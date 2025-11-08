Menu icon
Luke Littler (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Luke Littler (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Grand Slam of Darts results: Wins for Luke Littler, MVG and returning Michael Smith

By Sporting Life
Darts
Sun November 09, 2025 · 3h ago

Luke Littler began his Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts title defence of his title with a convincing victory over Karel Sedlacek, while an emotional Michael Smith made a winning return on Day One at WV Active Aldersley.

Littler, who romped to the title in 2024 against Martin Lukeman before his World Championship triumph little over a month later, made light work of Czechia's Sedlacek as he raced into a 4-0 lead.

The teenage sensation eventually triumphed 5-1 to open Group E in style and open his challenge to retain the Eric Bristow Trophy in Wolverhampton.

"I really wanted the whitewash win so I am a little bit disappointed," admitted Littler.

"This is the second major I have come to defend. It didn't go well in the Premier League but I am off to a good start here.

"I want to go back-to-back. If I can win tomorrow night then hopefully I can relax on Tuesday.

"Coming back here is full of great memories - with the sponsor being the same - I get all the memories coming back from last year’s win."

Smith made an emotional return to the TV stage after a tumultuous year on the circuit, beating Nathan Aspinall 5-3 in a repeat of the 2022 final in which he secured the Grand Slam title.

The frustrations were clear for Aspinall, however, as he spurned 20 darts at double to allow Smith to pick up the victory in Group A.

"To get up there, to win that match is a bit emotional and I'm just glad to get over the line," said Smith, who has not appeared in a televised event since March's UK Open.

"Nathan should have won that. I just hung in there and I got the job done in the end, and I'll take the win.

"I've always been a fighter, so to be back on stage and winning matches, that's what means the most to me."

Spellbinding from Humphries

World number one Luke Humphries tops Group A ahead of Smith, however, after he whitewashed American star Alex Spellman 5-0.

Michael van Gerwen was pushed the distance by PDC Women's Series Champion Beau Greaves in a highly-anticipated Group G clash, as the three-time Grand Slam winner secured a narrow 5-4 victory.

Having led 4-2, Greaves pegged Van Gerwen back and missed a dart at tops to secure the match, before the Dutchman sealed victory on double three.

"To win the first game is always a relief for every player," said Van Gerwen. "I was putting pressure on myself but it gives me confidence towards tomorrow night.

"In my opinion there's never been a better woman darts player, but now she needs to push herself. She's still young but I have to focus on myself.

"It's not going to get any easier - Niko Springer is next and then Gary Anderson, but I'm not going to walk away from it and you have to battle."

Springer set up the clash with Van Gerwen after an impressive 5-3 win on debut against Scottish legend Anderson.

Stephen Bunting's defeat in Group C was the upset of the evening in Wolverhampton, with the fourth seed losing 5-4 to Filipino star Alexis Toylo in a marathon affair to close the evening on Day One.

Luke Woodhouse sits at the top of Group C, after he saw off Martin Schindler 5-2 earlier in the night, while Connor Scutt opened his Group E challenge with a 5-4 win over Daryl Gurney.

Saturday afternoon's opening session saw shocks aplenty with James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton suffering defeats in their first group games.

Fifth seed Wade was leading 3-0 against debutant Stefan Bellmont, but saw the Swiss star rally back to secure a 5-4 victory in Group D - with the left-hander uncharacteristically missing four darts for the match.

Woe for Welsh duo

Group D had already been blown wide open earlier in the session, with three-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price suffering a 5-4 defeat at the hands of qualifier Ricky Evans.

Clayton's disappointing start came at the hands of debutant Cam Crabtree, who produced an excellent display of finishing, landing 100% of his doubles en route to a 5-1 victory in Group H.

Wessel Nijman, who claimed the unwanted record of the highest ever tournament average as he staggeringly lost all three group games last year, picked up a warranted win on the Grand Slam stage as he beat Josh Rock 5-4 in Group F, despite the Northern Irishman averaging 109.

There was also a winning start for newly crowned European Champion Gian van Veen, as he survived a brilliant performance from Lisa Ashton - cheered on by the near 2,000 strong crowd - to secure a 5-4 win.

Elsewhere, there were convincing 5-1 wins for Chris Dobey against youngster Jurjen Van der Velde, and Damon Heta over 2024 finalist Martin Lukeman, whilst Danny Noppert beat Lukas Wenig in a decider after the German spurned seven match darts for victory.

Sunday's double session sees the 32 stars return to the Wolverhampton stage, with Saturday's losing players facing off to keep their hopes alive and the winning players from each group also clashing.

2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts results

Saturday November 8
Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H First Games

  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)
  • Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)
  • Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)
  • Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)
  • Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)
  • Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)
  • Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)
  • Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G First Games

  • Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)
  • Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)
  • Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)
  • Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)
  • Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)
  • Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)
  • Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

