Premier League Darts 2024: Night six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The Cazoo Premier League Darts regular season continues in Brighton on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Thursday March 7: Night Six TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Brighton

Luke Humphries (4/6) v Gerwyn Price (6/5) Head to Head : 5-8, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw)

: 5-8, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw) 2024 PL Average : 100.82 - 98.06

: 100.82 - 98.06 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.23

: 0.34 - 0.23 2024 PL checkout percentage : 37.70% - 41.25%

Luke Humphries is still searching for his first nightly success of the Premier League season and despite boasting the highest average out of everyone, he still finds himself outside of the top four. Cool Hand looked on course last week when defeating table-topper MVG in the quarter-finals only for an average of 103.35 to be thwarted in a last-leg decider against eventual 'surprise' winner Nathan Aspinall in the last four. Humphries responded by storming into the UK Open final with five pretty comfortable victories all achieved with averages around the 100 mark but found Dimitri Van den Bergh's play frustratingly slow to deal with on Sunday night in an 11-10 defeat. The way he fought back from 7-1 down was commendable and even missed two match darts so he's clearly in much better shape than Gerwyn Price, who seems short of winning confidence and consistency. The Iceman spurned six match darts in his opening match against Martin Schindler in the UK Open and that followed a thumping 6-1 defeat to Rob Cross in last week's Premier League quarter-finals. Price lost 6-3 when these two players last met in this competition and I can see a similar result in Brighton, while Humphries prowess on the maximum front should mean he hits most 180s. Verdict: 6-3

Rob Cross (13/10) v Michael van Gerwen (4/7) Head to Head : 7-27 (TV: 4-19)

: 7-27 (TV: 4-19) 2024 PL Average : 96.34 - 98.54

: 96.34 - 98.54 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.25 - 0.34

: 0.25 - 0.34 2024 PL checkout percentage : 17.02% - 45.59%

Michael van Gerwen was well below par last week in both the Premier League and the UK Open, where he crashed out to Mensur Suljovic 10-7 with an average of just 92.37. MVG was clearly in some kind of discomfort with a shoulder injury throughout the match, which followed a quarter-final defeat to Luke Humphries 24 hours earlier, so there are certainly doubts over whether we can expect him to bounce back in Brighton. Rob Cross produced a stunning 6-1 win over Gerwyn Price with an average of 109 last week and also beat Luke Littler en route to the final, which he lost to Nathan Aspinall, but he'll be desperately disappointed with how he performed against Ricky Evans in the UK Open quarter-finals on Sunday. Voltage would have been dreaming of another major trophy but only averaged 87 in a 10-7 defeat and will be hungry to make amends on Thursday night. I anticipate a hard-fought affair with plenty of legs and potentially a minor upset. Verdict: 6-4

Nathan Aspinall (6/4) v Luke Littler (1/2) Head to Head : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-1) 2024 PL Average : 94.76 - 100.16

: 94.76 - 100.16 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.35

: 0.34 - 0.35 2024 PL checkout percentage : 32.37% - 8.83%

The last time these players met in Bahrain, Luke Littler hit a nine-darter in the very first leg. Hopefully lightning strikes twice again and if it does, our pre-season tip of the Nuke achieving perfection at any point of the season will pay off relatively early. Nathan Aspinall obviously comes into this off the back of picking up eight points in two weeks - which included nightly success in Exeter - but his performance levels aren't on a par with what Littler is reaching. The 17-year-old has averaged over 100 in six of his last eight matches including all four at the UK Open only for Damon Heta to defy his 104.77 in a thrilling 10-7 quarter-final victory. If it's close then it could well end up being the quarter-final that provides the most 180s given how prolific they've been this season but I'd rather back Littler to win and achieve some very attainable targets (over 2.5 180s & a checkout over 80.5) given the stats he's produced consistently this season. Verdict: 3-6

