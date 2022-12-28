The third round of the Cazoo World Darts Championship continues on Wednesday so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

World Championship: Wednesday, December 28 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Round 3 (Best of seven sets)

Round 3 (Best of seven sets) Statistics: The below stats are from this year's World Championship but the ones in brackets (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker) are their seasonal data. The averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. Ryan Searle (8/13) v Jose de Sousa (6/5) Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data. Head to Head (TV) : 1-3 (0-0)

: 1-3 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-0)

: 0-1 (0-0) Three-Dart Average : 88.60 (96.07) - 86.75 (94.75)

: 88.60 (96.07) - 86.75 (94.75) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.07 (0.25) - 0.24 (0.31)

: 0.07 (0.25) - 0.24 (0.31) Checkout % : 47.37% (39.09) - 36.11% (36.58)

: 47.37% (39.09) - 36.11% (36.58) 100+ checkout per leg won : 11.11% (13.87) - 23% (12.40)

: 11.11% (13.87) - 23% (12.40) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 0% (22.12) - 0% (28.93) Ryan Searle came through a straightforward opener to defeat Adam Gawlas 3-0 despite a below-par performance. During this game he averaged 88.60 and hit just one 180. Heavy Metal has gone one round better in the last two years, when his runs were eventually ended by Stephen Bunting and Peter Wright but if he replicates his previous match form then he could be in trouble. Jose de Sousa wasn’t majestic himself, and in the early stages of his opener against Simon Whitlock it was arguably the worst performance we’ve seen from him on TV for a while. He found his rhythm mid-game though a played much better from there on in. He fought back from 2-0 down to claim a 3-2 victory, winning nine of the last 11 legs in the process. His average was actually lower than that of Searle at 86.75 but he did manage to hit five maximums, a particular strength of his game.