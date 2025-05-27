Premier League Darts 2025: Finals night play-off predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts season concludes with the play-offs at the O2 on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Luke Littler (1/3) v Gerwyn Price (9/4) Head-to-Head : 6-7 (TV: 6-6)

: 6-7 (TV: 6-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 100.82 - 97.5

: 100.82 - 97.5 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.47 - 0.32

: 0.47 - 0.32 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 42.95% - 43.52% SELECTION: 1pt 12+ 180s & 3+ 100 checkouts in the match at 2/1 (Sky Bet) Luke Littler is bidding to become just the third player ever after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen to retain the Premier League Darts trophy and it would take a brave punter to back against him. Not only did he top the regular season table with a record-breaking points haul of 46 points which was achieved thanks to an unprecedented six nightly wins, but he was also in a league of his own when it came to all the most common statistics we judge performance levels on. As you can see from the table below, none of these key metrics: averages, the amount of ton+ averages, 180s, 180s per leg, checkout % and 100+ checkouts (plus the rate they win their legs by them) are even close.

I know we always say - and quite rightly - averages are just a guide and that trebles are for show etc etc, but when you're bossing every statistic then you become a formidable opponent for everyone. And that's exactly what Littler has become over the last 18 months. Although it's too early to compare him to Phil Taylor when it comes to accolades and also the average level that the Power was able to attain on such a consistent basis, I do feel that air of inevitability that Littler has over his rivals is pretty similar. There are some players such as Nathan Aspinall who do seem beaten before a dart is thrown. There's no way the Asp should be losing to anyone 12 times in a row especially in short format matches but that's exactly what's happening. However, Gerwyn Price has proved he's one of the few who really knows how to take the game to the world champion despite the gap in ability and quality levels. The Iceman had incredibly defeated Littler six times in a row dating back to last summer until their last two meetings in the past couple of months, which went the way of the teenager by 6-3 scorelines. Littler averaged around 104 in both matches to silence those who thought Price's on stage presence intimidated him like no one else. That said, we can't suddenly ignore all the reasons why Price developed such an impressive head-to-head record against him. The fearless Welshman loves the spotlight and quite often the challenge of going toe to toe with the best players in the world on the grandest stages brings out his most show-stopping performances. Although I feel Littler's power scoring and his prowess of taking out the big finishes will prove too much in the end, I do expect this encounter to be the more crowd-pleasing of the two semi-finals. Price is no slouch on the maximums either while his rate of hitting 100+ checkouts this season is second only to Littler so I'm going high on both counts. Scoreline Prediction: 10-7 CLICK HERE to back 12+ 180s & 3+ 100+ checkouts with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Littler v Price with Sky Bet

Luke Humphries (1/3) v Nathan Aspinall (9/4) Head-to-Head : 13-9 (TV: 9-6)

: 13-9 (TV: 9-6) Average (2025 all comps) : 98.32 - 95.33

: 98.32 - 95.33 180s per leg (2025 all comps) : 0.32 - 0.35

: 0.32 - 0.35 Checkout % (2025 all comps): 42.1% - 38.63% A few weeks ago Luke Humphries admitted he loves playing Luke Littler so much that he hopes they meet in the Premier League final - even if it's the toughest possible opponent for him. Cool Hand also insisted the frequency of Humphries v Littler is not boring or repetitive for darts fans who love seeing the best facing the best as much as possible - and you can see where he's coming from.

Humphries defends Premier League Darts format!

After all, a week after saying all this, the pair produced one of the craziest Premier League matches of all time, with Littler averaging 116 and hitting five 180s compared to Humphries' 110 average and nine maximums!