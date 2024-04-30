Premier League Darts 2024: Night 14 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Aberdeen on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Thursday May 2: Night 14 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Peter Wright v Michael Smith Head to Head : 33-17, 2 draws (TV: 21-8, 2 draws)

: 33-17, 2 draws (TV: 21-8, 2 draws) 2024 PL Average : 92.42 - 96.96

: 92.42 - 96.96 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.25 - 0.33

: 0.25 - 0.33 2024 PL checkout percentage : 33.54% - 38.79%

: 33.54% - 38.79% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 5.76% - 12.06% Michael Smith knows he needs to 'cash in' on his match against the already-eliminated Peter Wright to stay firmly in touch with the play-off places. Bully Boy suffered a damaging defeat to Rob Cross in last week's quarter-finals so he's currently four points behind fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen while Snakebite hasn't won a match since March. Smith isn't playing at his best but he should have too much firepower for the hapless Wright, who can't wait for the season to be over. The match treble should be a safe option in this opening match of the night. Verdict: 2-6 CLICK HERE to back Smith to win, hit most 180s & highest checkout with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Wright v Smith with Sky Bet

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall Head to Head : 5-1 (TV: 5-1)

: 5-1 (TV: 5-1) 2024 PL Average : 99.74 - 96.06

: 99.74 - 96.06 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.25

: 0.32 - 0.25 2024 PL checkout percentage : 39.09% - 36.76%

: 39.09% - 36.76% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 9.52% - 12.12% Nathan Aspinall recently branded Luke Littler a 'celebrity' and himself 'just a dart player' but he needs to stop being so star struck if he's going to end his losing streak against the 17-year-old sensation. The Asp missed five match darts from 5-2 up in Liverpool last week and that means Littler has now won four of their five Premier League encounters - including their last three. The Nuke, who also hit a nine-darter against the Asp in a Bahrain Masters victory back in January, heads to Aberdeen on the back of lifting the Austrian Darts Open trophy on Sunday, where he posted three 100+ averages along the way. After a mini lull of performances a few weeks back - relatively speaking - Littler is back in full swing and you'd expect him to sink the Stockport thrower once again. Aspinall is one of the most prolific players at taking out 100+ checkouts so I'll avoid the match treble in this one - but Littler should dominate the 180s market. Verdict: 6-4 CLICK HERE to back Littler to win and hit most 180s with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Littler v Aspinall with Sky Bet

How to Become a Darts Professional!

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross Head to Head : 27-9 (TV: 19-6)

: 27-9 (TV: 19-6) 2024 PL Average : 97.54 - 97.50

: 97.54 - 97.50 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.27 - 0.24

: 0.27 - 0.24 2024 PL checkout percentage : 42.16% - 41.22%

: 42.16% - 41.22% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 11.5% - 11.70% Rob Cross kept his very faint Premier League hopes alive last week with a rare run to the final in Liverpool and this is actually the perfect fixture for him to maintain a very late charge. Voltage beat fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen 6-2 in last week's semi-finals with a 98 average while he exceeded 100 in his other two games, including the eventual defeat to Luke Littler. Cross also defeated MVG by the same scoreline back in early March and he'll need to make it three in a row to claw his way closer to the top four. MVG has averaged under 95 in five of his last six matches in all competitions and in eight of his last 12 so he's clearly enduring a rough patch in his season, so Cross doesn't even need to be at his best to get himself through. Verdict: 4-6 CLICK HERE to back Rob Cross to win with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on van Gerwen v Cross with Sky Bet

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries Head to Head : 8-7, 1 draw (TV: 1-5, 1 draw)

: 8-7, 1 draw (TV: 1-5, 1 draw) 2024 PL Average : 98.98 - 101.07

: 98.98 - 101.07 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.34

: 0.32 - 0.34 2024 PL checkout percentage : 40.55% - 41.31%

: 40.55% - 41.31% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 13.63% - 9.92% Gerwyn Price may need a darting miracle to reach the Premier League play-offs from a position he's very unfortunate to find himself in - but he won't give up until his race is officially over. The Iceman has only won seven matches all season, is yet to win a night and has an awful legs difference of -16 - but you wouldn't believe he's struggled so much if you only looked at the performance statistics. His average of 98.98 is second only to Luke Humphries and Luke Littler while he's got one of the most prolific 180s per leg ratios (0.32) and has hit over 40% of his doubles. On top of all that, he has the highest legs won with a 100+ checkout percentage of 13.63%. Price has lost all three of his meetings with Humphries in 2024, including twice in the Premier League, but Cool Hand has thrown in a few sloppy performances of late and if the Welshman is going to break his duck, it could well be in Aberdeen. Verdict: 6-4 CLICK HERE to back Gerwyn Price to win with Sky Bet CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Humphries with Sky Bet