Premier League Darts 2025: Night 16 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season concludes in Sheffield on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.
Night 16 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, May 22
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Sheffield Arena
SL ACCA: 1pt Bunting (+1.5), Aspinall (+1.5) & Cross (+1.5) all to win at 7/1 with Sky Bet
Luke Littler (1/4) v Stephen Bunting (11/4)
- Head-to-Head: 5-3 (TV: 4-2)
- Average (2025 all comps): 101.0 - 97.5
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.47 - 0.35
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 42.8% - 39.8%
SELECTION: 1pt Bunting to beat Littler at 3/1 (Ladbrokes, Betfred, BetMGM)
One of three 'dead rubbers' kicks off the final night of the regular season but I think it's fair to say Stephen Bunting has marginally more to play for than Luke Littler.
Obviously whatever happens tonight, Littler has enjoyed a record-breaking campaign with five nightly triumphs and will head to the O2 as clear favourite to lift the trophy for the second year in a row.
Bunting, however, knows victory will give him a shot at climbing off the bottom of the table for the first time this season and that's got to be some kind of motivating factor, as well as the fact he'll just want to give his fans one last decent show against the best player on the planet.
WATCH: DAMON HETA ON PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS CHANGES
Sure, it's not the strongest reason to build a robust case for the upset but in addition to this, he's won two of his last quarter-final matches while he pushed Littler to a deciding leg at the start of May and also beat him 6-5 back in April.
I think Bunting can spring a surprise.
Prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to bet on Littler v Bunting with Sky Bet
CLICK HERE to back Bunting to win with Sky Bet
Nathan Aspinall (19/20) v Michael van Gerwen (4/5)
- Head-to-Head: 11-20, 1 draw (TV: 8-15, 1 draw)
- Average (2025 all comps): 95.3 - 97.3
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.35 - 0.28
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 38.3% - 41.5%
The equation is simple.
Nathan Aspinall will seal the final spot in the play-offs with a win. Michael van Gerwen must beat Aspinall and then go on and win the whole night.
It would be some story for The Asp to complete the job after all the scrutiny over his Premier League selection back in January and he definitely deserves a place at the O2.
He's won two nights of the campaign, including a crucial one last week when he overcame MVG en route for the fourth time out of five meetings this season to open up a four-point cushion over the struggling Dutchman.
Just like I wrote in my preview ahead of that quarter-final last week, Aspinall revels in this kind of dogfight and has all the qualities needed to battle his way through, while MVG just doesn't look like he believes in himself anymore. He looks a vulnerable and he has done for some time.
Van Gerwen, who has yet to win a nightly title so far, has missed out on the play-offs once before back in 2020 but he's since lifted this trophy twice so his career should certainly not be written off should he fail to book his spot in the O2.
My only nagging thought about this clash is how Aspinall will handle the fact that most people are backing and expecting him to win. He loves being the underdog and being written off, so now there's a slightly different phycology attached to this encounter.
Prediction: 6-4
CLICK HERE to bet on Aspinall v MVG with Sky Bet
Luke Humphries (4/9) v Rob Cross (13/8)
- Head-to-Head: 11-14 (TV: 7-6)
- Average (2025 all comps): 99.4 - 97.3
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.32 - 0.27
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.9% - 41.3%
Rob Cross is proof that darts is not won or lost by averages.
If you look at the key tournament statistics below you'll see he has the third highest Premier League average this season (98.3) and he's also posted a 100+ average more time than everyone aside from the two Lukes with nine from 22 games.
That's 40% of his games, and only Littler and Humphries can better that.
However despite all this he finds himself second bottom of the table and 10 points behind Nathan Aspinall, who is bottom of the averages with 95.6 and has only managed five 100+ averages in 27 games.
Voltage's best performances this season came against Humphries when he averaged 111.2 in a 6-4 quarter-final victory back in March, but a 106.9 average in the next round wasn't good enough to see off Aspinall.
His other two matches against Cool Hand were losses but he played pretty well in both of them and will have motivation to avoid the wooden spoon if Bunting has beaten Littler earlier in the night.
Even if the Bullet has lost, Cross will still be keen to try and reach his first final of the season having remarkably lost all semi-finals so far this season.
As good as Humphries has been all season, he's got nothing to play for and this could be another upset on the card.
Prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Cross with Sky Bet
Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Chris Dobey (6/5)
- Head-to-Head: 18-3 (TV: 10-1)
- Average (2025 all comps): 98.2 - 96.9
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.32 - 0.33
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 43.2% - 40.6%
If my earlier predictions play out then the only thing on the line will be Chris Dobey trying to avoid the wooden spoon, but the odds suggest he'll be safe in sixth position by the time these two walk up to the oche.
In the past few weeks, Hollywood has actually been one of the higher performing players having averaged over 100 in five of his nine games which obviously included all three of his victories in Rotterdam.
This all came far too late to seriously challenge for a place in the Play-Offs but a run to last week's final, beating Luke Littler along the way, shows he's not finishing the season with a whimper.
Gerwyn Price will be fired up as ever to make a point ahead of the Play-Offs following a rather mediocre string of performances in all competitions since his blistering nightly success in Liverpool last month where he won all three of his matches with 100+ averages.
The Iceman, who I did back at the very start of the tournament to lift the trophy, claimed he can beat anyone when he's at his best but there's not been much evidence of that recently and suffered a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Stephen Bunting last week when averaging 92.
He has won their last two Premier League encounters 6-2 but I expect this to be much closer.
Prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Dobey with Sky Bet
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds