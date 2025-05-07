Premier League Darts 2025: Night 14 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Leeds on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Night 14 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, May 8 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Leeds Arena

Stephen Bunting v Chris Dobey Head-to-Head : 4-14 (TV: 2-4)

: 4-14 (TV: 2-4) Average (2025 all comps) : 97.5 - 96.9

: 97.5 - 96.9 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.35 - 0.33

: 0.35 - 0.33 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 39.8% - 40.6% SELECTION: 1pt Bunting v Dobey to have most 180s in the QFs at 9/4 (Sky Bet, BetVictor) It seems a bit harsh to write off anyone's play-off hopes when you can still technically bag yourself 15 points over the remaining three weeks of the regular season but even Luke Littler would struggle to do that, let alone two players at the foot of the table. Even if Stephen Bunting managed it, he'd only end up with 23 points and would probably be eliminated anyway but I think it's fair to say Chris Dobey definitely needs to win two of the remaining three nights to have a glimmer of hope.

If Hollywood plays like he did in Rotterdam three weeks ago when averaging over 100 in all of his games that he won by comfortable margins, then he's got an outside chance, but if he plays as poorly as he did last week when averaging 87 against Nathan Aspinall then he'll be going the same way as Bunting. When they last met in the Rotterdam final, Dobey ran out a comfortable 6-2 winner and that was the 14th time out of 18 previous meetings that he's come out on top, so he certainly has the phycological edge. It's a tricky match to call but I do feel there will be plenty of legs in this one and given the rate at which they hit 180s, they could seriously challenge Aspinall v Littler as the quarter-final with most maximums. As you'll see later on, I am also expecting legs in that game too, but when Littler is involved there is obviously the possibility of a one-sided scoreline. Scoreline Prediction: 4-6

Michael van Gerwen (13/10) v Luke Humphries (4/7) Head-to-Head : 15-15 (TV: 9-11)

: 15-15 (TV: 9-11) Average (2025 all comps) : 97.3 - 99.4

: 97.3 - 99.4 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.28 - 0.32

: 0.28 - 0.32 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.5% - 41.9% Michael van Gerwen is fighting for his life to qualify for the Premier League play-offs for the 12th time in 13 seasons, but as things stand he's in grave danger of missing out for the first time since 2020. A run to last week's final thanks to battling victories over Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price hauled him back into fourth place although he's still searching for his first nightly success of the campaign following defeat to Luke Littler. He's generally struggling to produce his best on the televised stage and has only managed five 100+ averages in his 23 Premier League matches so far, while Luke Humphries is consistently delivering that kind of display even though he's admitted to burn out in recent weeks. Humphries has managed 12 of them in 27 matches including efforts of 107 and 113 in the last few weeks, so it's fair to say he boasts a lot more firepower right now.

MVG will clearly have more motivation to get a crucial two points as Humphries continues to coast his way towards qualification but I feel he may tighten up with so much on the line. Prediction: 3-6

Nathan Aspinall (5/2) v Luke Littler (2/7) Head-to-Head : 1-12 (TV: 1-11)

: 1-12 (TV: 1-11) Average (2025 all comps) : 95.3 - 101.0

: 95.3 - 101.0 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.35 - 0.47

: 0.35 - 0.47 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 38.3% - 42.8% SELECTIONS: 1pt Aspinall to win and Littler hit most 180s at 9/2 (Sky Bet) To coin a phrase from cricket, Nathan Aspinall is most certainly Luke Littler's bunny and I think it's finally starting to get to him. Every defeat used to be greeted with laughter and smiles as Aspinall acted like a best mate who was happy to play second fiddle to such a prodigious talent. It was as if the Asp's trademark fighting spirit and passion didn't seem to come out and it just made Littler's life a hell of a lot easier than it needed to be. After all, look at how Gerwyn Price used his stage presence to intimidate the Nuke and carve out a commanding head-to-head record. Aspinall instead opted to roll over and get his tummy tickled. Last week, however, he realised it was time to get serious and end this ridiculous nine-game losing streak in all competitions since his solitary career victory over Littler back in March 2024. He produced the kind of performance we'd see against anyone but agonisingly missed a dart at the bullseye for a 6-4 victory before being edged out in the decider. Thankfully this time he actually looked very disappointed despite showing his usual sportsmanship. He's desperate for the points in the play-off race and he knows he can't give Littler an easy ride any more. There's obviously a gulf in overall class between the pair but there's no way he should be losing 10 games in a row against anyone, including Littler. Especially at a time when he world champion isn't producing extra terrestrial level of performances. Aspinall has so much more to play for than Littler, who is coasting at the top and has already broken the record for most nightly titles in a season, so I'm actually expecting a 'shock' result in Leeds but the 17-year-old to take the 180s battle. After all, when they met last week, Littler hit seven compared to Aspinall's three. Scoreline prediction: 6-4