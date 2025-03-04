Premier League Darts 2025: Night five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Brighton on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Premier League night five: Who wins in Brighton? 0.5pts Stephen Bunting to win night five at 12/1 (Betfred) Ahead of each week of the Premier League season, James Cooper's predictive model, which is based on player performance data, will be used to chart each player's potential opponent and give a percentage chance of them beating each one, as well as forecasting the likelihood of them winning the whole night.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are obviously rated as the most likely contenders to win night five and as they're in opposite halves of the draw again, nobody would be shocked to see them meet in the final for the second week running and the third time already this season. The defending champion edged the night two final in Glasgow only for Cool Hand to get his revenge in Exeter last week, and if this trend continues then it'll be a two-horse race for the regular season 'title'. That's probably what everyone was expecting anyway, although Littler's haul of eight points is only three more than fifth-placed Nathan Aspinall so his results aren't yet representing the same gulf in class that his statistics are.

Another player who certainly isn't getting 'fair' rewards for his stats is Stephen Bunting, who is bizarrely still pointless despite having the fourth highest average overall and exceeding 100 in two of his four games. He posted 104.89 in his 6-4 defeat to Littler in Exeter and then wasn't able to gather some confidence at the UK Open, where he was handed a tough draw against Chris Dobey in his opening round. Bunting's performances will soon pay off and if he can pick up his first win of the season against Aspinall, who boasts the lowest average despite his creditable battling victories, then we could well see him kick into the kind of form we saw in January on the World Series. Humphries would be an extremely tough semi-final opponent should he beat Cross, who has a decent record against him, and he's chasing a seventh 100+ average in a row in all competitions. But in this short format, nobody is immune and the Bullet is capable of taking him out and booking his place in the title decider.. CLICK HERE to back Bunting to win night five with Sky Bet

Night four quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, March 6 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Brighton SL ACCA: 1pt Littler (-2.5), Humphries and Bunting (-1.5) all to win at 4/1 with Sky Bet

Gerwyn Price (19/20) v Michael van Gerwen (4/5) Head-to-Head : 15-34, 1 draw (TV: 9-25, 1 draw)

: 15-34, 1 draw (TV: 9-25, 1 draw) Average (2025 overall) : 97.78 - 98.14

: 97.78 - 98.14 180s per leg (2025 overall) : 0.33 - 0.27

: 0.33 - 0.27 Checkout % (2025 overall): 44.3% - 36.86%

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen is one of the oldest rivalries on the circuit with 50 previous meetings over the past 11 years and if you put a line through the first 19 matches - of which MVG won 18 and drew once - it's become one of the most competitive. Since the Iceman finally beat the Dutchman at the 20th attempt back in 2019, he's won almost half of the following fixtures and even when it comes to seasonal statistics, there's really not much between them. It's no surprise some bookies are struggling to call a clear favourite although our probability model is going more firmly with MVG and gives him a 55% chance of victory. In terms of very recent form, Price averaged just 89.7 in a quarter-final littered with doubles errors against Humphries last week and then lost 10-9 to Connor Scutt at the first hurdle of the UK Open with a 95 average. MVG didn't fare much better, losing 6-5 to Rob Cross in the quarter-finals with a 93.9 average before a shock fifth-round exit at the UK Open at the hands of Robert Owen. This could well be a scrappy affair and I wouldn't be too confident on calling this either way. Score prediction: 4-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Price v MVG with Sky Bet

Luke Littler (1/4) v Chris Dobey (11/4) Head-to-Head : 2-1 (TV: 1-0)

: 2-1 (TV: 1-0) Average (2025 overall) : 102.17 - 96.60

: 102.17 - 96.60 180s per leg (2025 overall) : 0.46 - 0.38

: 0.46 - 0.38 Checkout % (2025 overall): 43.25% - 39.26% BEST BET: 1pt Luke Littler To Hit 4+ 180s & 1+ 100+ Checkouts at 5/4 (Sky Bet) What more is there to say about Luke Littler that hasn't already been said? He turned up to Exeter last week feeling under the weather but still posted averages of 112.34 and 109.67 en route to the final, where he eventually ran out of steam against Luke Humphries, and then responded to that mild disappointment in emphatic fashion by storming to his maiden UK Open title. He averaged 104 for the tournament and posted 100+ averages in five of his sixth matches, including the final in which he battered James Wade 11-2. The fact he casually described the achievement simply as 'ticking the UK Open off my list' really emphasises how easy he's finding life as a pro. It's almost like he's trying to complete the sport like a computer game. Chris Dobey will need to produce his A-game and hope Littler is operating below his best to cause an upset in this quarter-final, and I feel the Nuke will coast to victory here with room to spare. Even if there's only around nine legs, the way Littler has been crashing home the maximums this season means I'd be expecting at least four 180s from him while the high finishes are always on the cards. Score prediction: 6-3 CLICK HERE to back Littler to hit 4+ 180s & 1+ 100+ checkout with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Littler v Dobey with Sky Bet

Rob Cross (9/4) v Luke Humphries (1/3) Head-to-Head : 13-10 (TV: 5-6)

: 13-10 (TV: 5-6) Average (2025 overall) : 96.32 – 98.89

: 96.32 – 98.89 180s per leg (2025 overall) : 0.26 - 0.30

: 0.26 - 0.30 Checkout % (2025 overall): 40.09% - 44.02% There won't be many people backing Rob Cross in this quarter-final considering the red hot form of Luke Humphries but Voltage has shocked Cool Hand more than you'd think in recent times. Cross has won five of their last seven meetings and three of their last four, while Humphries only managed to squeeze past him by a 6-5 scoreline in last week's semi-finals. Most players who average over 100 six times in a row in all competitions would be feeling fantastic about their game but in the world number one's case, he'll be annoyed that he couldn't convert that form into silverware at the UK Open. Instead he was pipped 10-9 by James Wade in controversial circumstances on Sunday afternoon, and if he's not completely over that, then Cross may sense an opportunity to add to his frustrations. It is hard to back against Humphries but I wouldn't be surprised to see at least 10 legs in this one. Score prediction: 4-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v Humphries with Sky Bet