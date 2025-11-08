Grand Slam of Darts results: Wins for Luke Littler, MVG and returning Michael Smith

"Coming back here is full of great memories - with the sponsor being the same - I get all the memories coming back from last year’s win."

"I want to go back-to-back. If I can win tomorrow night then hopefully I can relax on Tuesday.

"This is the second major I have come to defend. It didn't go well in the Premier League but I am off to a good start here.

"I really wanted the whitewash win so I am a little bit disappointed," admitted Littler.

The teenage sensation eventually triumphed 5-1 to open Group E in style and open his challenge to retain the Eric Bristow Trophy in Wolverhampton.

Littler, who romped to the title in 2024 against Martin Lukeman before his World Championship triumph little over a month later, made light work of Czechia's Sedlacek as he raced into a 4-0 lead.

THE NUKE ROMPS SEDLACEK! ☢️ Luke Littler begins his title defence at the Grand Slam of Darts with a comfortable 5-1 win over Karel Sedlacek! 📺 https://t.co/INctXCEkdB #GSOD | Group E pic.twitter.com/nQQ2chwyd7

Smith made an emotional return to the TV stage after a tumultuous year on the circuit, beating Nathan Aspinall 5-3 in a repeat of the 2022 final in which he secured the Grand Slam title.

The frustrations were clear for Aspinall, however, as he spurned 20 darts at double to allow Smith to pick up the victory in Group A.

"To get up there, to win that match is a bit emotional and I'm just glad to get over the line," said Smith, who has not appeared in a televised event since March's UK Open.

"Nathan should have won that. I just hung in there and I got the job done in the end, and I'll take the win.

"I've always been a fighter, so to be back on stage and winning matches, that's what means the most to me."

Spellbinding from Humphries

World number one Luke Humphries tops Group A ahead of Smith, however, after he whitewashed American star Alex Spellman 5-0.

Michael van Gerwen was pushed the distance by PDC Women's Series Champion Beau Greaves in a highly-anticipated Group G clash, as the three-time Grand Slam winner secured a narrow 5-4 victory.

Having led 4-2, Greaves pegged Van Gerwen back and missed a dart at tops to secure the match, before the Dutchman sealed victory on double three.

"To win the first game is always a relief for every player," said Van Gerwen. "I was putting pressure on myself but it gives me confidence towards tomorrow night.

"In my opinion there's never been a better woman darts player, but now she needs to push herself. She's still young but I have to focus on myself.

"It's not going to get any easier - Niko Springer is next and then Gary Anderson, but I'm not going to walk away from it and you have to battle."

Springer set up the clash with Van Gerwen after an impressive 5-3 win on debut against Scottish legend Anderson.

Stephen Bunting's defeat in Group C was the upset of the evening in Wolverhampton, with the fourth seed losing 5-4 to Filipino star Alexis Toylo in a marathon affair to close the evening on Day One.