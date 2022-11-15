The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts continues on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats, best bets and a suggested acca.

The final games in groups E-H take place tonight, with the likes of Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta bidding to reach the knockout stages. Here's our match-by-match guide to all of the action... Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day four 1pt Fallon Sherrock (+1.5) to beat Alan Soutar at 17/10 (General) 1pt Damon Heta to beat Jonny Clayton and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Nathan Aspinall to beat Peter Wright at 6/5 (General) SL Acca: Will appear here on Tuesday morning Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Grand Slam of Darts: Tuesday November 15 Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Group stage, best of nine legs In the below graphics and stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. In terms of Lisa Ashton, the data is only for Women’s Series events, while Fallon Sherrock also has her World Series appearances included. Leonard Gates is the CDC Tour and Perez is the Asian Championship. Checkout percentage data is not available for Ashton, Gates or Perez due to their lack of stage tournaments. Jermaine Wattimena (3/10) v Leonard Gates (12/5) (F) Head to Head: (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 92.43 - 89.57

: 92.43 - 89.57 180s per leg (2022) : 0.17 – Unavailable

: 0.17 – Unavailable Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 34.72% - Unavailable

: 34.72% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 12.9% - 4.81%

: 12.9% - 4.81% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 16.19% - Unavailable In a battle between two players thrashed 5-0 by Jonny Clayton, both Jermaine Wattimena and Leonard Gates can still qualify for the next stage. Wattimena knows any win could be enough given that Damon Heta, who is level with him on points and legs difference, faces Clayton later tonight while Gates needs to beat the Machine Gun by a margin of 5-3 or better to stand a glimmer of hope.

Latest standings in Group F

The Dutchman cut a disconsolate figure during his clash with Clayton on Sunday, averaging 85 and missing all five darts at doubles while Gates will still be wondering how he blew a 4-1 lead against Heta and then miss three match darts in a deciding leg. The American averaged 91 despite 14 missed darts at doubles so he definitely has the game to trouble Wattimena in what could be quite a tense affair. I'll tentatively go for a narrow, nervy win for the favourite. Verdict: 5-3 Jonny Clayton (8/11) v Damon Heta (1/1) (F) Head to Head: (TV): 2-4 (0-1)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-3 (0-1)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.97 - 97.69

: 96.97 - 97.69 180s per leg (2022) : 0.24 – 0.31

: 0.24 – 0.31 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 41.36% - 38.22%

: 41.36% - 38.22% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 14.2% - 12.81%

: 14.2% - 12.81% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 13.58% - 34.59% Jonny Clayton hasn't dropped a leg yet after thrashing both Jermaine Wattimena and Leonard Gates by 5-0 scorelines but he didn't have to play spectacularly on either occasion. Against Gates, who managed just one attempt at a double, he averaged 93 while his level dropped to 89 in his clash with the Machine Gun, who spurned all five of his darts at the outer ring. Damon Heta was surprisingly lacklustre in a 5-2 defeat to Wattimena and it took until he was 4-1 down against Gates before he got his act together somewhat and scrambled to a 5-4 win that kept him in the tournament. The Australian has been far better than this all season and will need to produce something closer to his usual levels if he's to get the win he'll probably need to advance. Heta has a good record against Clayton and has won all three of their meetings in 2022, including a 10-8 triumph at the UK Open, while he's also a more prolific 180 hitter, averaging 0.31 per leg this season compared to the Ferrer's 0.24. Verdict: 3-5 Luke Woodhouse (4/6) v Nathan Rafferty (11/10) (G) Head to Head: (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 91.41 - 91.48

: 91.41 - 91.48 180s per leg (2022) : 0.22 – 0.16

: 0.22 – 0.16 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 33.56% - 36.36%

: 33.56% - 36.36% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.35% - 9.15%

: 10.35% - 9.15% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 15.38% - 18.68% Luke Woodhouse will take a giant step towards the knockout stages with victory over fellow debutant Nathan Rafferty - but he'll still require a favour from Michael van Gerwen later on. He currently lies third behind Ross Smith on legs difference following his heavy 5-1 defeat to MVG on Sunday in which he only earned two darts at a double so he'll be looking to play closer to the level he produced against the European champion 24 hours earlier.

Latest standings in Group G

Woodhouse averaged 96 in beating Smith 5-4 while Rafferty has been averaging in the 80s during his pair of 5-2 defeats. However, there's very little between these players based on seasonal statistics and Rafferty will have a lot less pressure on his shoulders than his opponent. Verdict: 3-5 Michael van Gerwen (2/5) v Ross Smith (7/4) (G) Head to Head: (TV): 6-1 (1-1)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 98.14 - 94.03

: 98.14 - 94.03 180s per leg (2022) : 0.27 – 0.33

: 0.27 – 0.33 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.1% - 38.84%

: 38.1% - 38.84% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.56% - 11.04%

: 13.56% - 11.04% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 28.15% - 26.73% Will appear here... Verdict: 3-5 Alan Soutar (1/4) v Fallon Sherrock (11/4) (E) Head to Head: (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 91.64 - 80.85

: 91.64 - 80.85 180s per leg (2022) : 0.21 – 0.18

: 0.21 – 0.18 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 42.86% - 30.57%

: 42.86% - 30.57% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.46% - 7.36%

: 10.46% - 7.36% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 18.37% - 8.89% Alan Soutar came agonisingly close to sealing his place in the knockout stages with a game to spare but having upset the odds to defeat Nathan Aspinall with a stunning 145 checkout in a deciding leg, he then missed six match darts against Peter Wright and the world champion made him pay. He heads into this clash in third place behind Aspinall, whose leg difference is just one better, so he knows a big win over virtually-eliminated Fallon Sherrock will pile heaps of pressure on the Stockport thrower ahead of his clash with Wright later in the night.

Latest standings in Group E

Any win would obviously be enough if his fellow Scotsman can do him a favour and even a loss might be enough depending on the scorelines! Soutar has been playing very well so far, averaging comfortably in the 90s, while Sherrock comes into this clash off the back of two 5-1 defeats, averaging in the mid to high 80s both times. That said, her performance level would have looked much better had she not missed 12 of her 14 doubles across both games and she's obviously much more clinical than that. You have to expect those figures to improve if she continues to score as soundly as she did in those two games. I'm going for a mini upset here but it's probably wiser to side with her on the handicap. Verdict: 3-5 Peter Wright (8/13) v Nathan Aspinall (6/5) (E) Head to Head: (TV): 5-7 (2-4)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.54 - 94.99

: 97.54 - 94.99 180s per leg (2022) : 0.31 – 0.26

: 0.31 – 0.26 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.43% - 42.04%

: 39.43% - 42.04% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 14.7% - 13.84%

: 14.7% - 13.84% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.6% - 22.69% Will appear here... Verdict: 3-5 Ryan Searle (1/3) v Scott Williams (9/4) (H) Head to Head: (TV): 0-1 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-1 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2022) : 95.86 - 92.83

: 95.86 - 92.83 180s per leg (2022) : 0.24 - 0.3

: 0.24 - 0.3 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.02% - 38.1%

: 39.02% - 38.1% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.32% - 11.78%

: 13.32% - 11.78% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.47% - 24.29% Will appear here...