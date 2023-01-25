The 2023 Cazoo Masters takes place this weekend so check out Chris Hammer's preview and betting tips.

The darting calendar's traditional curtain-raiser doesn't quite feel like that this year after we've already been treated to a couple of World Series events in Bahrain and Copenhagen. You could therefore argue that the very big names involved at those the aforementioned tournaments have a slight 'unfair' advantage over the rest of the field, who could be rather rusty after rest, holidays and a lack of match practice since whenever they last played at the World Championship. In any normal year, that would of course apply to everyone and level up the playing field somewhat - as demonstrated by the fact that the last two finals were contested by players who had yet to win major titles at the time. Jonny Clayton beat Mervyn King 11-8 two years ago prior to his rampant run in 2021 while 12 months ago Joe Cullen upset the odds to break his duck against Dave Chisnall, who remains without a TV trophy. The carrot of a Premier League spot is once again dangling in front of those outside the world's top four and while it's not a 'guarantee', the lack of an announcement about the eight-player line-up so far suggests this event will again be important in the selection. This obviously adds extra motivation to a whole host of players so you can safely assume those who weren't invited to the World Series will have been putting in a lot of work on the practice board.

Masters: Draw bracket Top eight seeds enter at second-round stage (1) Michael Smith v (16) Damon Heta/(17) Ross Smith

(8) Danny Noppert v (9) Nathan Aspinall/(24) Stephen Bunting

(4) Gerwyn Price v (13) Dirk van Duijvenbode/(20) Krzysztof Ratajski

(5) Luke Humphries v (12) Joe Cullen/(21) Chris Dobey

(2) Peter Wright v (15) Ryan Searle/(18) Dave Chisnall

(7) Jonny Clayton v (10) James Wade/(23) Callan Rydz

(3) Michael van Gerwen v (14) Jose de Sousa/(19) Gabriel Clemens

(6) Rob Cross v (11) Dimitri Van den Bergh/(22) Gary Anderson Leading title odds: MVG 9/4, Price 9/2, Smith 9/2, Wright 8/1, Clayton 14/1, Humphries 18/1, Cross 18/1, Noppert 22/1, Van den Bergh 33/1, Chisnall 40/1, DVD 40/1, Heta 40/1, Aspinall 40/1

First quarter The top eight seeds only have to win two matches to come through a quarter of the draw, hence why Michael Smith and Danny Noppert are considerably shorter than the other four in this section. Bully Boy will probably hit a wall at some point in the coming weeks due to all the exertions of winning the world title, the media hysteria that followed it and his World Series double-header involvement. He's now got his first major as world champion to prepare for, the weekly rollercoaster of the Premier League and the start of the Pro Tour season on the horizon! Obviously he'll want to give a good account of himself this weekend because being announced as the world champion for the first time on UK soil will be a special moment - but don't be surprised if ROSS SMITH catches him cold. Although St Helens star Smith won in Bahrain and reached the semi-finals in Copenhagen, he was probably running on fumes by the end and his mid-90s average across his seven games overall won't strike too much fear into his refreshed opponents in this part of the draw. Ross Smith really put his name into Premier League consideration at the back end of last season by defeating Michael Smith in the European Championship final, while he came agonisingly close to defeating Dirk van Duijvenbode in one of the most dramatic matches at the World Championship. Had he hit any of his match darts and then gone on to give Michael van Gerwen a hell-raising game, then he'd be considerably closer to selection. His phenomenal 180 hitting would make him a crowd favourite if he earned a spot in the line-up but as with so many other contenders, he probably needs to go all the way in this tournament like Clayton and Cullen. It's certainly not beyond him from what we've seen in the last six months and he rates a good value selection at either 12/1 to win the quarter or 66/1 each-way for the title. Sky Bet's first quarter odds: Michael Smith 10/11, Noppert 10/3, Aspinall 7/1, Heta 9/1, Smith 12/1, Bunting 14/1

Second quarter GERWYN PRICE put his World Championship woes behind him over the past couple of weeks to reach two World Series finals with a string of impressive displays - particularly in Copenhagen. He averaged over 100 in three of his seven games across the fortnight and the mid to high 90s in the others so he'll be slightly disappointed not to have walked away with either of the titles. If he can maintain his performance levels at the Marshall Arena - where the atmosphere won't obviously be like his Ally Pally nightmare - then he's got every chance of picking up his first TV title since edging out Dirk van Duijvenbode in the World Series of Darts Finals back in early September. Van Duijvenbode is his most likely second-round opponent on Saturday and as destructive as Aubergenius can play, he's lost 15 of his 16 meetings with Price and that may weigh on his mind again. That said, the 11-10 defeat he suffered at the hands of the Iceman in Amsterdam at least suggests he's getting closer to getting some more wins on the board while he has that extra motivation of trying to sneak into the Premier League. Luke Humphries, meanwhile, will have his work cut out against either Joe Cullen or Chris Dobey in the second round and although he has the advantage of playing in the recent World Series events and is pretty much certain of a Premier League spot. Although he bowed out early in Bahrain and Copenhagen against Raymond van Barneveld and Michael Smith respectively, his averages were in the high 90s and the illness that thwarted his World Championship performances seems to have finally gone now. Overall, however, Price has the recent form and match practice in his favour so he's a decent bet to go all the way this weekend, while he avoids Michael van Gerwen until the final. Sky Bet's second quarter odds: Price 1/1, Humphries 3/1, Cullen 7/1, Van Duijvenbode 8/1, Dobey 14/1, Ratajski 14/1