Scroll down to watch an incredible darting comparison
How many nine-darters can you watch before one of the slowest ever legs finishes?

By Sporting Life
13:21 · FRI January 20, 2023

January is the time of year when an infamously low-quality leg of darts get shared on social media - but never before like this.

Back in 2010 at the BDO World Darts Championship, eventual winner Martin Adams began his campaign against Tony Fleet in a match that went down in history for its opening leg.

Wolfie's Australian opponent was a bag of nerves on his one and only appearance at the Lakeside as he repeatedly dropped his darts and struggled to find the 20 in any of his visits.

The subsequently slow pace prevented Adams finding any rhythm and he too was well below his legendary best, taking just over five painful minutes to put everyone out of their misery with a 26-darter. And that was just to go 1-0 up! The quality didn't improve much after that, with Adams winning 3-0 with an average of 85 compared to Fleet's 65.

Every year since it goes viral due to its stark comparison to the standard everyone has just enjoyed from the PDC World Darts Championship, but this year there was a different twist on it.

Enjoy...

