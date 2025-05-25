Is it time for darts to introduce new formats to the calendar including Royal Rumble and the Ryder Cup?

With the darts calendar packed full of 501 leg-play formats, is it finally time to introduce some variety to keep fans engaged and the sport evolving?
From the Players Championship to the Premier League and beyond, the structure rarely changes but the appetite for innovation is growing amongst fans on social media.
We explore three fresh darts tournament ideas that could bring a new energy to the oche, and we put them to PDC star Damon Heta to see what players really think. Could these concepts be the future of pro darts?
WATCH: DAMON HETA ON THREE NEW FORMAT IDEAS
Royal Rumble Darts
Inspired by WWE, this format sees players enter one-by-one, with a one-leg shootout determining who stays on the board. The twist? You don’t know who’s coming next until their entrance music hits. Winner stays on – last player standing wins! Pure drama, crowd-pleasing chaos, and a whole new vibe for live darts.
Blind Pairs or Pick Your Partner
Fans love the World Cup of Darts, so why not more pairs events? In Blind Pairs, top 16 seeds are randomly matched with players ranked 17–32. In Pick Your Partner, top seeds choose their teammate live, creating buzz, strategy, and plenty of potential fireworks. Imagine Littler teaming up with a wildcard—must-watch darts!
Ryder Cup of Darts
Team events work. Just look at golf and tennis. A Ryder Cup-style tournament could pit Great Britain & Ireland against mainland Europe – or even Europe vs Rest of the World. With darts growing fast internationally, this team format could tap into rivalries and bring new fans to the sport.
