Luke Humphries and Luke Littler cruise into round two of European Championship

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler both produced dominant displays in Dortmund as round one of the 2025 Machineseeker European Championship came to a close at in front of nearly 6,000 fans at Westfalenhallen, where top seed Nathan Aspinall also progressed.
World number one Humphries posted a blistering 109.98 average as he whitewashed Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski in little over ten minutes of play.
The victory was sealed with a stunning 161 checkout, and Humphries' bid to win a first European Championship title will now see him face Cameron Menzies in Round Two - with the Scot beating compatriot Gary Anderson 6-3 earlier in the evening.
"I'm really pleased with that performance," stated Humphries. "My scoring was strong from the start and I think that was really important.
"If I start well, I’m always a far more dangerous player and I think those first few legs set the tone. I didn’t really give Krzysztof a sniff tonight, and that’s what you need to do against a player who is so solid."
Littler, who is hunting down Humphries’ world number one spot, booked his place in Round Two as he brushed aside Raymond van Barneveld by a 6-1 margin.
The game turned in a key fourth leg, with Van Barneveld missing five darts to level at two-all before Littler put his foot to the floor to pull clear.
The World Champion also sealed his victory in style, pinning a 115 checkout to set up a clash with former European Championship winner James Wade, who breezed past Mike De Decker 6-1.
"It might have looked comfortable, but up there it wasn’t," confessed Littler. "Me and Raymond both struggled in the first few legs, but I had to kick on and I got the job done.
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow now. I’ve got a very good record against James, and it should be a good contest.
"I know the world number one spot is in sight, but I’ve just got to take it game by game and focus on James first."
Number one seed Aspinall lived up to his billing as he saw off two-time European Champion Rob Cross 6-1.
Fresh from winning his third European Tour title of the year last weekend, Aspinall looked in fine form as he averaged just over 100 in an emphatic win.
"I’m coming into this tournament off the back of a fantastic win last weekend, and I’m enjoying my darts at the minute,"stated Aspinall.
"It was a tough draw - playing Rob Cross when you’re the number one seed is not ideal, but I handled it well and I think I put a good performance in.
"I’ve suffered a lot over the last three or four years, but when I’ve got a clear mind I’m a very tough opponent, and I think my darts are showing that."
Aspinall will now face Danny Noppert, who saw off Dutch rival Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 in the final game of the night.
Elsewhere, there was something for the buoyant home crowd to cheer as Ricardo Pietreczko surprised World Cup winner Josh Rock with a 6-4 victory.
However, there was disappointment for German debutant Niko Springer in the night's opener, as the youngster went down 6-3 to 2024 European Championship finalist Jermaine Wattimena - who was in inspired form to average almost 107 in a superb return to the Westfalenhalle.
The Round Two action gets underway on Saturday in a bumper day of action in Dortmund, with the afternoon session headlined by German number one Martin Schindler's tie with Ryan Joyce and the clash between four-time winner Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey.
Littler's tie with Wade sees them renew their rivalry after meeting in the UK Open and World Matchplay finals earlier this year, as they return to the stage in an evening session which also sees Humphries clash with Menzies and Aspinall take on Noppert.
European Championship Draw & Results
- (1) Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross (32)
- (16) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Danny Noppert (17)
- (8) Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko (25)
- (9) Niko Springer 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (24)
- (4) Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld (29)
- (13) James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker (20)
- (5) Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski (28)
- (12) Gary Anderson 3-6 Cameron Menzies (21)
- (2) Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall (31)
- (15) Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse (18)
- (7) Jonny Clayton 3-6 Ryan Searle (26)
- (10) Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta (23)
- (3) Stephen Bunting 3-6 Chris Dobey (30)
- (14) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen (19)
- (6) Gerwyn Price 3-6 Daryl Gurney (27)
- (11) Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright (22)
European Championship Schedule
Thursday October 23
Round One
- Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price
- Ryan Searle 6-3 Jonny Clayton
- Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting
Friday October 24
TV Coverage: ITV4 (1800-2200 BST)
Round One (Best of 11 legs)
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Niko Springer
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson
- James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Saturday October 25
Afternoon Session (1145-1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Ryan Searle v Gian van Veen
- Daryl Gurney v Ross Smith
- Martin Schindler v Ryan Joyce
- Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen
Evening Session (1800-2200 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Ricardo Pietreczko v Jermaine Wattimena
- Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler v James Wade
- Luke Humphries v Cameron Menzies
Sunday October 26
Afternoon Session (1145-1600 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Evening Session (1800-2200 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
- Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Final (Best of 21 legs)
