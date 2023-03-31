Paul Nicholson looks at the different ways dart players are evolving to reach new levels of performance.

Just like any other sport, dart players should always be looking at different ways to find the next level of performance throughout their careers – no matter what standard they play at. If you do the same things year in, year out, are you really going to succeed or evolve into a more prolific winner? No. At best they’ll plateau. Doing the same thing and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. If you find a winning formula and expect it to work for the long-term, you’re mistaken. Just look at Phil Taylor. He was constantly evolving whether it was his calendar management, diet, exercise, weight loss and practice regimes. He found new ways to get an advantage. No wonder he won trophies for so many years and reached new levels as he got older! You have to have that self-reflection of what’s working and what isn’t otherwise rivals will catch up and you’ll go backwards. EXERCISE AND DIET During the pandemic there were several players who found themselves with more time to work on their fitness and diet or to lose weight. It was revolutionary for Luke Humphries, who looks a completely different player these days and has so much more in the way of energy levels and stamina than in the past. This helps him immensely for all the travelling on the European Tour and the long playing days of the Pro Tour. Exercise not only keeps you physically fit but also mentally fit. That’s obviously key for long days and weekends on the oche. Luke’s consistency and his climb up the rankings is proof of this – but he’s certainly not the only one. Several years ago, Ross Smith maybe didn’t look after himself physically like he does now – and that was mainly down to his career as a truck driver. These days he epitomises what a modern-day darts player should look like and it’s no surprise he’s becoming a more dangerous player on the big stage. Danny Noppert and Gerwyn Price have always been physically fit and look what it’s helped them achieve in a relatively short space of time. Gerwyn has recently admitted he’s adopted a gluten-free diet in the past eight weeks after working with specialists to try and find out what was triggering the water retention in his hand and feet. He researched that a gluten-free diet could help and his diet changes have coincided with improving results. He also admits his ‘mind seems to be better’.

Andrew Gilding had to wait until his 50s to become a truly dangerous player on the circuit but that came after he gradually lost weight and also focused more on the psychology of the game. Michael Smith famously lost a lot of weight during the pandemic and now he looks a much fitter version of himself. His image is great and unsurprisingly, he’s now a world champion!

Something I’ve never done ever is this picture. Left one is from Thailand in January and my picture from now. Please don’t hate on me but I’m so proud of what I’ve achieve in the last 6 month pic.twitter.com/tRv2l5iqd4 — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) July 1, 2020

You can probably lose ‘too much’ weight to the extent you don’t feel as comfortable on the oche. There’s not one dream weight or physique that everyone should aspire to because we are all different. In terms of darts fitness, Phil Taylor was always right up there even though he may have been a little bigger than he wanted to be at times in his career. On the morning of every game he’d always go for a long walk and grasp fresh air. He did the right amount of physical exercise and practice for him. He had it nailed, but his regime wouldn’t work for everyone. You have to find what works for you. I’m currently on a quest to find out the best kind of exercises for modern-day darts players and hopefully I’ll find some answers later this year. Obviously bulking up too much in your arms could have an adverse impact on your throw if you are naturally slim like Bradley Brooks – whereas if Gerwyn Price lost his muscle mass, he might also struggle. There’s got to be some kind of best practice that would work for most players. Looking closer at diet, I think the catering for players at 99% of venues is absolutely shocking! Some of the players are starting to take their own healthier food to venues and that’s something I used to do earlier in my career because I wanted healthier pasta rather than sausage rolls and chicken and chips. It really annoys me how much unhealthy food is offered to the players. Look at how other sports have changed. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, golfers were golfers. But since the turn of the century we’ve seen more and more ‘athletes’ playing golf. And the same can be said of cricket. What I want for the future of my sport is more athletes playing darts. It will help the image of the sport and also the performance level. Unfortunately, the general perception of darts is still that it’s a pub sport. Eric Bristow once said “we can take the players out of the pub, but we can’t take the pub out of the game.” He’ll always be right but that doesn’t mean we can’t revolutionise the image of the sport to chase more mainstream audiences and appeal to a wider variety of demographics. Hopefully one day we’ll see a dart player on the front of Men’s Health magazine! PRACTICE ROUTINES, PARTNERS AND SET UPS More than ever before, I’m seeing players making their set ups at home remarkably similar to those on the Pro Tour with the now famous blue backgrounds. They want to make sure that when they practice at home, the conditions and visuals are as close to what they’d experience in floor tournaments and I think that’s very clever. It’s just another example of how players have moved away from the old days of just going down to their local club or venue to practice – where conditions would be totally different to professional tournament venues. You’ve got to try and replicate - as best you can – serious events when you practice as it’ll make you mentally better prepared. Even amateurs now will have pro level lighting, pro level boards and even pro level raised oches made by carpenters from scratch. Nobody did this kind of thing in the distant past and those who still don’t really may need to catch up. Practicing with the right partner has become more important than ever – just look what’s happened to Gary Anderson and Ryan Searle this season after they’ve clearly taken their routine up a notch.