Premier League Darts 2025: Night 15 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Aberdeen on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Night 15 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, May 15 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Michael van Gerwen (8/13) v Nathan Aspinall (5/4) Head-to-Head : 20-10, 1 draw (TV: 15-7, 1 draw)

: 20-10, 1 draw (TV: 15-7, 1 draw) Average (2025 all comps) : 97.3 - 95.3

: 97.3 - 95.3 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.28 - 0.35

Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall both left Leeds last week feeling like they'd missed a golden chance to put one whole foot in the play-offs, but also a sense of relief that the other also lost their quarter-final. If MVG wins in Aberdeen tonight and goes on to pick up his first nightly title of the campaign then he'll move six points clear of Aspinall and seal his place at the O2 alongside Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price.

However, any other scenario will mean we go down to the wire in Sheffield next Thursday night. We can't mathematically discount Rob Cross and Chris Dobey yet but realistically, it's all about MVG and Aspinall, who will almost certainly face each other again in next week's quarter-finals as the fourth and fifth players in the table. The Asp has won three of their four Premier League encounters this season and while neither are producing consistently high averages this season, the Stockport thrower has shown a lot more fighting spirit throughout the campaign. In this kind of dogfight, Aspinall's battling qualities will be more crucial than ever, especially when MVG's body language has seemed quite despondent at times. It was no surprise to see his close pal Vincent van der Voort tell the Darts Draait Door podcast this week: "When I see how things are going, the belief just isn't there. His presence is lacking, there's no aggression or passion in his game. It's just about throwing at the board and hoping for the best." Aspinall needs to smell the blood of a wounded animal and go for the kill, just like he's done multiple times this year. Prediction: 4-6

Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Stephen Bunting (6/5) Head-to-Head : 13-8 (TV: 4-3)

: 13-8 (TV: 4-3) Average (2025 all comps) : 98.2 - 97.5

: 98.2 - 97.5 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.32 - 0.35

: 0.32 - 0.35 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 43.2% - 39.8% A pressure-free contest between already-qualified Gerwyn Price and rock-bottom Stephen Bunting could end up producing the most crowd-pleasing levels of entertainment in the quarter-finals. Bunting thrilled the Leeds fans last week with a pulsating comeback against Chris Dobey that ended on a spectacular bullseye finish and he's clearly not given up hope of dragging himself off the bottom. Price, by contrast, is hungry to add another nightly title to his name and give himself extra confidence and a phycological edge going into the O2 even though it's highly unlikely that he'll be able to climb any higher than third place.

He has hinted about using a new set of darts tonight but that shouldn't necessarily be seen as a negative considering he admitted that he's "not feeling the grip quite right with my own darts". Experimenting on the big stage when nothing is on the line is the best time to do it and I'm expecting an inspired display. Prediction: 6-4

Chris Dobey (19/20) v Rob Cross (4/5) Head-to-Head : 9-9 (TV: 4-3)

: 9-9 (TV: 4-3) Average (2025 all comps) : 96.9 - 97.3

: 96.9 - 97.3 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.33 - 0.27

In a competition that is often criticised for being too repetitive, it's somewhat surprising that Chris Dobey and Rob Cross have only played each other twice this season and this will be their first encounter since mid March. They've shared a victory each to take their overall head-to-head record to 9-9, while there's only two points between them in the table as they limp towards to end of a long season of disappointments. Dobey at least has the memory of a nightly title to savour in Rotterdam but Cross has somehow failed to reach a final despite boasting the third highest seasonal average out of anyone at 98.32. It would be some time for Voltage to win his first night and potentially give himself the slight glimmer of hope of stealing a play-off spot but realistically we've got to think of this as a dead rubber. It's a tough one to call so I'll tentatively side with Cross. Prediction: 4-6

Luke Littler (4/7) v Luke Humphries (13/10) Head-to-Head : 11-9 (TV: 9-6)

: 11-9 (TV: 9-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 101.0 - 99.4

: 101.0 - 99.4 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.47 - 0.32

: 0.47 - 0.32 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 42.8% - 41.9% Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are preparing to face each other for the seventh time this season - and there could be a couple more meetings to still to come - so you can see why some fans feel the format is sucking the excitement out of this rivalry, even if they are the two best players in the world. After defeating the defending champion in last week's final in Leeds, Humphries was asked if the competition has become too repetitive but understandably he chose to make a case as to why his matches with Littler are still special.

