Premier League Darts 2025: Night 16 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season concludes in Sheffield on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Night 16 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, May 22 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Sheffield Arena SL ACCA: 1pt Bunting (+1.5), Aspinall (+1.5) & Cross (+1.5) all to win at 7/1 with Sky Bet

Luke Littler (1/4) v Stephen Bunting (11/4) Head-to-Head : 5-3 (TV: 4-2)

: 5-3 (TV: 4-2) Average (2025 all comps) : 101.0 - 97.5

: 101.0 - 97.5 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.47 - 0.35

: 0.47 - 0.35 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 42.8% - 39.8% SELECTION: 1pt Bunting to beat Littler at 3/1 (Ladbrokes, Betfred, BetMGM) One of three 'dead rubbers' kicks off the final night of the regular season but I think it's fair to say Stephen Bunting has marginally more to play for than Luke Littler. Obviously whatever happens tonight, Littler has enjoyed a record-breaking campaign with five nightly triumphs and will head to the O2 as clear favourite to lift the trophy for the second year in a row. Bunting, however, knows victory will give him a shot at climbing off the bottom of the table for the first time this season and that's got to be some kind of motivating factor, as well as the fact he'll just want to give his fans one last decent show against the best player on the planet.

'The Premier League Darts format needs changing'

Sure, it's not the strongest reason to build a robust case for the upset but in addition to this, he's won two of his last quarter-final matches while he pushed Littler to a deciding leg at the start of May and also beat him 6-5 back in April. I think Bunting can spring a surprise. Prediction: 4-6

Nathan Aspinall (19/20) v Michael van Gerwen (4/5) Head-to-Head : 11-20, 1 draw (TV: 8-15, 1 draw)

: 11-20, 1 draw (TV: 8-15, 1 draw) Average (2025 all comps) : 95.3 - 97.3

: 95.3 - 97.3 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.35 - 0.28

: 0.35 - 0.28 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 38.3% - 41.5% The equation is simple. Nathan Aspinall will seal the final spot in the play-offs with a win. Michael van Gerwen must beat Aspinall and then go on and win the whole night.

It would be some story for The Asp to complete the job after all the scrutiny over his Premier League selection back in January and he definitely deserves a place at the O2. He's won two nights of the campaign, including a crucial one last week when he overcame MVG en route for the fourth time out of five meetings this season to open up a four-point cushion over the struggling Dutchman. Just like I wrote in my preview ahead of that quarter-final last week, Aspinall revels in this kind of dogfight and has all the qualities needed to battle his way through, while MVG just doesn't look like he believes in himself anymore. He looks a vulnerable and he has done for some time. Van Gerwen, who has yet to win a nightly title so far, has missed out on the play-offs once before back in 2020 but he's since lifted this trophy twice so his career should certainly not be written off should he fail to book his spot in the O2. My only nagging thought about this clash is how Aspinall will handle the fact that most people are backing and expecting him to win. He loves being the underdog and being written off, so now there's a slightly different phycology attached to this encounter. Prediction: 6-4

Luke Humphries (4/9) v Rob Cross (13/8) Head-to-Head : 11-14 (TV: 7-6)

: 11-14 (TV: 7-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 99.4 - 97.3

: 99.4 - 97.3 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.32 - 0.27

: 0.32 - 0.27 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.9% - 41.3% Rob Cross is proof that darts is not won or lost by averages. If you look at the key tournament statistics below you'll see he has the third highest Premier League average this season (98.3) and he's also posted a 100+ average more time than everyone aside from the two Lukes with nine from 22 games. That's 40% of his games, and only Littler and Humphries can better that. However despite all this he finds himself second bottom of the table and 10 points behind Nathan Aspinall, who is bottom of the averages with 95.6 and has only managed five 100+ averages in 27 games.