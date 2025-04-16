Premier League Darts 2025: Night 11 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Rotterdam on Thursday so check out our match-by-match guide to the action.

Night 11 quarter-final stats & tips: Thursday, April 17 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Rotterdam

Chris Dobey (9/4) v Luke Humphries (1/3) Head-to-Head : 7-11 (TV: 2-4)

: 7-11 (TV: 2-4) Average (2025 all comps) : 96.67 - 99.21

: 96.67 - 99.21 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.33 - 0.33

: 0.33 - 0.33 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 39.97% - 41.99% SELECTION: 1pt Dobey v Humphries to produce most 180s in the QFs at 7/2 (bet365) Luke Humphries got plenty of unfair stick about feeling 'emotionless' on stage due to the hectic schedule but his response was anything but emotionless as he averaged a staggering 118.43 in last week's quarter-finals against Stephen Bunting. That was the sixth highest televised average in PDC history and although he followed it up with two in the 90s against Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall, it still serves as a warning sign to his rivals.

Luke Humphries entered the top 10 for highest ever televised averages in the PDC last night.



Even more impressive considering the tough time he's experienced away from the oche this week 👏 pic.twitter.com/PjkG17YEvS — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 11, 2025

He's opted for rest over Players Championship action this week and will be confident of making it four Premier League wins in a row over Chris Dobey, who is running out of time to pick up the points he needs to challenge for a play-off place. Hollywood stunned a lacklustre Luke Littler in the quarter-finals a couple of weeks ago but was below his best in a 6-4 defeat to Michael van Gerwen in Manchester and didn't produce much to write home about in the Pro Tour events this week. The maximums battle, however, is too close to call and given their respective 180 per leg ratio they could challenge Littler v Cross for producing the most, especially if we see at least 10 legs. Scoreline prediction: 4-6 CLICK HERE to bet on Dobey v Humphries with Sky Bet

Gerwyn Price (4/6) v Nathan Aspinall (6/5) Head-to-Head : 20-13 (TV: 10-9)

: 20-13 (TV: 10-9) Average (2025 all comps) : 98.39 - 95.36

: 98.39 - 95.36 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.33 - 0.35

: 0.33 - 0.35 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 44.41% - 39.37% Nathan Aspinall reminds me of the weather forecast when it gives you an actual temperature followed by a 'feels like temperature' that's actually higher. Or vice versa - I'm not quite sure how to explain this analogy. The point is, he may well be one of the weaker players when it comes to statistics and averages, but it feels like he's enjoying one of the best seasons out of everyone this year - particularly when you bare in mind all the controversy surrounding his selection at the start of the season. His attitude has been exemplary. He's given his absolute all every single week to give the fans entertainment and prove he's so much more than just a great walk-on track. Not only did he achieve a dream nightly win in front of his Manchester crowd last week but he's also picked up a maiden European Tour title from two finals this season and came agonisingly close to landing a Players Championship crown earlier this week. I'll be honest - I didn't think he should have been picked. But several months on, I'm really hoping he can keep this consistent run going and get himself in the play-offs. Sadly, after all this build-up, I feel Gerwyn Price might have too much in the tank for him in Rotterdam, even though he's managed two nightly victories here in the past. The Iceman was extremely consistent on the Pro Tour this week with three 100+ averages from his six matches and hasn't dropped lower than 97 in any of his last 11 games in all competitions. Price, who averaged 103.5 in defeat to Luke Littler seven nights ago, is warming up nicely and could well pinch a tight encounter. Scoreline prediction: 6-5 CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Aspinall with Sky Bet