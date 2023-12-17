PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at the Alexandra Palace on Monday night so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round/second round, best of five sets

Mario Vandenbogaerde v Thibault Tricole (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 92.40 - 87.90

: 92.40 - 87.90 180s per leg (2023) : 0.17 - 0.14

: 0.17 - 0.14 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 38.57% - N/A

: 38.57% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.58% - 8.41%

: 11.58% - 8.41% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 13.46% - Unavailable Thibault Tricole the first Frenchman to qualify for the PDC World Championship faces off against Mario Vandenbogaerde, who is also making his debut in this event. Tricole was actually the first opponent Tour Card Holder Vandenbogaerde faced this year, in the opening round of Players Championship One. On that occasion it was Mario who came out on top 6-2 having raced into a 5-0 lead. The Belgian recently enjoyed a good run at the Players Championship Finals to reach the last 16 where he found Michael Van Gerwen to good, losing 10-6. Tricole appeared at the WDF World Championship in 2022, losing in the final 6-5 to Neil Duff, a run which included impressive victories over 2023 winner Andy Baetens and PDC Tour Card holder Cameron Menzies. We’ve seen plenty of Tricole in Players Championship events this year too. He played in sixteen of them, the pick being a Last 16 run in event 13. Vandenbogaerde in comparison played all 30, reaching the Last 16 on four occasions and a Quarter-Final too. This is hard to call and a case can be made for both and has potential to go the distance. I’m opting for the Tour Card holder to come on top but only just. Score Prediction: 3-2

Gian van Veen v Man Lok Leung (R1) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 96.44 - 82.55

: 96.44 - 82.55 180s per leg (2023) : 0.31 - 0.12

: 0.31 - 0.12 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023) : 42.51% - N/A

: 42.51% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 10.98% - 8.48 %

: 10.98% - 8.48 % Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 25.37% - Unavailable Gian van Veen has been one of the leading young lights on the PDC circuit this season. He’s played to a high standard all season with an average of 96.44 on the main tour events and recently reached the Semi-Final of the European Championships, where he succumbed 11-9 to James Wade. He’s lost all three group games in the Grand Slam of Darts, lost in the second round of the Players Championship to Stephen Bunting and lost the World Youth Final to Luke Littler but four of those five defeats were against opponents averaging 100+. Man Lok Leung is an Asian Tour representative who averaged 82.55 across the 20 events he played. He’ll need to up that but we did see him take on Luke Humphries in Bahrain on the World Series at the start of the year. He lost that game 6-3 and worried ‘Cool Hand’ averaging 90.97 in that match. His seasonal high on the Asian Tour was 97.75 so we know he can improve but can he do it over this longer format? If GVV plays to the level we’ve seen most of 2023 it should be a comfortable night for the Dutchman. Score Prediction: 3-0