James Wade knocks Luke Littler out of the European Championship

Much of the focus ahead of the tournament was on a potential last eight showdown between Humphries and Littler, although Wade put paid to that prospect by dumping out the World Champion in front of over 7,000 fans at the Westfalenhalle.

Littler recovered from 2-0 and 6-4 deficits to level against the experienced left-hander, yet Wade was unperturbed, winning each of the last three legs to secure his first victory against the teenager in a televised ranking event.

The pair remarkably boasted identical averages in a closely-fought contest, but Wade’s superior finishing saw him wrap up a 10-7 win and inflict Littler’s first ever defeat in the last 16 of a TV ranking event.

James Wade's reaction to Huw Ware after beating Luke Littler for the first time on TV 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TD4D06p97l

“Luke didn’t play his A-game there, but I’m really happy with that win,” claimed 2018 champion Wade, who was aided by a trio of ton-plus checkouts.

“I think I probably should have run away with the game earlier than I did, but it’s a big positive to move forwards.”

Humphries booked his place in Sunday's Finals Day with an epic deciding-leg victory over Cameron Menzies, averaging 103.64 to end the Scot’s valiant resistance.

Menzies looked to be on the cusp of a famous win at 8-6 ahead, but Humphries delivered the goods in the closing stages, following up an 11-dart break with an 83 finish on the bull to turn the tide before double 18 sealed the comeback.

“I’m proud of my performance, but I think I’m more proud of the way I held myself together," admitted Humphries, who will now retain his world number one status following the event.

“Cameron is a fantastic player. When he’s in full flow he’s amazing and I had to really work hard to stay with him at times in that game.

“It’s great to average 110, but when you’re winning games when you are really under the cosh and things are going against you, it’s quite pleasing.”

Elsewhere, Ricardo Pietreczko maintained home hopes on Day Two in Dortmund to set up a quarter-final showdown with Danny Noppert, in a repeat of their clash at the same stage of the 2024 event.

Pietreczko delighted his partisan home crowd with a 10-6 victory against 2024 runner-up Jermaine Wattimena, punishing 24 missed darts at double from the Dutchman to advance.

The German number two will now renew his rivalry with Noppert, who averaged north of 101 to dump out top seed Nathan Aspinall in a high-quality affair.

Aspinall crashed in eight 180s but still found himself adrift at 9-5, and his late fightback came in vain as Noppert nailed a brilliant 130 on the bull to reach the last eight for a fifth consecutive year.

Noppert’s compatriot Gian van Veen also remains in the hunt for a maiden televised ranking title, after producing a sublime display to dismantle Ryan Searle 10-2 in Saturday’s opening tie.

The World Youth Champion was imperious from start to finish at the Westfalenhalle, averaging 109.92, landing seven 180s and converting a show-stopping 170 checkout to book a place in his second European Championship quarter-final.

“This was one of my best performances on TV,” admitted 2023 semi-finalist Van Veen. “I always knew I had this in the locker, and maybe a big title is around the corner.

“To see where I came from in the last three years is amazing. I'm in the top 16 now and I feel even more comfortable than I did last year. I'm really enjoying it.”

Michael van Gerwen preserved his bid for a record fifth European Championship success following a 10-5 victory over Chris Dobey, despite an average of 101 from the former Masters champion.

Dobey was punished for a profligate start as Van Gerwen raced into a 5-1 lead, and although the Bedlington star responded with a three-leg spell to reduce the arrears, Van Gerwen regained control to advance with a 100.76 average.

“I wasn’t at my best, but I think I was solid and I did the right things at the right moments,” reflected the Dutchman, who survived seven match darts in his Round One clash against Wessel Nijman.

“My scoring power wasn’t too great, but my doubles at the beginning of the game got me through.

“I’ve been in these situation more than anybody in this tournament, so I know exactly what you have to do on days like tomorrow. We’re only in the quarter-finals now, so nothing is done yet.”

Van Gerwen’s reward for that victory is a last eight showdown against Daryl Gurney, who produced 116, 122 and 124 finishes in the latter stages of his 10-6 victory against 2022 champion Ross Smith.

Van Veen, meanwhile, will face debutant Ryan Joyce, who delivered a typically clinical display to dump out German number one Martin Schindler - aided by a superb 67% checkout success rate.

European Championship Draw & Results

ROUND TWO

(1) Nathan Aspinall 7-10 Danny Noppert (17)

(25) Ricardo Pietreczko 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena (24)

(4) Luke Littler 7-10 James Wade (13)

(5) Luke Humphries 10-9 Cameron Menzies (21)

(2) Martin Schindler 7-10 Ryan Joyce (15)

(26) Ryan Searle 2-10 Gian van Veen (10)

(30) Chris Dobey 5-10 Michael van Gerwen (19)

(27) Daryl Gurney 10-6 Ross Smith (11)

ROUND ONE

(1) Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross (32)

(16) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Danny Noppert (17)

(8) Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko (25)

(9) Niko Springer 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (24)

(4) Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld (29)

(13) James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker (20)

(5) Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski (28)

(12) Gary Anderson 3-6 Cameron Menzies (21)

(2) Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall (31)

(15) Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse (18)

(7) Jonny Clayton 3-6 Ryan Searle (26)

(10) Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta (23)

(3) Stephen Bunting 3-6 Chris Dobey (30)

(14) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen (19)

(6) Gerwyn Price 3-6 Daryl Gurney (27)

(11) Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright (22)

European Championship Schedule

Thursday October 23

Round One

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright

Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Ryan Searle 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Wessel Nijman

Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Friday October 24

TV Coverage: ITV4 (1800-2200 BST)

Round One (Best of 11 legs)

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Niko Springer

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson

James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross

Danny Noppert 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Saturday October 25

Afternoon Session (1145-1600 BST)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Ryan Searle 2-10 Gian van Veen

Daryl Gurney 10-6 Ross Smith

Martin Schindler 7-10 Ryan Joyce

Chris Dobey 5-10 Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session (1800-2200 BST)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Ricardo Pietreczko 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall 7-10 Danny Noppert

Luke Littler 7-10 James Wade

Luke Humphries 10-9 Cameron Menzies

Sunday October 26

Afternoon Session (1145-1600 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Ryan Joyce v Gian van Veen

Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Danny Noppert v Ricardo Pietreczko

James Wade v Luke Humphries



Evening Session (1800-2200 GMT)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)

Final (Best of 21 legs)

