Premier League Darts 2025: Night 12 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Liverpool on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.
Night 12 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, April 24
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: Liverpool
SL ACCA: 1pt Price, Cross (+1.5), Littler & Aspinall (+2.5) all to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet
Luke Humphries (1/2) v Nathan Aspinall (6/4)
- Head-to-Head: 12-9 (TV: 8-6)
- Average (2025 all comps): 99.09 - 95.36
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.32 - 0.36
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.86% - 38.7%
Luke Humphries finds himself unusually 'stranded in second place' after 11 weeks of the campaign so it's fair to say that Nathan Aspinall will be the more fired up player in Liverpool on Thursday night.
While the honour of topping the table isn't exactly beyond him with five weeks still to play, his chances of overturning a seven-point deficit on Luke Littler seems almost as unlikely as dropping out of the top four.
Cool Hand holds an extremely comfortable eight-point advantage over fifth placed Michael van Gerwen whereas the Aspinall has done tremendously to claw his way up to third in recent weeks.
The Asp has battled brilliantly in many of his matches and while his seasonal average in the Premier League is actually the lowest out of everyone, he's proved that's 'just a guide' by winning the third most matches with 10.
One of those was the emotional week 10 final in Manchester when he overcame Humphries 6-4 despite averaging 93 compared to his opponent's 99 and I wouldn't be surprised to see a similar kind of outcome in this quarter-final tie.
Scoreline prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Aspinall with Sky Bet
Michael van Gerwen (7/4) v Luke Littler (2/5)
- Head-to-Head: 7-11 (TV: 7-10)
- Average (2025 all comps): 97.59 - 101.09
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.28 - 0.47
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.69% - 42.78%
Michael van Gerwen finally won his first title of 2025 at the weekend in the German Darts Grand Prix and maybe, just maybe, it will prove to be the turning point moment that his season so desperately needed.
MVG's 38th European Tour crown of his career came virtue of averaging over 102 in four of his five matches while he also hit a nine-darter in his last 16 encounter with Ryan Searle.
As is so often the case in a sport of such fine margins between success and failure, van Gerwen's had to survive match darts in his very first match against Kim Huybrechts and had the Belgian managed to convert, then everyone would have been talking about his well-documented troubles going from bad to worse.
Although I don't think we should suddenly start expecting MVG to produce his best levels on a consistent basis, he's definitely better off facing Luke Littler in this mood than if he'd headed to Liverpool off the back of a loss to Huybrechts.
Littler was denied a place in the German Darts Grand Prix final by an incredible 110 average from Gian van Veen but he can still be fairly satisfied by his weekend as he prepares for another attempt at landing a record-breaking fifth nightly title of the season.
He lost to Stephen Bunting with a 101 average in last week's semi-finals and I feel another performance around that level would probably be enough to see off MVG.
Scoreline prediction: 4-6
CLICK HERE to bet on MVG v Littler with Sky Bet
Rob Cross (19/20) v Stephen Bunting (4/5)
- Head-to-Head: 14-3, 1 draw (TV: 7-0, 1 draw)
- Average (2025 all comps): 97.64 - 97.51
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.27 - 0.35
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 41.68% - 40.16%
Rob Cross must feel like his Premier League season is going backwards after three successive quarter-final defeats just when he'd put himself right into the thick of play-off contention.
Voltage actually boasts the second highest Premier League average with 99.4 but his luck was summed up last week when he was beaten 6-5 by Luke Littler despite averaging a whopping 110.
Stephen Bunting has momentum in his favour having picked up eight points across the last three weeks and he's also averaged over 100 in three of his last seven Premier League matches - including a 106.4 in a 6-5 triumph over Littler in Rotterdam.
His play-off hopes are pretty much over despite this morale-boosting run but this won't dampen his enthusiasm about the prospect of picking up another nightly success in front of his home fans in Liverpool.
However, playing in front of a home crowd can add a little bit too much extra pressure as we saw with Chris Dobey in Newcastle and MVG in Rotterdam, so there are concerns that the Bullet may want this 'too much'.
Also, Bunting has an awful record against Cross having lost their eight games in all competitions dating back to October 2022, while he's never beaten Voltage on TV in eight previous meetings.
Scoreline prediction: 6-5
CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v Bunting with Sky Bet
Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Chris Dobey (6/5)
- Head-to-Head: 17-3 (TV: 9-1)
- Average (2025 all comps): 98.12 - 96.68
- 180s per leg (2025 all comps): 0.32 - 0.33
- Checkout % (2025 all comps): 43.55% - 40.75%
SELECTION: 1pt Price v Dobey to have most 180s in the QFs at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
Chris Dobey put himself right back in play-off contention last week with a nightly triumph in Rotterdam that came out of the blue following a troubled run of results.
Hollywood averaged over 100 in all three of his matches which also bucked his season trend considering he'd only managed it twice in his previous 14 Premier League outings.
Gerwyn Price was quick to blame the conditions in Rotterdam for his quarter-final demise to Nathan Aspinall last week and his mood wouldn't have been improved by his early exit at the weekend European Tour event that Dobey opted to miss.
Despite winning two nights of the season, the Iceman finds himself in a real dogfight to reach Finals Night next month following back-to-back quarter-final losses and currently sits fourth in the table and only above Michael van Gerwen on legs difference.
Price can at least take a very dominant head-to-head record over Dobey into this encounter although the pair have traded Premier League wins since their thrilling World Championship encounter that Hollywood ended up on top.
While I'm siding with a fired-up Price to claim a crucial win, I do feel this clash is a strong contender to pip MVG v Littler for most 180s on the night.
The pair are both managing around 0.33 maximums per leg and if we see at least 10 legs then they will run the favourite in this market very close indeed.
MVG's 180 count is the second lowest at 0.28 while Littler's phenomenal 0.53 has been gradually coming down over the past few weeks to almost human levels.
Scoreline prediction: 6-5
CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Dobey with Sky Bet
CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Dobey having most 180s with Sky Bet
- Sky Bet's darts odds