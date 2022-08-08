In just his second season as a PDC Tour Card holder, the 25-year-old achieved perfection against Rob Cross on Thursday before repeating the feat in his clash with Niels Zonneveld.

The story is made all the more sweeter by the fact he only took up darts at the age of 20 when a freak injury left his hopes of becoming a professional football player in tatters.

Back in 2021 he told the Eastern Daily Press: "I played for Norwich as a young lad. When I got released I went to Lowestoft – I was on the verge of signing for their first team when I got injured. I snapped my kneecap in three places. I've got three screws in my knee now and they took my cartilage out. My knee was an absolute goner."

The former Norwich starlet's nine-darter against 2018 world champion Rob Cross proved to be in vain as he lost 6-4 but his second perfect leg helped him achieve a 6-5 victory over Zonneveld before eventually bowing out to Simon Whitlock.