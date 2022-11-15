The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts continues on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats, best bets and a suggested acca.
The final games in groups E-H take place tonight, with the likes of Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta bidding to reach the knockout stages.
Here's our match-by-match guide to all of the action...
1pt Fallon Sherrock (+1.5) to beat Alan Soutar at 17/10 (General)
1pt Damon Heta to beat Jonny Clayton and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Nathan Aspinall to beat Peter Wright at 6/5 (General)
In a battle between two players thrashed 5-0 by Jonny Clayton, both Jermaine Wattimena and Leonard Gates can still qualify for the next stage.
Wattimena knows any win could be enough given that Damon Heta, who is level with him on points and legs difference, faces Clayton later tonight while Gates needs to beat the Machine Gun by a margin of 5-3 or better to stand a glimmer of hope.
The Dutchman cut a disconsolate figure during his clash with Clayton on Sunday, averaging 85 and missing all five darts at doubles while Gates will still be wondering how he blew a 4-1 lead against Heta and then miss three match darts in a deciding leg.
The American averaged 91 despite 14 missed darts at doubles so he definitely has the game to trouble Wattimena in what could be quite a tense affair. I'll tentatively go for a narrow, nervy win for the favourite.
Verdict: 5-3
Jonny Clayton hasn't dropped a leg yet after thrashing both Jermaine Wattimena and Leonard Gates by 5-0 scorelines but he didn't have to play spectacularly on either occasion.
Against Gates, who managed just one attempt at a double, he averaged 93 while his level dropped to 89 in his clash with the Machine Gun, who spurned all five of his darts at the outer ring.
Damon Heta was surprisingly lacklustre in a 5-2 defeat to Wattimena and it took until he was 4-1 down against Gates before he got his act together somewhat and scrambled to a 5-4 win that kept him in the tournament.
The Australian has been far better than this all season and will need to produce something closer to his usual levels if he's to get the win he'll probably need to advance.
Heta has a good record against Clayton and has won all three of their meetings in 2022, including a 10-8 triumph at the UK Open, while he's also a more prolific 180 hitter, averaging 0.31 per leg this season compared to the Ferrer's 0.24.
Verdict: 3-5
Luke Woodhouse will take a giant step towards the knockout stages with victory over fellow debutant Nathan Rafferty - but he'll still require a favour from Michael van Gerwen later on.
He currently lies third behind Ross Smith on legs difference following his heavy 5-1 defeat to MVG on Sunday in which he only earned two darts at a double so he'll be looking to play closer to the level he produced against the European champion 24 hours earlier.
Woodhouse averaged 96 in beating Smith 5-4 while Rafferty has been averaging in the 80s during his pair of 5-2 defeats.
However, there's very little between these players based on seasonal statistics and Rafferty will have a lot less pressure on his shoulders than his opponent.
Verdict: 3-5
Verdict: 3-5
Alan Soutar came agonisingly close to sealing his place in the knockout stages with a game to spare but having upset the odds to defeat Nathan Aspinall with a stunning 145 checkout in a deciding leg, he then missed six match darts against Peter Wright and the world champion made him pay.
He heads into this clash in third place behind Aspinall, whose leg difference is just one better, so he knows a big win over virtually-eliminated Fallon Sherrock will pile heaps of pressure on the Stockport thrower ahead of his clash with Wright later in the night.
Any win would obviously be enough if his fellow Scotsman can do him a favour and even a loss might be enough depending on the scorelines!
Soutar has been playing very well so far, averaging comfortably in the 90s, while Sherrock comes into this clash off the back of two 5-1 defeats, averaging in the mid to high 80s both times.
That said, her performance level would have looked much better had she not missed 12 of her 14 doubles across both games and she's obviously much more clinical than that. You have to expect those figures to improve if she continues to score as soundly as she did in those two games.
I'm going for a mini upset here but it's probably wiser to side with her on the handicap.
Verdict: 3-5
Verdict: 3-5
Verdict: 3-5
Earlier this year, everyone was talking about Luke Humphries and hardly anyone knew who Josh Rock was.
In recent weeks, Rock has made such an impact that he headed into his debut Grand Slam of Darts as the Group H favourite while the attention had moved away from Humphries.
Then in the space of a couple of days, Humphries is now favourite to beat Rock and make it three wins out of three!
In my pre-tournament preview, I did predict that the Newbury thrower, who has won five titles this season, would top the group ahead of Ryan Searle due to Rock's lack of experience on the big stage and I'm going to stick to that.
Humphries averaged 107 and threw four 180s as he blew Searle away 5-1 last night while Rock kept his hopes alive with a hard-fought 5-4 triumph over Scott Williams in which he averaged 97 and also weighed in with four maximums.
They both hit 180s for fun - as you can see from their 180 per leg stats above - and we could see plenty more in what promises to be an entertaining affair.
Verdict: 5-3