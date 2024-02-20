Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen could meet in the final
Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen

Premier League Darts 2024: Night four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
10:02 · WED February 21, 2024

The Cazoo Premier League Darts regular season continues in Newcastle on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night 4

1pt Nathan Aspinall to beat Michael Smith at 6/5 (General)

1pt Peter Wright (+2.5 legs) v Luke Littler at 6/5 (betway)

1pt Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 7/5 (Paddy Power)

1pt Gerwyn Price to beat Michael van Gerwen at 6/5 (General)

SL Acca: 0.5pts Aspinall, Wright (+2.5) & Price all to win and Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 18/1 with Sky Bet

Thursday February 22: Night Four

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
  • Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle


Michael Smith (8/11) v Nathan Aspinall (6/5)

  • Head to Head: 12-9 (TV: 10-6)
  • 2024 PL Average: 96.65 - 93.03
  • 2024 PL 180s per leg: 0.37 - 0.26
  • 2024 PL checkout percentage: 46.47% - 28.20%
  • 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 12.12% - 18.18%

Nathan Aspinall is still searching for his first points of the Premier League season after three quarter-final defeats but this could be an ideal opportunity to put things right.

He's not exactly playing that well in terms of averages but he is at least delivering battling performances in all competitions and that gives him a fighting chance against another out of form player in Michael Smith.

Bully Boy may have won the opening night before picking up another two points with an impressive triumph over Gerwyn Price in week two but since then his form has dipped and his stats have been pretty mediocre.

He's not managed a 100+ average in his 12 matches since that aforementioned victory against Price in all competitions and he's recorded less than 95 on nine of those occasions.

Verdict: 4-6

Rob Cross (7/4) v Luke Humphries (1/2)

  • Head to Head: 7-7 (TV: 1-3)
  • 2024 PL Average: 94.11 - 101.58
  • 2024 PL 180s per leg: 0.25 - 0.41
  • 2024 PL checkout percentage: 34.84% - 36.14%
  • 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 17.39% - 10.00%

Luke Humphries took a break from Pro Tour action this week to recharge the batteries although on last Thursday's evidence, he didn't really need to.

Cool Hand averaged over 100 in all three of his matches only to be pipped in a last-leg decider to Michael van Gerwen in his first Premier League final of the season and he'll be gunning to pick up his maiden title in Newcastle.

Rob Cross effectively rested this week having suffered two first-round defeats to Richard Veenstra and William O'Connor with averages of 87 and 95 respectively while his two performances in the Premier League last Thursday weren't too much to shout about.

I fancy Humphries to win this well and throw in most 180s as well given how much more prolific he is on the maximum count.

Verdict: 6-3

Peter Wright (10/3) v Luke Littler (2/7)

  • Head to Head: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • 2024 PL Average: 88.36 - 100.92
  • 2024 PL 180s per leg: 0.11 - 0.30
  • 2024 PL checkout percentage: 24.32% - 45.83%
  • 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: N/A% - 9.09%

It doesn't take many poor performances to shatter confidence, and it generally takes a lot longer to build it back up.

Over the past month, Peter Wright has slowly but surely made positive steps on his road back to a level he can be proud of and while I was probably a bit hasty to predict him to trouble MVG last Thursday night, I think there's reason to believe he can push Luke Littler. close.

MVG gave him plenty of opportunities to make that 6-2 scoreline closer in a woeful match where they both averaged in the 80s but since then he won nine of his 11 matches in Pro Tour action and reached his second Players Championship semi-final.

Snakebite is generally averaging in the mid 90s a lot more consistently and that level might be enough against the teenage sensation, who is just starting to look a little more human at last.

Before anyone thinks this is me suggesting he's a flash in the pan - it's not! He's hardly playing badly but there were three averages below 90 in his six games on the Pro Tour and compared to the numbers he was firing, maybe a little bit of mental fatigue is creeping in.

Obviously he loves the big stage and could quite comfortably blow Wright away but I'll side with the underdog on the handicap.

Verdict: 4-6

Gerwyn Price (5/4) v Michael van Gerwen (8/11)

  • Head to Head: 14-30, 1 draw (TV: 8-22, 1 draw)
  • 2024 PL Average: 98.70 - 98.39
  • 2024 PL 180s per leg: 0.23 - 0.37
  • 2024 PL checkout percentage: 38.88% - 47.67%
  • 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 17.85% - 4.87%

It's amazing to think the 36th instalment of this rivalry is the first since Michael van Gerwen won the grand final of last year's Premier League in comprehensive fashion so Gerwyn Price has waited a long time to get a small measure of revenge.

The Iceman hasn't been firing on all cylinders of late despite a battling win over Luke Littler in last week's quarter-finals and while the conditions in Leicester were suitable for him to complete two Pro Tour events this week, he 'only' averaged above 100 twice in his six and was below par in the others.

Van Gerwen, who triumphed in Glasgow last Thursday to climb to the top of the table, was also inconsistent in Leicester, reaching a semi-final on day one despite never averaging higher than 97 but then slumped to a 6-0 defeat to Chris Dobey on day two with an average less than 88.

Sod's law, this will end up being one of their finest duels from a quality perspective but I see it being more of a scrap that Price comes out on top.

Verdict: 6-4

The Premier League table after week 3
The Premier League table after week 3

Premier League Darts 2024: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics

TOURNAMENT AVERAGE After week 3

  • Luke Humphries: 101.58
  • Luke Littler: 100.92
  • Gerwyn Price: 98.70
  • Michael van Gerwen: 98.39
  • Michael Smith: 96.65
  • Rob Cross: 94.11
  • Nathan Aspinall: 93.03
  • Peter Wright: 88.36

MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG After week 3

  • Michael van Gerwen: 27 (0.37 per leg)
  • Luke Humphries: 24 (0.41)
  • Michael Smith: 23 (0.37)
  • Luke Littler: 19 (0.30)
  • Gerwyn Price: 13 (0.23)
  • Rob Cross: 12 (0.25)
  • Nathan Aspinall: 10 (0.26)
  • Peter Wright: 4 (0.11)

DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE After week 3

  • Michael van Gerwen: 47.67% (41/86)
  • Michael Smith: 46.47% (33/71)
  • Luke Littler: 45.83% (33/72)
  • Gerwyn Price: 38.88% (28/72)
  • Luke Humphries: 36.14% (30/83)
  • Rob Cross: 34.84% (23/66)
  • Nathan Aspinall: 28.20% (11/39)
  • Peter Wright: 24.32% (9/37)

100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT After week 3

  • Gerwyn Price: 5 (17.85% legs won with 100+ checkout)
    100+ Checkouts: 170, 124, 120, 117, 100
  • Michael Smith: 4 (12.12% )
    100+ Checkouts: 170, 120x2, 107
  • Rob Cross: 4 (17.39%)
    100+ Checkouts: 144x2, 116, 109
  • Luke Littler: 3 (9.09%)
    100+ Checkouts: 138, 130, 103
  • Luke Humphries: 3 (10.00%)
    100+ Checkouts: 121, 108, 105
  • Michael van Gerwen: 2 (4.87%)
    100+ Checkouts: 136, 120,
  • Nathan Aspinall: 2 (18.18%)
    100+ Checkouts: 100x2
  • Peter Wright: 0
    100+ Checkouts:

