Premier League Darts 2024: Night 12 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Rotterdam on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Thursday April 18: Night 12 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy Michael Smith v Luke Littler Head to Head : 3-1 (TV: 3-1)

: 3-1 (TV: 3-1) 2024 PL Average : 96.85 - 99.43

: 96.85 - 99.43 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.31

: 0.34 - 0.31 2024 PL checkout percentage : 37.64% - 38.06%

: 37.64% - 38.06% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 12.5% - 9.52% Luke Littler already possesses an aura and stage presence that gives him a leg or two head start against most players - but not Michael Smith. Bully Boy has won three of their four meetings so far this season and this could possibly be another ideal time to face the Premier League table-topper. Littler did average 107 in a stunning semi-final win over Luke Humphries in Birmingham but that was the only time he surpassed three figures in his last 10 matches in all competitions, while he's 'only' managed it twice in 15 games. This isn't to say he's on a bad run by any means, but these aren't the same astronomical levels he was producing regularly in March and if Smith brings a high level to Rotterdam, then we could see a very minor upset. The St Helens ace also boasts a higher 180 per leg ratio than Littler this season so I'll back him to complete an opening match double. Verdict: 6-4

Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price Head to Head : 9-11, 2 draws (TV: 4-3, 2 draws)

: 9-11, 2 draws (TV: 4-3, 2 draws) 2024 PL Average : 97.27 - 99.51

: 97.27 - 99.51 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.22 - 0.31

: 0.22 - 0.31 2024 PL checkout percentage : 40.10% - 41.35%

: 40.10% - 41.35% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 12.98% - 16.21% Gerwyn Price is making the 'averages are just a guide' motto look truer than ever as he continues to slip further behind the top four despite boasting the second highest seasonal average. The Iceman's 103.26 average against Michael Smith last week wasn't enough to prevent a 6-3 quarter-final defeat and he's now eight points behind fourth-placed Nathan Aspinall. With just five rounds before the play-offs, Price is quickly running out of time to keep his title hopes alive and will need to win at least two of the remaining nights just to stand a chance. Statistically he's been performing well, but a mixture of catching opponents at the wrong time and lacking the killer instinct at the key moments has cost him dear. In fact three of his five defeats in this competition have come in deciding legs. His average of 115.74 against Ricardo Pietreczko en route to a European Tour final at the weekend served as a reminder of the kind of levels he can produce and I'll back him to get the better of Rob Cross. What Voltage is lacking in unstoppable firepower he makes up with in consistency but another mid to high 90s performance must be pounced upon by a desperate Price. Verdict: 3-6

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall Head to Head : 6-12 (TV: 3-9)

: 6-12 (TV: 3-9) 2024 PL Average : 93.10 - 95.76

: 93.10 - 95.76 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.28 - 0.26

: 0.28 - 0.26 2024 PL checkout percentage : 32.86% - 36.26%

: 32.86% - 36.26% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 6.38% - 12.61% Peter Wright's play-off hopes have long gone but he'll surely feel some motivation to get some more points on the board and make the campaign look a little less embarrassing. Snakebite's objective from this forlorn position has to get into double figures and he will view this match with Nathan Aspinall as one of his most 'winnable' opportunities in the remaining five weeks of the regular season. Their seasonal averages aren't too dissimilar and although The Asp did register a mammoth average of 113.14 on the European Tour at the weekend, his results have generally been down to his grit and battling qualities rather than high octane performances. Wright has lacked those attributes but the 109 average he produced in defeat to Gerwyn Price a fortnight ago was the peak point of his general improvement over the past month or so and he can push Aspinall close in a hard-fought encounter. Verdict: 6-5

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries Head to Head : 13-7 (TV: 7-5)

: 13-7 (TV: 7-5) 2024 PL Average : 98.22 - 101.59

: 98.22 - 101.59 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.36

: 0.29 - 0.36 2024 PL checkout percentage : 44.88% - 43.01%

: 44.88% - 43.01% 2024 PL legs won with 100+ C/O: 11.88% - 10.52% Michael van Gerwen got his Premier League campaign back on track in Birmingham with his first nightly success since week four but the home fans in Rotterdam won't be too happy with the fixture list on Thursday night. Luke Humphries has won their last two meetings - including that astounding 8-1 battering in a European Tour final in March - and Cool Hand seems confident against any opponent right now as long as it isn't Luke Littler. But it could be worse. Humphries isn't quite operating at the same levels from earlier in the campaign and he's only averaged 100+ in two of his last 15 matches in all competitions and in none of this last eight. Even in the Premier League - where he's averaging 101.59 for the season - he's failed to register three figures in any of his last four matches across the last three weeks and he's only picked up one win during that time. MVG's success in Birmingham wasn't exactly explosive and he was fortunate to catch Nathan Aspinall, Michael Smith and Luke Littler on 'off days' as far as their matches were concerned. The Dutchman hasn't averaged over 100 in any of his last seven games and in his last 15, he's managed it three times. So neither player is coming into this at their best. So with this in mind, I'm going for Humphries to battle his way through and also fire in the most maximums given his far superior maximum per leg rate this year. Verdict: 3-6