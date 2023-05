The Cazoo Premier League Darts season concludes with the play-offs at the O2 on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.

Thursday May 25: Finals Night TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Semi-Finals, best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals, best of 19 legs Venue: O2 Arena, London Gerwyn Price (4/11) v Jonny Clayton (2/1) Head to Head : 20-11 (TV: 12-8)

: 20-11 (TV: 12-8) 2023 Head to Head : 5-1 (TV: 5-1)

: 5-1 (TV: 5-1) PL Average : 98.31 - 94.70

: 98.31 - 94.70 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.19

: 0.33 - 0.19 PL checkout percentage : 39.30% - 44.04%

: 39.30% - 44.04% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 8.4% - 13.9%

Michael Smith (10/11) v Michael van Gerwen (10/11) Head to Head : 15-39 (TV: 10-19)

: 15-39 (TV: 10-19) 2023 Head to Head : 3-2 (TV: 3-2)

: 3-2 (TV: 3-2) PL Average : 97.70 - 98.19

: 97.70 - 98.19 PL 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.30

: 0.34 - 0.30 PL checkout percentage : 39.40% - 37.85%

: 39.40% - 37.85% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 12.0% - 11.3%

Who will win the title? Will appear here...

Premier League Darts 2023: Table, averages, 180s and checkout statistics After week 16

The Premier League Darts table after the regular season