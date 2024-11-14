Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Friday night with two quarter-finals so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 31 legs

Cameron Menzies (4/9) v Mickey Mansell (13/8) Tournament Ave : 93.19 - 98.32

: 93.19 - 98.32 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.32 - 0.21

: 0.32 - 0.21 Tournament Checkout %: 35.09% - 63.64% What an incredible opportunity this is for both players to make a huge career breakthrough. They've already gone further than ever before in a PDC major but that probably won't be much consolation to the loser, who will head home feeling they could have missed out on something truly special. At least for Cameron Menzies, he'd have proved to himself that he does belong on the biggest stages and will probably have plenty more major quarter-finals and title challenges in the future. The popular Scotsman was so dejected after his World Grand Prix defeat last month that he tweeted to say he was 'so far off being a pro' but he subsequently reduced his hours at work before winning his maiden PDC title at a Players Championship event. Menzies looked as though he'd blown his chances to progress through the groups when suffering a 5-1 defeat to already-eliminated Beau Greaves in his final match only for Danny Noppert to do him a skin-saving favour against Martin Schindler.

While Menzies made the most of his reprieve with a dramatic 10-9 victory over James Wade, the man who helped him get that far suffered an unexpected defeat to another surprise package in Mickey Mansell. Unlike Menzies, this could well be a one-off venture to the latter stages of a major for the 51-year-old journeyman. He'd already exceeded everyone's exceptions on his Grand Slam debut by getting through a group stage including Luke Humphries and was also underdog to overcome Danny Noppert in the previous round. To say this run has come out of the blue is an understatement. Not only has he never enjoyed a lengthy major run but this season has been one of his worst - losing 16 first round matches of the 30 Players Championship he's entered and never reaching the quarter-finals of any of them. His Pro Tour results have been so poor he failed to qualify for the Players Championship Finals. But then he turns up at a Grand Slam of Darts qualifier, beats Gerwyn Price in his 'final' and goes on to enjoy a dream run that has seen him average almost 100 for the tournament so far. His scoring may not be the heaviest but his finishing has been lethal - which can't be said of Menzies. There is a gulf in tournament average but when you look at the season as a whole, Menzies is over 96 while Mansell is down at 92 while the Scotsman also has a Players Championship title to his name. He's a very fair favourite. Neither have recent regular experience of long format matches apart from their outings at the World Championship but Menzies does have more historical experience when you take into account his WDF days. I'm going for Menzies to come through and also comfortably win the 180s battle. Verdict: 16-12

Martin Lukeman (21/10) v Rob Cross (4/9) Tournament Ave : 94.01 - 96.90

: 94.01 - 96.90 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.28 - 0.26

Not only is Rob Cross the only player in this section of the draw with any experience of long format matches in the PDC - he's won a hell of a lot of them en route to major finals and titles. Last year's runner-up, who has also reached three major quarter-finals in 2024 since a semi-final run at the World Championship, hasn't needed to play to his best to get this far and probably won't be pushed to those levels tonight either. That's taking absolutely nothing away from Martin Lukeman, who is enjoying the deserved highs of a career-best major run, but the underdog isn't here because he's been playing unbeatable darts from the gods - it's because he's produced a nice level of consistency in the mid-90s and punished faulty performances. One of those was against Cross, who led 3-0 in the group stages yet somehow imploded and lost 5-3 despite averaging over 10 points higher with 98.5. If that was a best-of-31 legs encounter, the expectation would have been for Cross to recover from an early blip and find the levels necessary to power to a commanding victory. Lukeman has no experience of longer format under the pressure of this level and that should be a decisive factor despite his recent averages not being too far off what Voltage is attaining. While the secret to Cross' success so far has been on the outer ring having pinned almost 68% of his doubles so far - including 10 out of 12 attempts against Ritchie Edhouse - I feel he'll also have too much firepower in the 180s department. Lukeman does boast the slightly higher 180 per leg rate this week but over the season, Cross is at 0.24 compared to the underdog's 0.18 and I feel Voltage is warming up and is more likely to maintain his rhythm and range as the match progresses. Verdict: 11-16

TITLE TIP As previously mentioned, Rob Cross is the most likely to play to get himself into the final from the top half of the draw given his wealth of experience of playing - and winner - longer format matches on the biggest PDC stages. Even when it comes to seasonal form, there's nobody playing significantly better than him to render past successes meaningless. He knows how to pace himself over long distances, how to turn the screw as a front runner and also how not to panic when facing big deficits - as we so saw so memorably against Chris Dobey at the World Championship back in January. If he does reach the final then he'll be underdog against either Luke Littler or Gary Anderson - and potentially Gian van Veen if the young Dutchman maintains his frightening levels of form during the longer format - but he will have one notable advantage over any of them. A day of rest on Saturday. The finalist from the bottom half will need to play a best-of-31 leg match on Saturday night and then another on Sunday afternoon before recovering for the Sunday night climax. You'd like to think Cross' journey to the final would be smoother and allow him to have more energy in the tank when the trophy is on the line, whereas anyone from the bottom half could quite easily be embroiled in a gruelling semi-final of the ages.

Grand Slam of Darts: Results, table & knockout draw Click for Sky Bet's darts odds GROUP STAGE Group A

James Wade and Mickey Mansell progress

Results James Wade 3-5 Mickey Mansell

Luke Humphries 3-5 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Mickey Mansell

James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries

James Wade 5-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Humphries 5-1 Mickey Mansell Group B

Danny Noppert and Cameron Menzies progress

Results Danny Noppert 5-2 Beau Greaves

Martin Schindler 2-5 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies

Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves

Danny Noppert 5-2 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 1-5 Beau Greaves Group C

Martin Lukeman and Rob Cross progress

Results Rob Cross 5-2 Leonard Gates

Peter Wright 0-5 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates

Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 1-5 Rob Cross

Leonard Gates 3-5 Martin Lukeman Group D

Ritchie Edhouse and Ross Smith progress

Results Ross Smith 1-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Dave Chisnall 0-5 Connor Scutt

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt

Connor Scutt 0-5 Ross Smith

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ritchie Edhouse Group E

Jermaine Wattimena and Mike De Decker qualified

Results Michael Smith 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Mike De Decker 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Mike De Decker 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Michael Smith 0-5 Mike De Decker

Mensur Suljovic 4-5 Jermaine Wattimena Group F

Luke Littler and Dimitri Van den Bergh qualified

Results Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-1 Lourence Ilagan

Luke Littler 5-0 Keane Barry

Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-5 Luke Littler

Keane Barry 1-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Lourence Ilagan 3-5 Luke Littler Group G

Gary Anderson and Ryan Joyce qualified

Results Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Gary Anderson 5-1 Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ryan Joyce

Gary Anderson 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Group H