Premier League Darts 2024: Night 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

The BetMGM Premier League Darts regular season continues in Manchester on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Thursday April 4: Night 10 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: AO Arena, Manchester

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross (3/1) Head to Head : 9-8 (TV: 7-5)

: 9-8 (TV: 7-5) 2024 PL Average : 95.41 - 97.38

: 95.41 - 97.38 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.25 - 0.23

: 0.25 - 0.23 2024 PL checkout percentage : 36.33% - 38.98%

One of the main downsides to the Premier League format is the amount of times we see the same fixtures and Rob Cross must be particularly sick of the sight of Nathan Aspinall having lost all four of their matches this season. Two of those defeats have come in the past three weeks but he's not played badly in either of them, averaging around 100 in both of the 6-5 defeats and just catching the Asp on his better nights. Voltage suffered a third successive quarter-final loss to Peter Wright last Thursday but if he continues to play to his consistently high levels then he'll get back to winning ways soon enough - starting in Manchester. The Asp has picked up eight points across the last three weeks thanks to a couple of final runs and another quarter-final win so he's well positioned right now and also boasts a higher 180 per leg rate than Cross. While he may boss the maximum count this time, I'm going to side with Voltage to get a long-awaited win and boost his top-four hopes. Verdict: 4-6

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen (8/11) Head to Head : 3-3 (TV: 3-3)

: 3-3 (TV: 3-3) 2024 PL Average : 100.12 - 99.34

: 100.12 - 99.34 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.30

: 0.33 - 0.30 2024 PL checkout percentage : 36.90% - 46.24%

If you thought every darts crowd has been playing to Luke Littler's tune so far in his short career, just imagine what it'll be like in Manchester if he can win a second Premier League night in a row. Even if one of Manchester United's most famous fans beats Michael van Gerwen in a quarter-final then we'll see a sea of pandemonium and from what we've seen so far, Littler is already a natural at handling crowd expectancy and pressure. In fact, pressure doesn't even seem to exist in Littler's world. The 17-year-old defeated Luke Humphries, MVG and Nathan Aspinall to pick up his first nightly success of his debut season and move into second place overall while he's now averaging over 100 along with Humphries. That in itself is remarkable after 18 matches when you consider that's more than anyone would play in the old format. In those days only six different players averaged over 100 for an entire season (Phil Taylor, MVG, Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall, Jose de Sousa and Dimitri Van den Bergh) and at this rate Humphries and Littler look as though they can maintain it for many more games to come. Crucially, MVG isn't actually too far behind them on 99.34 despite his shoulder struggles and poor results in recent weeks and his form has started to pick up again so he certainly shouldn't be written off by any means. He reached the German Darts Grand Prix final on Easter Monday before being blown away by an unplayable Humphries so this could be a very close, high quality showdown that we're all hoping for. They are both prolific on the 180s front and if we see at least nine legs then there should be plenty of maximums and you'd expect to see a 100+ checkout for good measure. Verdict: 6-5

Michael Smith v Luke Humphries (11/10) Head to Head : 6-9 (TV: 3-4)

: 6-9 (TV: 3-4) 2024 PL Average : 96.94 - 102.55

: 96.94 - 102.55 2024 PL 180s per leg : 0.38 - 0.38

: 0.38 - 0.38 2024 PL checkout percentage : 38.31% - 43.03%

Luke Humphries should really start walking out to 'Unstoppable (Unless I'm playing Luke Littler)' by Sia if this relentless level of form is going to continue for many more months and years to come. Cool Hand fittingly produced darts from the gods across the Easter weekend as he averaged over 107 for his five matches at the German Darts Grand Prix, including an insane 112.66 during an 8-1 drubbing of Michael van Gerwen in the final. Humphries has averaged over 100 in 14 of his last 17 matches and the lowest he's recorded is a very respectable 95.53 that was enough to win one of his three Premier League finals in the past month. In that aforementioned run of 17 matches, he's lost twice. His first came against Ryan Searle on the European Tour and then his nemesis Littler defeated in last week's Premier League quarter-final. That was the fourth time in a row that the Nuke had beaten him since the World Championship final, with three of them coming in the Premier League, but apart from the 17-year-old sensation, nobody else is really laying a finger on him. As well as the wins and averages - take a look at his leg difference in the Premier League. It's +33. To highlight how insane that is after nine weeks, the second best is Luke Littler with +9! This is the kind of dominance level that helped Phil Taylor and MVG sweep the board with majors during their peak years and if Humphries can ever repeat that in an era where the overall standard is so much higher, it'll be a spectacular achievement. As for Michael Smith, well he's enjoyed a pretty solid year so far but the only area he can challenge Humphries on Thursday night is the 180s battle due to their matching maximum per leg ratios this season. Verdict: 2-6

