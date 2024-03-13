Littler hit the sporting headlines once again when hitting a nine-dart finish en route to winning the Belgian Darts Open on his European Tour debut – but his semi-final clash with Pietreczko also courted controversy.

After exchanging frosty words with Littler on stage, the German, took to Instagram to say: "Well, I really appreciated him being able to play a game like that at such an age, but I hope his arrogance punishes him."

In this week’s column, the Asset blasts anyone who shares the same view as ‘Pikachu’…

Are Luke Littler’s critics just jealous and bitter about his success?

Yes, quite frankly. You've got to know somebody properly to understand whether they are arrogant and usually these type of super star players – in any sport – are just projecting a level of confidence that the critics may never have.

Peter Wright is another player who has been unfairly dubbed as arrogant by some ‘fans’ due to his on stage confidence but he’s actually one of the least arrogant person I’ve ever met.

He’s still the same guy that I met in 2008 and hasn't changed one little bit. He's still very softly spoken. He is impossibly generous and kind. But for some reason, when adrenaline pumps through your veins, you do turn into somebody else. That's just chemistry. That's biology.

So when you get this surge of this incredible stuff that makes you feel stronger and taller and more capable, certain things may happen that may be perceived as arrogant. It doesn't make someone an arrogant person. It's just a moment where their confidence rises to a level where others would perceive it as that way.

When we see Luke Littler off the oche in interviews – or even on the Jonathan Ross show for example where he's reaching new audiences - he always just seems grounded polite. He’s not become one of these celebrities with an entourage and making demands,

If you walk into any practice room, whether it's in Bahrain, the Ally Pally or Belgium, you wouldn’t even know he was there unless you went looking for him.

That tells you an awful lot about Luke. He's a marvellous young kid who at the minute has absolutely the right attitude. He plays the sport like it's a video game. He enjoys it. He just happens to be better than most.

And we're incredibly grateful for what he's done for the sport over the last couple of months.

But the one thing I can't understand is a lot of the things that some may say are ‘arrogant’ are merited such as the 147 checkout attempt when he wanted to go T19, tops, bull.

I talked about it in commentary and said it's not as if that shot has never been attempted before. Someone else who was perceived as arrogant - Peter Manley - tried a shot similar on a nine-darter. He had 141 left in the World Matchplay and went treble 17, double top then missed the bull.

I had a disagreement with someone on social media shortly after Littler’s success at the weekend in which said his checkout attempt was completely the wrong way to go. But what's the biggest target that will give you a shot at a double? It's double top.

He explained on Sky Sports – I like tops, I like the bull. We don’t need to know anymore than that. We all play the game a different way. There are textbook ways, yes. But do most people have a problem with him going that route. Course not. It's exciting. It's refreshing, and it's got merit.