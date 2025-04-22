Premier League Darts 2025: Night 12 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Liverpool on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Night 12 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, April 24 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Liverpool SL ACCA: 1pt Price, Cross (+1.5), Littler & Aspinall (+2.5) all to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet

Luke Humphries (1/2) v Nathan Aspinall (6/4) Head-to-Head : 12-9 (TV: 8-6)

: 12-9 (TV: 8-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 99.09 - 95.36

: 99.09 - 95.36 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.32 - 0.36

: 0.32 - 0.36 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.86% - 38.7% Luke Humphries finds himself unusually 'stranded in second place' after 11 weeks of the campaign so it's fair to say that Nathan Aspinall will be the more fired up player in Liverpool on Thursday night. While the honour of topping the table isn't exactly beyond him with five weeks still to play, his chances of overturning a seven-point deficit on Luke Littler seems almost as unlikely as dropping out of the top four.

Cool Hand holds an extremely comfortable eight-point advantage over fifth placed Michael van Gerwen whereas the Aspinall has done tremendously to claw his way up to third in recent weeks. The Asp has battled brilliantly in many of his matches and while his seasonal average in the Premier League is actually the lowest out of everyone, he's proved that's 'just a guide' by winning the third most matches with 10.

One of those was the emotional week 10 final in Manchester when he overcame Humphries 6-4 despite averaging 93 compared to his opponent's 99 and I wouldn't be surprised to see a similar kind of outcome in this quarter-final tie. Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Michael van Gerwen (7/4) v Luke Littler (2/5) Head-to-Head : 7-11 (TV: 7-10)

: 7-11 (TV: 7-10) Average (2025 all comps) : 97.59 - 101.09

: 97.59 - 101.09 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.28 - 0.47

Michael van Gerwen finally won his first title of 2025 at the weekend in the German Darts Grand Prix and maybe, just maybe, it will prove to be the turning point moment that his season so desperately needed. MVG's 38th European Tour crown of his career came virtue of averaging over 102 in four of his five matches while he also hit a nine-darter in his last 16 encounter with Ryan Searle. As is so often the case in a sport of such fine margins between success and failure, van Gerwen's had to survive match darts in his very first match against Kim Huybrechts and had the Belgian managed to convert, then everyone would have been talking about his well-documented troubles going from bad to worse. Although I don't think we should suddenly start expecting MVG to produce his best levels on a consistent basis, he's definitely better off facing Luke Littler in this mood than if he'd headed to Liverpool off the back of a loss to Huybrechts. Littler was denied a place in the German Darts Grand Prix final by an incredible 110 average from Gian van Veen but he can still be fairly satisfied by his weekend as he prepares for another attempt at landing a record-breaking fifth nightly title of the season. He lost to Stephen Bunting with a 101 average in last week's semi-finals and I feel another performance around that level would probably be enough to see off MVG. Scoreline prediction: 4-6