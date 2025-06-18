Menu icon
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries (Picture: Jenny Segers, PDC Europe)
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries (Picture: Jenny Segers, PDC Europe)

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries lacked team spirit at World Cup of Darts according to Welsh star Gerwyn Price

By Sporting Life
Darts
Wed June 18, 2025 · 4h ago

Gerwyn Price believes a lack of team spirit between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries was to blame for England's shock early exit at the World Cup of Darts.

The sport's two biggest stars, who had won 10 of the last 14 major titles between them since the 2024 World Championship final, were hot favourites to lift the trophy in Germany at the weekend but were eliminated at their first hurdle when being soundly beaten by the host nation.

Littler hasn't enjoyed playing in front of German crowds this season and his fortunes didn't improve alongside Humphries as Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko produced an inspired display to run out 8-4 winners in Frankfurt.

Germany were later knocked out in the semi-finals Northern Ireland pairing Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock, who then overcame two-time champions Wales in one of the greatest matches ever seen in the tournament's history.

Both pairings showed tremendous team unity throughout their respective campaigns and Price feels that was distinctly lacking from England.

He said: "On the first day, the only two players that didn't turn up together, didn't sit together, didn't play as a team - I'm not saying who they are, but they didn't win their first game!

"You need to turn up together. You need to be a team. You practice together. You sit together. It's a team ethic but it didn't show with England and it showed on the board.

"They're great players individually but you need to be a team."

After his playing partner Jonny Clayton quipped : "I thought you said you wouldn't name them?!", Price continued: "You do need to be a team all the way through but it didn't happen. I wanted them to do well but they didn't. I honestly did want them to do well, but they were rubbish!"

