The world champion had been set to star in the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters, PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters and TAB NZ Darts Masters next month.

However, the world number two has withdrawn from the World Series tournaments to undergo further medical treatment for an ongoing gallstones problem.

"I'm devastated to have to miss the visits to Australia and New Zealand but after further medical checks I have to put my health first," said Wright.

"I was really looking forward to finally getting to Australia and New Zealand and being introduced Down Under as the reigning World Champion in front of all the great fans there.

"I'll be doing everything I can to retain the World Championship and be back there next year instead!"

Wright will be replaced amongst the eight PDC representatives in the 16-player events by Belgian star Van den Bergh.

The 28-year-old won the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events in June to claim his first two World Series of Darts titles.

Van den Bergh was also a semi-finalist in the World Matchplay in Blackpool last week, having won that title two years ago.

The PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters will be held on August 12-13 at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Center. For tickets, visit ticketek.com.au.

The PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters will be held on August 19-20 at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.au.

The TAB NZ Darts Masters will be held on August 26-27 at the Globox Arena in Hamilton. For tickets, visit ticketek.co.nz.

PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters

PDC Representatives

Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Fallon Sherrock

Oceanic Representatives

Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock, Gordon Mathers, Bailey Marsh, Koha Kokiri, Dave Marland, Joe Comito, Haupai Puha

PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters

PDC Representatives

Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Fallon Sherrock

Oceanic Representatives

Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock, Gordon Mathers, Dave Marland, Koha Kokiri, Raymond O'Donnell, Mal Cuming, Haupai Puha

TAB New Zealand Darts Masters

PDC Representatives

Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Fallon Sherrock

Oceanic Representatives

Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock, Gordon Mathers, Bernie Smith, Kayden Milne, Mal Cuming + top two non-qualified players from DPNZ Order of Merit following events in Christchurch on August 6-7

