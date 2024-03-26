Premier League Darts 2024: Night nine predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

Thursday March 28: Night Nine

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast

Luke Humphries (8/13) v Luke Littler (5/4)

Head to Head : 1-3 (TV: 1-3)

: 1-3 (TV: 1-3) 2024 PL Average : 102.70 - 100.1

: 102.70 - 100.1 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.40 - 0.34

: 0.40 - 0.34 2024 PL checkout percentage : 43.29% - 35.55%

: 43.29% - 35.55% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 10% - 8%

Luke Humphries has lost three of his opening four meetings with Luke Littler but thankfully for Cool Hand, his sole victory came on the biggest stage of all.

Littler has beaten him in January's Dutch Darts Masters and both Premier League matches so far this campaign which came in the opening two weeks - but since then Humphries has worked his way through the gears and is now producing a level of darts that nobody else is currently matching.

He's averaging over 102 over his 18 matches so far - which is remarkable when you think that's more matches than someone would play in the old Premier League format and only six different players ever managed a seasonal average of over 100.

More importantly he's now won nine PL matches in a row - averaging over 101 in eight of them - and picked up 15 points to launch him clear at the top of the table. Five of those averages have been over 105, including a 113, while he's fired in 66 180s overall this season and boasts the second most clinical checkout percentage.

It would be ridiculously harsh to say Littler is struggling on his Premier League debut just because he's yet to win a night yet and only reached one final. He's averaging over 100 across his first 15 matches, he's won six of his eight quarter-finals and a couple of weeks ago he averaged 114 against Michael van Gerwen.

His weakness so far has been his doubling and he can't afford to be wasteful against Humphries if he's to make it four wins in a row against the world number one.

There'll be plenty of 180s on show but ultimately I'm siding with Humphries to come through with a little room to spare.

Verdict: 6-4