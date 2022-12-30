The fourth round of the Cazoo World Darts Championship concludes on Friday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Six more players will continue join Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals at the Ally Pally but who will continue their quests for glory in the New Year? Here, we preview all six matches spanning two sessions, as Chris looks to follow up yesterday's profits of two winning tips (3/1 and 11/10) from four selections... Darts betting tips: World Championship day 13 1pt Smith and Cullen to each have 6+ 180s and a 100+ checkout each at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt both Cross and Dobey to hit 7+ 180s each at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt MVG to win and van Duijvenbode to hit most 180s at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries to both have a 110+ checkout at 6/5 (William Hill) SL Acca: Smith, Cross, MVG (-1.5) & Bunting (+1.5) all to win at 11/2 with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Championship: Friday, December 30 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Round 4 (Best of seven sets)

Round 4 (Best of seven sets) Statistics: The below stats are from this year's World Championship but the ones in brackets (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker) are their seasonal data. The averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. Kim Huybrechts (2/1) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/10) Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data. Head to Head (TV) : 5-8 (0-2)

: 5-8 (0-2) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-0)

: 0-1 (0-0) Three-Dart Average : 88.51 (92.30) - 94.49 (95.66)

: 88.51 (92.30) - 94.49 (95.66) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.17 (0.19) - 0.17 (0.30)

: 0.17 (0.19) - 0.17 (0.30) Checkout % : 35.59% (37.98) - 52.50% (40.41)

: 35.59% (37.98) - 52.50% (40.41) 100+ checkout per leg won : 9.52% (11.02) - 4.76% (11.10)

: 9.52% (11.02) - 4.76% (11.10) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 100% (17.36) - 50% (23.31) Kim Huybrechts will still be on a high after dumping out the defending champion Peter Wright and pocketing a cool £35,000 that seals his place in the top 32 for the start of another season. However, the Belgian was the first to admit he didn't beat the 'real' Snakebite and didn't even have to be near his own best to do so.