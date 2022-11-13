The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sunday so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Grand Slam of Darts: Sunday November 13 Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets

Best of nine legs sets In the below graphics and stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. In terms of Lisa Ashton, the data is only for Women’s Series events, while and Fallon Sherrock also has her World Series appearances included. Leonard Gates is the CDC Tour and Perez is the Asian Championship. Checkout percentage data is not available for Ashton, Gates or Perez due to their lack of stage tournaments.

Ritchie Edhouse (1/4) vs Lisa Ashton (11/4) (C) Head to Head: (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) Ritchie Edhouse produced a disappointing performance as he was trounced 5-1 by Joe Cullen. He averaged just 86.67 some 5 points below his season average. On the other hand Lisa Ashton pushed Michael Smith close to lose 5-3 despite averaging just 77.28 herself. It’s fair to say that ‘Bully Boy’ was way below what we know he’s capable of but credit to Lisa for taking advantage and giving him plenty to think about.

Seasonal data for players in Group C

Edhouse starts the warm favourite and we know he’s much better than he showed yesterday. He’s won seven of the ten matches he’s played in November with his three defeats coming against Joe Cullen (twice) and Josh Rock. His performances have been varied though and although I expect him just to prevail here it wouldn’t be a match I’m wanting to get involved with heavily. Verdict: 5-3 Martin Schindler (1/3) vs Adam Gawlas (9/4) (D) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) These two both came through the qualifiers to feature here and both lost yesterday to players who averaged 100+ against them. The way they performed varied somewhat however. Schindler lost 5-4 to Dirk Van Duijvenbode and performed well, averaging 98.31. He paid for trailing 3-1 early on and despite then looking the likely winner he was thwarted in a last leg decider as Dirk produced a 12 darter against the darts.

The Czech youngster Gawlas raced into a 2-0 lead against Rob Cross but then lost five successive legs to fall to a convincing defeat with an average of just 81.75. Schindler is a big hitter and is really mixing it this year, reaching four semi-finals and a final on the floor this year. He also defeated Gerwyn Price in the group stage of this event last year which is some achievement given the stranglehold the Welshman has had on this event the past few years.

Seasonal data for players in Group D

Gawlas hit just one score of 140+ in defeat yesterday and he needs a significant improvement in standard to get anything out of this. I strongly fancy the German to win this one who looked decent in defeat and posted the highest losing average yesterday. Verdict: 5-2 Mensur Suljovic (2/9) vs Christian Perez (3/1) (B) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) Mensur Suljovic threw the first three darts in this event this year but he kicked off proceedings with a 5-2 defeat to Simon Whitlock. He fell 3-0 down very quickly and his Australian opponent actually was first to attempt the double in the next two legs and despite the Austrian nicking them, he could be coming into this on the back of a 5-0 thrashing. Regardless of the scoreline in the end it was a fairly facile and thoroughly deserved victory for ‘The Wizard’.

Seasonal data for players in Group B

Christian Perez almost caused the biggest upset of Day One when he took Danny Noppert to a last leg decider, even missing a match dart at double top to complete a remarkable comeback having trailed 4-2. The Asian Championship qualifier produced some good stuff at times with winning legs of 18, 17, 15 and 12 darts. He grew into the match as he realised he had a chance of getting something unexpected out of this game but just couldn’t quite complete the job. The odds strongly favour Suljovic but he does blow hot and cold and I wouldn’t put anyone off backing the underdog here. It could be a lot closer than the market suggests. Verdict: 5-4 Dave Chisnall (2/9) vs Ted Evetts (3/1) (A) Head to Head (TV): 5-2 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) Dave Chisnall came into this event in red hot form. He won a Euro Tour in September, a Players Championship event in October and reached the Semi-Final in both Players Championship events held last week. His defeat to Raymond Van Barneveld yesterday will have been a bit unexpected and knowing he has to face Gerwyn Price in the final rubber in the group he has no room for any slip ups here.

