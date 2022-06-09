The second of this season's PDC World Series of Darts events is upon us at the scene where Fallon Sherrock made a memorable run to the final last year before losing to Michael van Gerwen.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, prize money and history.

Nordic Darts Masters: Draw bracket

(1) Michael Smith v Vladimir Andersen

Fallon Sherrock v Darius Labanauskas

(4) Gerwyn Price v Brian Løkken

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Benjamin Drue Reus

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Marko Kantele

James Wade v Madars Razma

(3) Peter Wright v Matthias Örn Friôriksson

Gary Anderson v Daniel Larsson

Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 10

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Benjamin Drue Reus

Gary Anderson v Daniel Larsson

James Wade v Madars Razma

Fallon Sherrock v Darius Labanauskas

Gerwyn Price v Brian Løkken

Michael Smith v Vladimir Andersen

Peter Wright v Matthias Örn Friôriksson

Michael van Gerwen v Marko Kantele

Saturday June 11

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Price/Løkken v Van den Bergh/Reus

Smith/Andersen v Sherrock/Labanauskas

Van Gerwen/Kantele v Wade/Razma

Wright/Friôriksson v Anderson/Larsson

Evening Session (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

First round games are best of 11 legs, the quarter-finals best of 19, semi-finals and final the best of 21 legs.

Where can I watch the Nordic Darts Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

Prize Fund

Winner: £20,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £5,000

Quarter-Finalists: £2,500

Last 16: £1,250

Nordic Darts Masters: Past Finals

