total of zero points is an extremely unjust punishment considering the general standard he's been producing and even last week managed an average of 102 in a 6-0 defeat to the phenomenal Littler. Obviously it's not a 'true' 102 average when you only have four attempts at a double but even so, this is getting painful to watch. As the streak continues, the pressure on his shoulders to break the duck intensifies - especially when he comes up against one of the more 'beatable' opponents like Nathan Aspinall. That's meant as no disrespect to the Asp, who has enjoyed some fine results in recent weeks including a European Tour title, but the Bullet would rather face him than a Littler or Humphries. He's averaging higher than Aspinall in the Premier League and in all competitions this year, while he managed a string of 100+ averages during the Players Championship events this week to boost his confidence. So if he can get off to a good start and find his rhythm then the wait for his huge army of fans will end. Score prediction: 3-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Aspinall v Bunting with Sky Bet

Luke Humphries (4/9) v Rob Cross (6/5) Head-to-Head : 10-14 (TV: 6-6)

: 10-14 (TV: 6-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 99.04 – 97.18

: 99.04 – 97.18 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.31 - 0.28

: 0.31 - 0.28 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.3% - 42.36% Luke Humphries is obviously the worthy favourite due to his lofty position in the table and world number one status but if you isolate the last month or so, there's not really much in it from a performance point of view. Since the start of March, Humphries has averaged 99.6 in all competitions compared to the 99.3 that Rob Cross has managed, while they've both produced 100+ averages in almost half of their games (Humphries 11 from 23, Cross 9 from 22). On top of that, Voltage beat Cool Hand in their last Premier League encounter to level up their seasonal head-to-head record at 1-1 and their overall record in televised events at 6-6. I wouldn't put anyone off siding with the marginal outsider here but it does feel too close to call. Score prediction: 5-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Cross with Sky Bet

Chris Dobey (9/2) v Luke Littler (1/8) Head-to-Head : 1-3 (TV: 0-3)

: 1-3 (TV: 0-3) Average (2025 all comps) : 96.54 - 102.58

: 96.54 - 102.58 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.35 - 0.50

: 0.35 - 0.50 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 38.66% - 43.99% SELECTION: 1pt 7+ 180s and 2+ 100+ checkouts in the match at 2/1 (Sky Bet) Luke Littler winning Premier League nights is far from a big deal now - but he still manages to do it with a statistic that blows our minds. Last week's 6-1 victory over Luke Humphries in the final wasn't exactly his finest hour considering both players only managed low 90s averages but earlier in the night, the world number one brought up his 100th 180 of the campaign before any of his rivals had reached 50! His current total of 102 is just 26 fewer than his tournament record of 128 that he set last year.

Luke Littler's crazy 180 stats compared to everyone else at the halfway stage of the Premier League season.



The record for a full season is 128, which he set last year. At this rate he could end up with 200. pic.twitter.com/xUskIFi8m8 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 27, 2025