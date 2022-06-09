The full draw, schedule and results from the Nordic Darts Masters, which takes place at Forum Copenhagen from June 10-11.
The second of this season's PDC World Series of Darts events is upon us at the scene where Fallon Sherrock made a memorable run to the final last year before losing to Michael van Gerwen.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results, prize money and history.
Nordic Darts Masters: Draw bracket
- (1) Michael Smith v Vladimir Andersen
- Fallon Sherrock v Darius Labanauskas
- (4) Gerwyn Price v Brian Løkken
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Benjamin Drue Reus
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v Marko Kantele
- James Wade v Madars Razma
- (3) Peter Wright v Matthias Örn Friôriksson
- Gary Anderson v Daniel Larsson
Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule and results
Friday June 10
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Benjamin Drue Reus
- Gary Anderson v Daniel Larsson
- James Wade v Madars Razma
- Fallon Sherrock v Darius Labanauskas
- Gerwyn Price v Brian Løkken
- Michael Smith v Vladimir Andersen
- Peter Wright v Matthias Örn Friôriksson
- Michael van Gerwen v Marko Kantele
Saturday June 11
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Price/Løkken v Van den Bergh/Reus
- Smith/Andersen v Sherrock/Labanauskas
- Van Gerwen/Kantele v Wade/Razma
- Wright/Friôriksson v Anderson/Larsson
Evening Session (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
First round games are best of 11 legs, the quarter-finals best of 19, semi-finals and final the best of 21 legs.
Where can I watch the Nordic Darts Masters on TV?
The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
Prize Fund
- Winner: £20,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £5,000
- Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
- Last 16: £1,250
Nordic Darts Masters: Past Finals