Seasonal data for players in Group A

Ted Evetts was on the end of a 5-1 thumping to defending champion and World Number One, Gerwyn Price and things won’t be much easier here. He comes into this on the back of four straight defeats in all competitions and has lost his last five matches against ‘Chizzy’, He’s very much up against it here although the way fixtures are working out, avoiding a huge defeat here could mean everything is still up to play for in his final game versus RVB. Verdict: 5-2 Danny Noppert (8/15) vs Simon Whitlock (11/8) (B) Head to Head (TV): 3-1 (TV: 1-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (TV: 1-0) The first match of the day featuring two winners from yesterday and Noppert will know he avoided a shock defeat by the skin of his teeth yesterday, coming through a last leg decider against the Asian Championship winner Christian Perez. A win is a win however and that’s all that matters at this stage. Whitlock was more convincing as he won easily brushed aside Mensur Suljovic 5-2. The pair met very recently on TV in a best of 11 leg match at the World Series of Darts Finals. On that occasion it was the Dutchman who advance 6-4. That game featured a ‘Big Fish’ checkout from Noppert and that’s an angle that could be tempting considering Whitlock likes reeling one of those in himself and was arguably once the master of that particular checkout. Noppert is enjoying a fantastic year, becoming UK Open champion no doubt being the highlight but he also reached the Semi-Finals of the World Matchplay in July. In recent months however he’s not quite been able to match those performance levels in terms of success but nonetheless start favourite here. Whitlock of course won the World Cup of Darts for Australia in June but it’s hardly been the most fruitful of seasons that aside. On the balance of what we’ve seen in 2022 you’d have to favour Noppert here and I think another close victory for him here is the most likely outcome. Verdict: 5-4 Rob Cross (Evs) vs Dirk Van Duijvenbode (8/11) (D) Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-1)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0) Two players who recorded 100+ averages in opening match victories. Dirk came through a close game and needed a 12 dart last leg decider to win 5-4 against Martin Schindler whereas Rob Cross easily brushed aside Adam Gawlas 5-2, despite losing the first two legs. Van Duijvenbode is the biggest 180 hitter in world darts at the moment and he notched up four in his first match victory and that asset of his game will always give him chance in every match he plays. He may need that though as Cross is generally a super finisher, hitting five of his seven darts at the doubles yesterday. Van Duijvenbode starts the slight favourite here and he’s been in good form. Runner-Up in the World Series of Darts Finals and a Semi-Finalist in the European Championships lately but he did come into this event on the back of three straight defeats. Whilst Cross hasn’t been in such good form in front of the TV cameras he was in the winner enclosure recently, winning Players Championship 27 in October, defeating Peter Wright 8-4 in the final. There’s not much to choose between them but at the odds I’m happy to favour Cross here. Verdict: 5-4 Gerwyn Price (2/9) vs Raymond Van Barneveld (3/1) (A) Head to Head (TV): 2-1-6 (0-1-3)

2022 Meetings (TV): 0-1 (0-0) Two previous World Champions collide but the odds tell you everything you need to know about the current standings of both men in the Order of Merit rankings and it is Price who is strong favourite. Barney however holds a good head to head record against his opponent including a recent victory in October in there only meeting in the past three years. RVB who came through the qualifier to feature here opened up his Grand Slam campaign with a 5-3 victory over Dave Chisnall. He hit three maximums in the game and it was a steady if unspectacular performance as ‘Chizzy’ didn’t perform to the level he has recently but the main thing was he got the job done. Price easily brushed aside Ted Evetts 5-1 in his opener, averaging 101.39 and hitting four maximums as he got the defence of his crown underway in very good fashion. A lot of these previous meetings which favour ‘Barney’ including a 5-4 group victory in this event in 2017 where when it was the Dutchman who was in his prime so I’m not reading too much into that. Price is a different animal now and despite his recent loss to RVB I think he’ll have too much here. Verdict: 5-3 Michael Smith (8/13) vs Joe Cullen (6/5) (C) Head to Head (TV): 11-8 (3-2)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (1-1) It was Joe Cullen who looked the most convincing of the pair in their opening games but both men will be expecting to advance after their initials wins, this game effectively being a match which will likely decide the group winner. The head to head slightly favours Smith but it’s not overly domineering, in fact the pair shared one victory apiece in the Premier League this year. Smith once again will be desperate to get that big TV major on his CV after losing in the final of the European Championship to Ross Smith just weeks ago. Cullen a winner in front of the ITV cameras at the Masters in January was desperately unlucky not to add the Premier League title to his name, missing a match dart to claim that trophy too. Smith laboured to victory against Lisa Ashton yesterday whereas Cullen won with something to spare. The pace of the game should suit both and it could produce a high quality affair. In such a short format Cullen is the value for me here. Verdict: 3-5

