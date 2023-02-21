Will appear here...

Thursday February 22: Night four

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: Dublin

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Head to Head : 14-19, 2 draws (TV: 5-17, 2 draws)

: 14-19, 2 draws (TV: 5-17, 2 draws) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 2-6 (TV: 2-4)

: 2-6 (TV: 2-4) PL Average : 99.08 - 99.74

: 99.08 - 99.74 PL 180s per leg : 0.24 - 0.32

: 0.24 - 0.32 PL checkout percentage : 43.66% - 32.25%

: 43.66% - 32.25% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 22.58% - 40%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Head to Head : 10-5, (TV: 5-3)

: 10-5, (TV: 5-3) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 2-1 (TV: 2-1)

: 2-1 (TV: 2-1) PL Average : 93.81 - 97.39

: 93.81 - 97.39 PL 180s per leg : 0.22 - 0.33

: 0.22 - 0.33 PL checkout percentage : 37.87% - 50%

: 37.87% - 50% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 8% - 6.66%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

Head to Head : 4-4, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw)

: 4-4, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw) 2022 Head to Head : 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 1-0 (TV: 0-0) PL Average : 97.89 - 96.29

: 97.89 - 96.29 PL 180s per leg : 0.20 - 0.35

: 0.20 - 0.35 PL checkout percentage : 53.65% - 35.55%

: 53.65% - 35.55% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 20% - 9.3%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen

Head to Head : 2-12 (TV: 2-3)

: 2-12 (TV: 2-3) 2022/2023 Head to Head : 2-3 (TV: 2-2)

: 2-3 (TV: 2-2) PL Average : 96.54 - 101.14

: 96.54 - 101.14 PL 180s per leg : 0.25 - 0.27

: 0.25 - 0.27 PL checkout percentage : 37.50% - 47.82%

: 37.50% - 47.82% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 12.50% - 18.18%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...