The Cazoo World Darts Championship quarter-finals take place on New Year's Day so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

World Championship: Sunday, January 1 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Quarter-Finals (Best of nine sets)

Quarter-Finals (Best of nine sets) Statistics: The below stats are from this year's World Championship but the ones in brackets (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker) are their seasonal data. The averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. Dimitri Van Den Bergh (5/4) v Jonny Clayton (4/7) Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data. Head to Head (TV) : 7-5 (4-4)

: 7-5 (4-4) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 1-2 (1-1)

: 1-2 (1-1) Three-Dart Average : 94.86 (95.66) - 96.51 (96.73)

: 94.86 (95.66) - 96.51 (96.73) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.24 (0.30) - 0.29 (0.23)

: 0.24 (0.30) - 0.29 (0.23) Checkout % : 47.14% (40.41) - 50.65% (40.90)

: 47.14% (40.41) - 50.65% (40.90) 100+ checkout per leg won : 3.03% (11.10) - 7.69% (14.06)

: 3.03% (11.10) - 7.69% (14.06) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 66.66% (23.31) - 66.66% (12.87) The head-to-head record suggest there’s not much between these two at all. It slightly favours Dimitri at 7-5 but they can’t be split in televised games with them each winning four in their eight encounters. Van den Bergh has seemingly reverted back to his old darts and looks a better player. He’s won 3-0, 4-1 and 4-0 to reach this quarter-final stage and hasn’t really had to be at his best although his 4-1 defeat of Krzysztof Ratajski probably flattered him a tiny bit. He’s averaging 94.86 for the event which he’s capable of stepping up on and may need to here.

Clayton has played 20 legs more than Van Den Bergh to reach this stage including an epic 4-3 victory over Josh Rock in the last round. Prior to that he'd beaten Danny Van Trijp 3-0 then Brendan Dolan 4-1, although every set in that latter game went to a deciding leg. Clayton seems to be doing the right things at the right time in his games and I think that could be significant here. He's averaging 96.51 for the event so slightly higher than his Belgian opponent and I think he could just have too much in this one. One other area to mention however is the 180 count. Over the course of 2022 Van Den Bergh has been hitting them at 0.30 per leg, higher than that of Clayton at 0.23 per leg and it is quite well known that 'The Ferret' is much more of a 140 hitter. In their three clashes this year, Clayton has won two but in each of these games it was the Belgian who won the 180 count by counts of 6-5, 6-2 and 4-0. This is forming the basis of the selection in this one. Scoreline Prediction: 3-5

: 5-8 (1-3) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average : 98.17 (96.83) - 98.01 (94.85)

: 98.17 (96.83) - 98.01 (94.85) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.32 (0.35) - 0.37 (0.29)

: 0.32 (0.35) - 0.37 (0.29) Checkout % : 40% (39.46) - 39.39% (34.04)

: 40% (39.46) - 39.39% (34.04) 100+ checkout per leg won : 10.52% (10.20) - 20.51% (11.94)

: 10.52% (10.20) - 20.51% (11.94) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 33.33% (32.00) - 66.66% (26.36) There's been 13 previous meetings between these two and you might be surprised to learn that Bunting leads 8-3 - largely thanks to seven consecutive victories between the end of 2014 and 2018. However, Smith edges that record by 2-1 in all meetings over the past two years, including their last two encounters and their only match this year. Bully Boy came into this tournament as third favourite and the betting suggests it’s likely to be him or Gerwyn Price facing Michael van Gerwen in the final in a few nights time. He needs to be very weary of the threat of Stephen Bunting first however as ‘The Bullet’ has looked sublime in his last two matches. ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON'S REVIEW OF THE SEASON

Bunting defeated Dave Chisnall 4-2 with an average of 102.24 as ‘Chizzy’ was once again defied by a player in terrific form and then swept aside an under the weather Luke Humphries 4-1 in his latest game. He was always in control and never relented, ending up with a 99.43 average. A semi-finalist here two years ago he’ll be in buoyant mood and hoping to emulate that achievement with victory here. There have been signs, however, of Smith starting to find his form and peaking at just the right time. He defeated Nathan Rafferty 3-0 in his opener without losing a leg, than found a late burst when looking bang in trouble against Martin Schindler, winning the last three sets to fightback and win 4-3. He then dispatched of Joe Cullen 4-1 with a 103.25 average and condemning a highly dangerous opponent to a straightforward defeat despite having everything thrown at him. Smith hasn’t been hitting the maximums like you expect him to with just 19 so far, four less than Bunting in the event. He stated he was going to be practising to improve that aspect of his game after his latest victory and if he finds the range on the red bit, he should still be on course for back to back finals in this event. Scoreline Prediction: 5-4