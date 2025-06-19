The teenage sensation has enjoyed a whirlwind rise in the sport since reaching the 2024 World Darts Championship final on debut as a 16-year-old and 12 trailblazing months later he went one better by defeating Michael van Gerwen.

Littler had also won the 2024 Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts during an amazing first full year as a professional, and now sits in second place behind Humphries on the PDC Order of Merit.

The 18-year-old has also helped to inspire a new generation of young fans around the world, with global interest in darts at an all-time high, so it wasn't really a shock for him to be recognised in the King's Birthday Honours alongside Humphries, who has also massively contributed to the sport's boom.

However, former world champion Priestley believes neither have done enough to warrant MBEs yet, while he also strongly criticised the pair for their disappointingly early exit at the World Cup of Darts, for which they were hot favourites to win.

This came after Gerwyn Price revealed that Littler and Humphries lacked the same kind of team spirit as the other nations during last week's event in Frankfurt.