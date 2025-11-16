Luke Littler becomes the youngest world number one in history but who else has topped the rankings and which legends have never made it?

Luke Littler has become the youngest world number one in PDC history after usurping Luke Humphries at the top of the rankings by reaching the Grand Slam of Darts final.

The 18-year-old is the 14th different player to reach the summit since the PDC was formed way back in 1993 and he could be there for quite some time if he's able to go on and win the World Championship which is worth a whopping £1million to the winner. Littler has been chasing down Humphries over the course of the season and it only seemed a matter of time before he'd replace him, but Cool Hand deserves a huge amount of credit for a fantastic 682 spell which began when he lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in January 2024. After overcoming Danny Noppert to set up a final with Humphries in Wolverhampton, Littler said: "It’s not even been two years on the tour and I’m already world number one. That’s job done. But now I’ve got a bigger match later tonight. "I’ve said it throughout the year that Luke Humphries was the best in the world. Now I am the best in the world. "It’s another Luke vs Luke final, some like it, others don’t. It’s going to be another brilliant game. I’ve still not been beaten here. Hopefully I can go back-to-back tonight."

Luke Littler becomes the 14th world number one in PDC darts history and obviously the youngest at 18.



Humphries, who had already won the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam and Players Championship Finals in the months leading up to his first world title, has gone on to win eight majors overall and will already be regarded as one of the sport's finest ever players. Here, we take a trip down memory lane at some of the record-breaking reigns in years gone by before detailing all the players that have ever managed to reach the summit.

Record breakers A lot of people might assume Phil Taylor has the record of the longest running single spell as world number one given his dominance from the very start of the PDC in 1993 but his longest run of 2033 days from June 8, 2008 to January 1, 2014 was eclipsed by Michael van Gerwen’s 2,559 days from January 1, 2014 to January 3, 2021. Taylor does however hold the record for being world number one for the longest time overall with 3,351 days having held it on EIGHT separate occasions in the previous years. Despite what the Power achieved, it’s hard to argue that MVG was the most dominant world number one due to the sheer number of majors and other ranking events he won during his seven-year reign, and nobody came close to threatening his position for the vast majority of it. If you asked the casual darts fans how long Taylor topped the rankings for, they’d probably say about 20 years given how many World Championships and World Matchplay titles he won!

No disrespect to all the other players who managed to reach the summit between 1993 and 2008, but he was always considered the best player in the world and went into every major as odds-on favourite. Unlike van Gerwen, he chose not to play in every event throughout his career. He focused predominantly on the majors, so if he'd possessed the same thirst for the smaller events then it's scary to think how firm his grip on top spot would have been. For many players in recent times, Phil and MVG were the only world number ones they knew for years on end. It's hard to imagine reigns quite that long again but maybe it is a record Luke Littler or Luke Humphries could break if they maintain the hunger to compete at the top for decades. Early chart toppers If you asked most dart fans who was the first PDC world number one, they probably wouldn't know. It was Alan Warriner-Little from January 1993 all the way to November 1994 – almost two years! He's often described as the 2001 World Grand Prix champion but it's perhaps even more remarkable that he reached the top of the rankings on FIVE different occasions between 1993 and 2002. In 30 years only four players have managed to regain the world number one spot so for him to do it four times himself is quite staggering and needs to be lauded a lot more than it is.

So, he first lost his spot to Dennis Priestly, who won the first ever PDC World Championship although his one and only reign lasted just five months before Rod Harrington took over in April 1995. Harrington was a ranking event machine during the mid 90s and used to win a lot of them, helping him remain at the top until August 1996 when Taylor first reached the summit – albeit for just one month as Warriner-Little emerged once again until August 1998. Millennium men At that point Harrington enjoyed another dominant uninterrupted spell all the way to July 2000 thanks largely to winning back-to-back World Matchplay crowns but it was again ended by Taylor, whose long-awaited second reign only lasted another solitary month. Taylor's personal life wasn't as stable as it could have been during the late 90s and early 2000s and that undoubtedly affected his darts and participation – even though he was still winning the World Championship every year. Peter Manley took top spot for his only reign – although it did last a year due to entering as many events as possible and performing consistently well. He may not have been the best player in the world but he certainly walked around like he was world number one, as you can imagine! I've heard stories about him jumping queues at restaurants and bars because 'the world number one is coming through'!