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets Josh Rock (2/7) vs Scott Williams (5/2) (H) Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (0-0) These pair have met twice this year, once at Q-School in January and once at the European Darts Open in May and it was the youngster Josh Rock who ran out a convincing winner on both occasions by score lines of 6-1 and 6-2 respectively. Both these men are enjoying tremendous campaigns. Josh Rock is arguably the most talked about player in darts at the moment but Scott Williams – who doesn’t currently hold a Tour Card – is a winner on the Main Tour himself this year and has been ruffling a few feathers all year, a really exciting prospect himself.

Seasonal data for players in Group H

They both currently are desperate for a victory here having both lost their opening matches in this event averaging less than 90, typical considering this group was coined ‘Group of Death’ ahead of the tournament. Rock lost 5-4 to Ryan Searle whereas Williams lost 5-2 to Luke Humphries. The latter was convincingly defeated whereas Rock battled to push his match to a last leg decider. He never looked the likely winner though but I do think he’ll come into this the slightly happier of the two and given his form of late, with the better seasonal average and the two convincing victories over Williams this year, he’s the one to side with here. Verdict: 5-2 Damon Heta (1/9) vs Leonard Gates (5/1) (F) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) The Aussie comes into this match the red hot favourite but suffered somewhat of a shock defeat to Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 last night. Leonard Gates was firmly put in his place 5-0 by Jonny Clayton with just a solitary dart at the double but he is better than that. We’ve seen good performances from him previously on the CDC tour and he’s already defeated both Fallon Sherrock and Devon Petersen in World Series events this year so shouldn’t be written off completely here.

Seasonal data for players in Group F

Heta however should have too much for the American here. He didn’t play badly in defeat, averaging 93.03 and hitting three maximums he was just defeated by a player in relatively good form who performed very well last night. Over the course of 2022 Damon Heta has been one of the most consistent performers, winning the World Cup and producing one of the highest seasonal averages of all Tour Card holders. My biggest worry with Heta is his record on TV since that World Cup triumph, winning just once – against fellow Aussie Gordon Mathers – and losing the other eight! Perhaps a victory here could kickstart and good end of 2022 for Heta in front of the TV cameras. Verdict: 5-1 Ross Smith (1/3) vs Nathan Rafferty (9/4) (G) Head to Head (TV): 0-1 (0-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) European Champion Ross Smith lost 5-4 to Luke Woodhouse last night but didn’t play poorly, Luke was excellent and peppered the red bit. A sublime 164 checkout seemed to tip the match in ‘Smudgers’ favour but a dogged display from ‘Woody’ enabled to him to nick a fine match. Rafferty was comfortably brushed aside by MVG 5-2 in his opener despite four maximums but he did get darts two win two of the legs he lost, most crucially when trailing 3-2 to level the match and break the Van Gerwen throw.

Seasonal data for players in Group G

In recent months Smith – a big 180 hitter – has looked rejuvenated and put firmly behind him his early season form and looking at last nights displays he correctly starts the warm favourite here. Rafferty however won’t roll over, he’s a tenacious youngster with a huge future ahead of him. He just hasn’t been able to muster a run of form of late with a victory typically followed by a defeat. His best run in any event this year being a Last 16 berth. Verdict: 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (1/16) vs Fallon Sherrock (7/1) (E) Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0) The ‘Queen of Palace’ lost 5-1 to Peter Wright in what was not a high quality game but the scoreline probably flatters ‘Snakebite’ as Sherrock had opportunities to win three of the legs she lost despite averaging just 84.35. Wright was quite below the level we expect of him too, in fact it was a far cry from the standard the pair produced in this event last year when Fallon really served it up to him in a Quarter-Final classic. She’ll be hoping to reproduce some of the magic she showed in this event last year and if she does the odds available on her to win here look far too big. Having said that she’s looked devoid of confidence in a lot of the matches we’ve seen from her in the World Series events and I just don’t see the Women’s World Matchplay posing too many threats to ‘The Asp’