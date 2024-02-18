John Henderson captures World Senior Darts Championship

His opponent had come through a tighter encounter with Lisa Ashton and had no answers to Henderson's sublime display.

Henderson sealed victory with a 114 checkout to complete a 5-0 whitewash of Colin McGarry, having earlier won his semi-final against Jim Long also without dropping a set.

Henderson's previous career highlight came when capturing the World Cup for Scotland and the delighted 50-year-old, a fans' favourite, put this triumph on a par with it.

Henderson said: "I always said that winning the World Cup of Darts with Peter Wright was fantastic but this is honestly right up there.

"I maybe rode my luck in some of the games but I think I played well throughout the tournament.

"It was hard to get across the finishing line but I was so happy to get there.

"Any world darts trophy is massive. When I won the World Cup of Darts with Peter it was one of the best things I have ever done.

"This is right up there. It means everything to us players.

"I don’t have a tour card and I’m over that 50 mark so to get this opportunity is absolutely brilliant."