Premier League Darts 2024: Night 11 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

Peter Wright v Luke Humphries Head to Head : 6-6 (TV: 1-4)

: 6-6 (TV: 1-4) 2024 PL Average : 94.60 - 102.31

: 94.60 - 102.31 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.27 - 0.37

: 0.27 - 0.37 2024 PL checkout percentage : 33.08% - 43.37%

This may not be top v bottom in terms of the league table anymore after Luke Humphries was leapfrogged by Luke Littler last week but in terms of the averages it certainly still is. Cool Hand is averaging a mammoth 102.31 so far while Peter Wright is down at a lowly 94.60 compared to everyone else at this most elite of levels, but Snakebite did join the party from a performance point of view last week when reaching 109.52 in a defeat to Gerwyn Price. Sod's law he caught the Iceman on a hot night as well and anyone who thought Wright's display was a sign of things to come will probably be disheartened to learn he suffered back-to-back first round defeats in the latest round of Players Championship action with averages of 84 and 90. Wright could turn up and be poor or pretty good, while we can trust that Humphries will be around the 100 mark on an off day at the moment! He's banging in 180s for fun and should dominate that area despite the fact Snakebite did fire in five last week and if the world champion wins the vast majority of legs then the high checkout is likely to be his too. Verdict: 2-6

Rob Cross v Luke Littler Head to Head : 1-3 (TV: 1-3)

: 1-3 (TV: 1-3) 2024 PL Average : 97.17 - 99.68

: 97.17 - 99.68 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.23 - 0.32

: 0.23 - 0.32 2024 PL checkout percentage : 39.78% - 37.63%

Luke Littler's star couldn't be much higher than it is right now - on or off the oche - and he now finds himself on top of the Premier League table after stunning back-to-back nightly wins in Belfast and Manchester. He's averaging almost 100 for his debut season and is showing no sign of mental fatigue despite playing more matches and legs than anyone else - in fact, he's revelling in it. Rob Cross has endured a tricky few weeks after such a strong start to the campaign and has now lost four successive quarter-finals, with three of those coming against his bogey opponent Nathan Aspinall. Performance levels have been fairly good with no real cause for concern although he could have done with a few more victories during this week's Players Championship events to gain some much-needed momentum. Littler didn't have too much to shout about in Leicester either in terms of sparkling displays and lengthy runs so if there is some complacency creeping in then Voltage will need to be ready to pounce and get his season back on track. I'm still siding with Littler but expect it to be a closely-fought battle. Verdict: 5-6

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith Head to Head : 22-26, 1 draw (TV: 12-17, 1 draw)

: 22-26, 1 draw (TV: 12-17, 1 draw) 2024 PL Average : 99.30 - 96.84

: 99.30 - 96.84 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.31 - 0.36

: 0.31 - 0.36 2024 PL checkout percentage : 41.52% - 37.07%

The real Gerwyn Price finally turned up last week with a rampaging run to the final and although he failed to deliver against Luke Littler, I think we can expect more fireworks from him in Birmingham. To be fair, from an average point of view, Price has been delivering decent performances all season - as shown by the fact he's got the third highest out of everyone - but he's lacked the killer instinct in closing stages and hasn't produced his A* game enough times. He averaged 108 and 103 in two fine wins over Peter Wright and Michael Smith last week which came off the back of a string of stellar 100+ performances on the European Tour and on Tuesday he averaged over 100 in all four of his matches in Players Championship 8, including in a defeat to eventual champion Danny Noppert. Smith, who suffered early exists in both Pro Tour tournaments this week, is in a much healthier position in the Premier League than Price and knows a victory in Birmingham could well be one of the final nails in the coffin as far as the Iceman's play-off hopes are concerned. With time running out, Price really needs to pick up a couple of five-point hauls and I fancy him to give himself a chance of that by winning this game and reaching the semi-finals. The Welshman is also hitting 100+ checkouts at a greater rate than anyone else in the Premier League this season - and Smith isn't too far behind - while his 180s per leg rate is climbing steeply after a slow start to the campaign. Even though it's not as high as Bully Boy, he still managed five of the six during last week's semi-final between the pair which only saw nine legs so I feel we can go high on both 180s and 100+ checkouts. Verdict: 6-4

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall Head to Head : 17-7, 1 draw (TV: 13-4, 1 draw)

: 17-7, 1 draw (TV: 13-4, 1 draw) 2024 PL Average : 98.89 - 95.79

: 98.89 - 95.79 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.29 - 0.26

: 0.29 - 0.26 2024 PL checkout percentage : 45.60% - 36.26%

Michael van Gerwen was flying high at the top of the Premier League when he last met - and beat - Nathan Aspinall in the night four final but since then he's slipped down to fourth after picking up just one win in the last six weeks of action. Aspinall has won five of his six quarter-finals in this same time frame and has also gone on to reach three more finals - which includes his night five success - to climb up into third spot. MVG was poor against Luke Littler last week and a similar level of performance will leave him extremely vulnerable against the Asp, who really is high on belief and desire at the moment. That said, van Gerwen does have a dominant record over the Stockport thrower and won both of their Premier League battles this season before his injury-affected slump in form so a lot depends on which MVG shows up in Birmingham on Thursday night. Verdict: 4-6