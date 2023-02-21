Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Michael Cooper/PDC)
Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Michael Cooper/PDC)

Premier League Darts 2023: Night four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Sporting Life
14:06 · TUE February 21, 2023

The Cazoo Premier League Darts season continues in Dublin on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night four

Will appear here...

SL Acca: Will appear here with Sky Bet

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=9537

Thursday February 22: Night four

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
  • Venue: Dublin

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

  • Head to Head: 14-19, 2 draws (TV: 5-17, 2 draws)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 2-6 (TV: 2-4)
  • PL Average: 99.08 - 99.74
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.24 - 0.32
  • PL checkout percentage: 43.66% - 32.25%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 22.58% - 40%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

  • Head to Head: 10-5, (TV: 5-3)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 2-1 (TV: 2-1)
  • PL Average: 93.81 - 97.39
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.22 - 0.33
  • PL checkout percentage: 37.87% - 50%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 8% - 6.66%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

  • Head to Head: 4-4, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw)
  • 2022 Head to Head: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • PL Average: 97.89 - 96.29
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.20 - 0.35
  • PL checkout percentage: 53.65% - 35.55%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 20% - 9.3%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen

  • Head to Head: 2-12 (TV: 2-3)
  • 2022/2023 Head to Head: 2-3 (TV: 2-2)
  • PL Average: 96.54 - 101.14
  • PL 180s per leg: 0.25 - 0.27
  • PL checkout percentage: 37.50% - 47.82%
  • Legs won with 100+ checkout: 12.50% - 18.18%

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Premier League Darts 2023: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics

  • After week three

TOURNAMENT AVERAGE

  • Michael van Gerwen: 101.14
  • Peter Wright: 99.74
  • Michael Smith: 99.08
  • Jonny Clayton: 97.89
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 97.39
  • Chris Dobey: 96.54
  • Nathan Aspinall: 96.29
  • Gerwyn Price: 93.81

MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG

  • Nathan Aspinall: 23 (0.35)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 18 (0.33)
  • Michael van Gerwen: 17 (0.27)
  • Michael Smith: 14 (0.24)
  • Chris Dobey: 12 (0.25)
  • Gerwyn Price: 11 (0.22)
  • Peter Wright: 9 (0.32)
  • Jonny Clayton: 7 (0.20)

DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE

  • Jonny Clayton: 22/41 (53.65%)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 30/60 (50%)
  • Michael van Gerwen: 33/69 (47.82%)
  • Michael Smith: 31/71 (43.66%)
  • Gerwyn Price: 25/66 (37.87%)
  • Chris Dobey: 24/64 (37.50%)
  • Nathan Aspinall: 32/90 (35.55%)
  • Peter Wright: 10/31 (32.25%)

100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT

  • Michael Smith: 7 (22.58% legs won with 100+ checkout)
    100+ Checkouts: 148, 140, 137, 122, 121x2, 115
  • Michael van Gerwen: 6 (18.18%)
    100+ Checkouts: 170, 142, 114, 112, 106, 105
  • Peter Wright: 4 (40%)
    100+ Checkouts: 156, 133, 122, 121
  • Nathan Aspinall: 3 (9.3%)
    100+ Checkouts: 136, 130, 110
  • Chris Dobey: 3 (12.50%)
    100+ Checkouts: 170, 160, 121
  • Gerwyn Price: 2 (8%)
    100+ Checkouts: 116, 106
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh: 2 (6.66%)
    100+ Checkouts: 127, 121
  • Jonny Clayton: 1 (20%)
    100+ Checkouts: 120CLICK HERE FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FIXTURES!

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....