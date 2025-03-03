Luke Humphries defended over 'bad loser' accusations against James Wade and hailed for his treatment of darts sensation Beau Greaves

Luke Humphries had his sportsmanship questioned following his defeat to James Wade at the UK Open - but Paul Nicholson has defended the classy world number one in his latest column.

As well as hitting the headlines over the past couple of seasons for his incredible major-winning performances and climbing to the top of the sport, Luke Humphries is also widely regarded as a wonderful ambassador for darts due to his behaviour on and off the oche.



He's a fantastic role model for players of all ages and is always extremely respectful of his opponents in victory and defeat.



We saw a prime example of this in Minehead on Friday night when he brought Beau Greaves back onto the stage for a well-deserved ovation from the crowd following their pulsating fourth-round clash which Humphries won 10-7.

Class from Luke Humphries to get Beau Greaves back on stage for more applause after their UK Open clash 👏 pic.twitter.com/uMCOVhsUNp — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 28, 2025

He averaged 102 in that match and it speaks volumes about Greaves' efforts that Humphries was subsequently about to beat Ryan Searle 10-0 and Ryan Joyce 10-2 in the next two rounds with slightly lower averages.



Humphries' reaction to Greaves was just another example of how he recognises the bigger picture. He's always been so magnanimous about the way Luke Littler takes the lion's share of the spotlight even when others feel he's been 'overlooked', while on this occasion he wanted to ensure Greaves got the credit she deserved.



And he would have given her the highest praise possible had she beaten him without any sense of bitterness.



When we see something like that, it just goes to show that there are people in sport who can be competitive, but also very gracious.



I'll talk more about Beau's brilliance later but just two days after that lovely gesture, Humphries found himself being harshly criticised by some fans on social media for a frosty handshake and a small shoulder barge that followed his 10-9 defeat to James Wade in the quarter-finals.

James Wade has RIPPED up the script and is in the last 4️⃣



He beats Luke Humphries to book his place in the semi finals#UKOpenDarts pic.twitter.com/Hu3lJzUB2H — ITV Sport (@ITVSport) March 2, 2025

It is ridiculous for anyone to call Humphries a 'bad loser' and his track record of graciousness speaks for itself.



There had seemingly been tensions building throughout and they didn't exchange the usual handshake or fist bump before the deciding leg, while Wade licking Humphries' neck before the match began may have been an issue.

James Waden suorittama LIPAISU Luke Humphriesin kaulasta pudotti selostamon UK Openin päätöspäivänä. 😂😛#dartsfi pic.twitter.com/g28mqglOJl — Viaplay Urheilu (@ViaplayUrheilu) March 2, 2025

Humphries responded to one fan on Twitter with: “Everyone loves to see people be a bad loser but I’m generally one of the best losers in the sport. I wasn’t going to give someone who didn’t deserve my respect after what he was doing through the game a hug and be all happy about it, that's just my honesty.”



He has since deleted it but I'm with Luke on this one.



I think sometimes as a competitor, you have to draw a line and say, 'If you are going to play games and do things within a competitive environment that cross the line, then don't expect respect in return'.



The photograph that surfaced of James sticking his tongue out and touched Luke's neck was disgusting and I wouldn't be surprised if it was investigated.



Whether that was one of the things that bothered Luke or not, the fact he left the stage in the manner he did after the match wasn't anything to do with being a 'bad loser'. If James hadn't done anything provocative, Luke's reaction to defeat would have been very different.



Obviously I've been in my fair share of incidents, and there was one time when I lost to Kim Huybrechts at the World Cup and I walked off without shaking his hand.



I was called a bad loser then but I was just mad at myself - not at Kim. So, these things can happen at the end of a match when there's been no bad blood.



Wade isn't exactly the most gracious in defeat anyway. Some of the handshakes he's given down the years have been perfunctory at best.



We've got to give him credit for what he's done in the sport for over 20 years, but he's not an angel.