Luke Littler and Beau Greaves in a world of their own as darts continues to thrive among the younger generations

Paul Nicholson reflects on an eventful April in darts, which saw total domination from Luke Littler and Beau Greaves as well as an 'influencer' event which reached new audiences.

Brilliant Beau Beau Greaves produced ridiculous levels of domination in April that we may never see again. She won 31 legs in a row over seven matches as she stormed to her second successive Women’s Series title and that run included averages of 99 against Fallon Sherrock and 100 against Lisa Ashton. The calibre of competition in the Women’s Series is better than ever and the fact she managed 31 legs in a row is all about her and how good she is. I don’t think she even survived one dart at a double!

GREAVES TAKES THE TITLE IN STYLE! 🏆



THIRTY ONE STRAIGHT LEGS.



Beau Greaves has won Women's Series Event Seven without dropping a single leg!



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/JX80FiEm4R — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 21, 2024

It just goes to show what planet she's on at the minute and nobody else is on it. We’ve all given her so much praise over the last eight years or so since she was 12 but she’s now doing things in 2024 that nobody has before. And I’m not just talking about women. In the Modus Super Series nobody had ever gone a week without a defeat. And now Beau has achieved that feat – against the men.

Beau Greaves becomes the first woman to win at the Modus Super Series and becomes the first player to go the whole week undefeated, that’s insane 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EiwjaovAYU — DartsAnonymous (@anonymous_darts) April 27, 2024

It's not about sex. It's not about gender. This is about Beau.She's done something that nobody has done. She averaged over 93 for the whole week which really puts her a world class level. She’d mix it on the PDC Tour playing like that so consistently. Beau endured a little wobble last year after other players fought back against her dominance but this is a very strong second win and there’s probably more to come because she's only 20. She’s a lovely girl who takes everything in her stride and doesn’t seek attention. It’s just another day of darts for her and that’s the secret to success in sport. Littler achieving big things Although we’re all so used to Luke Littler’s brilliance by now, that can’t take away from how astonishing it is that he’s won four titles by the end of April in his debut season. No other player has won more than two and there’s a host of players on one. He’s top of the Premier League with four nightly wins, banging in the 100+ averages for fun and perhaps even more impressively, he’s laughing in the face of any boos he’s receiving. Luke has a very thick skin and he’s having an absolute blast. He’s only 17 and still effectively a kid so let him enjoy this stage of life and have fun. It’s refreshing to see and it’s sad that there are some people already trying to bring him down over how he’s handled the heckles from some crowds. Although some of the Premier League players are getting tired and taking strategic breaks ahead of the summer, Littler decided to go to the Austrian Darts Open and came back with the prestigious green jacket. That puts him in an exclusive club with Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton. He's just having great fun and he's got the right attitude. I know that things will change over the next few seasons as pressure ramps up, especially if he wins a world title. But at the minute let him keep doing what he's doing. Let him off this leash because it's great to watch – almost like when Wayne Rooney first burst onto the scene. He’s also teaching players how to handle the boos because rather than get upset by them, he laughs and gives it back!

Man Utd fan Luke Littler’s response to the Liverpool crowd’s boos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/ZD81qM6YZY — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) April 26, 2024

Phil Taylor once said that I invited the boos with my image but didn’t have a thick enough skin to handle it. He was right. When it was at its peak, I found it quite hurtful. I didn't read the room properly and I didn't know myself properly. I should have recognised the fact that if I did this it was going to be derogatory to me. I tried to put in a brave face when I was on the stage but if you speak to some of the lads backstage when I lost matches and was involved in horrible situations, the amount of players that consoled me with tears in my eyes is too many to count. But Littler certainly does have a thick enough skin – and he’s not even inviting the boos. Any negativity is just down to his confidence and his support of Manchester United. It's good to see someone who can have a laugh with the crowd, have a bit of banter and at the end of it still succeed. Darts reaching new audiences The first ever MODUS Super Series Charity Influencer event took place in April featuring the likes of the Darts Referee, Pieface and George Scaife. As well as a singles contest between themselves, they also teamed up alongside top players including Fallon Sherrock, Ted Evetts and Jarred Cole in a doubles competition. The standard of darts was pretty much what you’d expect but we did see an incredible 180 from TikToker George Scaife with his very first visit.