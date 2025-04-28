Premier League Darts 2025: Night 13 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Birmingham on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.
Night 13 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, May 1
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Birmingham Arena
SL ACCA: 1pt Littler, Dobey, Price & Cross (+1.5) all to win at 15/2 with Sky Bet
Luke Littler (1/3) v Stephen Bunting (9/4)
- Head-to-Head: 4-3 (TV: 3-2)
- Average (2025 all comps): 101.09 - 97.51
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.47 - 0.35
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 42.78% - 40.16%
This will be Luke Littler's fifth week at trying to make history for most Premier League nightly wins in a single season having tied the current record of four at the end of March and he actually hasn't reached a final since then.
He hasn't won any of the five other tournaments he's played during this time and his average across the 23 matches in all competitions is a very ordinary sounding 97.10.
There's obviously been a handful of blockbusting moments but fatigue factor is probably playing a key role here and it's up to everyone else to take advantage before the destructive Nuke returns.
Stephen Bunting did just that a fortnight ago although he did need a 106 average to sink Littler 6-4 but he was disappointing in the final that followed against Chris Dobey and was then thrashed 6-1 on home territory by Rob Cross with an average of 91.
I expect Littler to get his revenge on the Bullet in tonight's opener but I wouldn't want to go in on him heavy to win the night.
Scoreline prediction: 6-3
Nathan Aspinall (19/20) v Chris Dobey (4/5)
- Head-to-Head: 9-4 (TV: 6-2)
- Average (2025 all comps): 95.36 - 96.99
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.35 - 0.33
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 38.7% - 40.75%
SELECTION: 1pt Aspinall v Dobey to have most 180s in the quarter-finals at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
It's perhaps one or two weeks early to suggest Chris Dobey is drinking in last chance saloon but defeat to Nathan Aspinall will leave his play-off hopes hanging by a thread.
Hollywood trails the fourth-placed Asp - as well as MVG - by five points so if he can grab a win here then he'll feel right in contention come the end of the evening, even if he doesn't go on and pick up the nightly triumph.
Dobey broke his duck somewhat unexpectedly a fortnight ago with a trio of superb one-sided wins all achieved with 100+ averages and he didn't play too badly in defeat against an inspired Gerwyn Price last week. He averaged 105!
During the weekend's European Tour event he managed a couple of big averages in his three games, including a 106 against eventual champion Martin Schindler so he's bubbling up nicely ahead of this clash.
Aspinall will come out all guns blazing as usual but out of the pair of them, it feels Dobey has most momentum and I fancy him to take what could be a narrow victory.
If we do see at least 10 legs, then it could give us the most maximums of all four quarter-finals. They both have very healthy 180 per leg rates and together they can challenge the favourite in this market; Littler v Bunting.
Scoreline prediction: 4-6
Luke Humphries (4/5) v Gerwyn Price (19/20)
- Head-to-Head: 10-11, 1 draw (TV: 7-4, 1 draw)
- Average (2025 all comps): 99.09 - 98.12
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.32 - 0.32
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.86% - 43.55%
Gerwyn Price was my outright tip to win the whole Premier League at the start of the season and it looks like he's finding a rich vein of form to thrust himself towards the play-offs.
The Iceman obviously still has plenty of work to do and by the end of the night he might find himself with hardly any cushion if results don't go his way - but on last week's evidence there's plenty for him to be confident about.
He averaged over 105 in all three of his matches, including a 6-4 triumph over Luke Humphries in the final, and when he plays to this level on a consistent basis there's no reason why he can't lift the major trophies again.
Cool Hand has been quite hard to predict in recent weeks. Across his last seven Premier League games he's fired in high averages of 113 and 118 but he's also produced much more beatable displays in the 90s.
It promises to be an entertaining affair but I'm giving the edge to Price.
Scoreline prediction: 4-6
Rob Cross (6/5) v Michael van Gerwen (4/6)
- Head-to-Head: 13-29 (TV: 10-21)
- Average (2025 all comps): 97.64 - 97.59
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.27 - 0.28
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.68% - 41.69%
Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen are the only two players without a nightly success to their name and remarkably they've only managed one final between them.
MVG got that far way back in week seven but Cross has lost all seven of his semi-finals which explains why they both find themselves outside the play-off spots.
Voltage is in a very similar position to Chris Dobey tonight as he has a fantastic opportunity to haul himself right back into the play-off mix, but defeat to MVG would leave him with a mountain to climb.
The Dutchman only trails fourth-place Nathan Aspinall on legs difference so he's not quite in as fragile situation as Cross but he hasn't averaged above 100 in any of his last six Premier League games and won't be striking any fear into his opponent.
Cross may not have turned up - performance wise - for his semi-final against Gerwyn Price last week with an average of 86 but he's managed consistently high numbers in recent weeks that didn't get the rewards you'd have expected such as the 110 average against Luke Littler.
It'll be a close encounter but Cross can take the spoils.
Scoreline prediction: 6-5
